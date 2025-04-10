 Revuelto Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled

Ducati and Lamborghini have come together once again to create the limited-run Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini. This marks the third time that Ducati and Lamborghini have collaborated on a special-edition model, after the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. Drawing inspiration from the Lamborghini Revuelto, the motorcycle will be limited to 630 units worldwide. However, this doesn’t account for an additional 63 units of an even more exclusive series, named the Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti, available only to 63 Lamborghini customers.

The motorcycle's livery combines three shades in total

On the cosmetic front, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini’s colour scheme combines shades of Grigio Telesto (grey), Nero Noctis (black), and Verde Scandal (light green). Inspired by the lines of the Revuelto, Ducati designers have also revised the tailpiece and wings of the motorcycle. Another highlight of this special edition motorcycle is that many body parts, such as the heat shield, heel guard, and front and rear mudguards, are entirely in carbon fibre, using the same weave featured in Lamborghini’s super sports cars. Another exclusive detail is the seat, which is similar to the interior of the Revuelto. The motorcycle rides on forged aluminum wheel rims which bear a resemblance to the rims of the Revuelto.

The motorcycle is fitted with an Akrapovič titanium silencer with carbon end caps

The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini features a dry clutch and adjustable footrests, brake and clutch levers, and counterweights, all made from billet aluminum. Additionally, the limited-run motorcycle also comes with an Akrapovič titanium silencer with carbon end caps that boost the motorcycle’s total power output to 221 bhp. Courtesy of all the carbon fibre elements, the motorcycle’s weight is down by 2 kg compared to the standard Panigale V4 S.



