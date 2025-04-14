Login
Nidhi Kaistha Appointed Head Of Lamborghini India

In her role, Kaistha will oversee the Italian supercar marque’s sales, marketing and after-sales operations in India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Nidhi Kaistha has been appointed the new head of Lamborghini India.
  • Kaistha previously worked with Porsche India.
  • Lamborghini currently operates out of three dealerships in India.

Nidhi Kaistha has been appointed as the new Head of Lamborghini India. In her current role, she will oversee the Italian supercar marque’s sales, marketing and after-sales operations in India, its sixth largest market in the Asia Pacific region. The company currently operates out of three dealerships in India- Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Kaistha succeeds Sharad Agarwal, who led the company from 2016 to 2024, before moving to Classic Legends last year as its Chief Business Officer.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Temerario India Launch Slated For April 30
 

Commenting on Kaistha’s appointment, Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, said, "We are delighted to welcome Nidhi Kaistha as Head of Lamborghini India. She brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, and we are confident that her strategic vision will drive further growth in India. India continues to be a market with Immense growth potential for Lamborghini, and we look forward to strengthening our presence and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers in the region.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Ends 2024 With 10,687 Cars Sold; 113 Cars Delivered In India
 

Nidhi Kaishta brings over 25 years of experience to the table. Prior to her appointment at Lamborghini India, Kaistha has been associated with many brands in the hospitality, aviation and automotive sectors. Her previous appointment was at Porsche India, where she served as the Regional Sales and Pre-Owned Cars Manager. 


 

