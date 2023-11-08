Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
08-Nov-23 01:40 PM IST
Highlights
- Revuelto's PHEV powertrain develops 1001 bhp
- Has a top speed in excess of 350 kmph
- Expected to be priced upwards of Rs 8 crore (ex-showroom)
The Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid will be launched in India on December 6, 2023. The successor to the Aventador, the Revuelto retains the V12 engine configuration of its predecessors but with the addition of hybrid power for even greater performance.
Also read: Lamborghini’s 1001 BHP Revuelto Supercar Is Sold Out Till 2026
In terms of looks, the Revuelto is easily identifiable as a Lamborghini with many familiar design elements borrowed from Lamborghini’s recent string of special edition cars. The nose is characterized by a sharp bumper and Y-shaped LED light elements. The main headlamps sit recessed at the base of the bonnet. The side features sharp lines and large vents ahead of the rear wheels that feed air into the engine bay.
Also read: First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
Round the back, the Revuelto gets a rather unique design with a high-set central exhaust positioned just below the active rear wing. The tail-lamps too feature the familiar Y-shaped design with an aggressive rear bumper rounding out the looks.
Also read: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid Sportscar Revealed; Replaces The Aventador
The cabin, as with its predecessor, features seating for two and can be optioned with up to three displays. A digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering while the co-drive can also get a dedicated display mounted in the dashboard. A portrait-style central touchscreen meanwhile handles a variety of in-car functions.
The highlight of the car however is its powertrain. While still displacing 6.5 litres, the Revuelto’s V12 engine is an all-new unit and not carried over from the Aventador. The mill has been rotated 180 degrees in the engine compartment and is now paired with a new transverse-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. The erstwhile transmission tunnel meanwhile houses the battery pack for the plug-in hybrid powertrain. Speaking of the hybrid powertrain a pair of electric motors sit on the front axle while a third is integrated into the gearbox to drive the rear wheels. The set-up gives the car a cumulative output of 1001 bhp and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 2.5 seconds.
Also read: Lamborghini Lanzador Concept Revealed; Previews Production EV Due In 2028
Expect the Revuelto to be priced upwards of Rs 8 crore (ex-showroom) in India.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Lamborghini Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14447 second ago
The new Honda NX500 is the successor to the Honda CB500X, essentially the CB500X has been renamed the NX500, with changes to the ECU, suspension tuning and cosmetic updates.
-6160 second ago
The KTM 990 Duke succeeds the immensely popular 890 Duke and is powered by a 121.4 bhp 974cc motor
-13115 second ago
CFMoto took the wraps off its new 450 cc adventure motorcycle, the 450 MT, at EICMA 2023.
-9791 second ago
The concept bike’s 250cc motor is likely to be based on the Karizma XMR
-3405 second ago
Only 500 units of the MV Agusta LXP Orioli will be made, and pricing is yet to be announced, but it’s expected to be an expensive machine.
50 minutes ago
The 2024 Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, pays tribute to the iconic Ducati 916 that was first launched back in 1993
9 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp is all set to enter EU and UK with its Vida EV brand. The company will start selling its first electric vehicle, the Vida V1, in France, Spain and UK in mid-2024.
11 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp enters the maxi-scooter segment, with the new Xoom 160.
11 hours ago
The bigger, more powerful sibling of the Xoom 110 is set to be launched in India in the coming months.
11 hours ago
Both motorcycles will be powered by a new liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, and be offered in two variants- standard and SE
21 hours ago
The Defender has been a popular model in India. Here’s a quick recap on what stands out in the latest version and its prices
22 hours ago
How does the Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift stack up against its competition? Let's find out.
1 day ago
The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.
2 days ago
The system allows passengers in both the front and rear seats to comfortably enjoy high-definition content while complying with driving and safety regulations
5 days ago
The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.