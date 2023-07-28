Lamborghini’s 1001 BHP Revuelto Supercar Is Sold Out Till 2026

By supercar standards, the all-new Lamborghini Revuelto is off to a dream start. Lamborghini has announced it has already received enough orders to cover more than two years of the Revuelto’s production, meaning the supercar is already sold out till 2026. For those who can afford one but haven’t placed an order yet, this means that those who place a fresh order for the Revuelto now may have to wait for nearly three years to take delivery of their car. To put things into perspective, the Revuelto was only unveiled in full at the end of March, earlier this year.

The Revuelto, which is the first production Lamborghini with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, succeeds the equally-as-popular Aventador as the brand’s flagship model. Featuring a single-piece carbon tub, the Revuelto continues with a 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine that puts out a stonking 814 bhp and 725 Nm of torque. It’s paired with three electric motors (two at the front and one at the rear) that cumulatively drive total output up to 1,001 bhp. As a result, the Revuelto has a 0-100 kmph time of just 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of over 350 kmph.

With the 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Revuelto also has roughly 10 kilometres of pure-electric driving range. The charging port is located in the front luggage compartment, and even when not plugged in, the V12 can charge the battery fully via the rear motor in a matter of six minutes.

The Revuelto is expected to make its India debut late in 2023. While the exact price is yet to be announced, it is likely to cost upwards of Rs 8 crore (ex-showroom, without options).

Being the first in a line of electrified Lamborghinis, the Revuelto precedes the arrival of the Huracan's successor (expected to get a hybridised V8 powertrain) and the plug-in hybrid version of the Urus super-SUV. Lamborghini's first all-electric vehicle, a 2+2 grand-tourer, will come in 2028.