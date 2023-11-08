Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid India Launch On December 6

The Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid will be launched in India on December 6, 2023. The successor to the Aventador, the Revuelto retains the V12 engine configuration of its predecessors but with the addition of hybrid power for even greater performance.

In terms of looks, the Revuelto is easily identifiable as a Lamborghini with many familiar design elements borrowed from Lamborghini’s recent string of special edition cars. The nose is characterized by a sharp bumper and Y-shaped LED light elements. The main headlamps sit recessed at the base of the bonnet. The side features sharp lines and large vents ahead of the rear wheels that feed air into the engine bay.

Round the back, the Revuelto gets a rather unique design with a high-set central exhaust positioned just below the active rear wing. The tail-lamps too feature the familiar Y-shaped design with an aggressive rear bumper rounding out the looks.

The cabin, as with its predecessor, features seating for two and can be optioned with up to three displays. A digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering while the co-drive can also get a dedicated display mounted in the dashboard. A portrait-style central touchscreen meanwhile handles a variety of in-car functions.

The highlight of the car however is its powertrain. While still displacing 6.5 litres, the Revuelto’s V12 engine is an all-new unit and not carried over from the Aventador. The mill has been rotated 180 degrees in the engine compartment and is now paired with a new transverse-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. The erstwhile transmission tunnel meanwhile houses the battery pack for the plug-in hybrid powertrain. Speaking of the hybrid powertrain a pair of electric motors sit on the front axle while a third is integrated into the gearbox to drive the rear wheels. The set-up gives the car a cumulative output of 1001 bhp and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 2.5 seconds.

Expect the Revuelto to be priced upwards of Rs 8 crore (ex-showroom) in India.