 Revuelto Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 SalesRevuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini UnveiledCitroen Basalt, C3 And Aircross Dark Editions Launched In IndiaMahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Waiting Period Rises To 6 Months
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan: 3 Things We Love, 3 Things We Don’t | Real-World Fuel Efficiency TestedFirst Look- Kia EV5 | All-electric SUV to join Kia’s India line-up spotted at the Bangkok Motor Show2025 Suzuki Access vs TVS Jupiter 125 vs Hero Destini | Performance and Practicality Compared!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XMahindra eKUV100Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Revuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled

This marks the third time that Ducati and Lamborghini have collaborated on a special-edition model
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The motorcycle is limited to 630 units worldwide.
  • Gets a colour scheme that combines grey, black and light green.
  • Gets an Akrapovic titanium silencer.

Ducati and Lamborghini have come together once again to create the limited-run Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini. This marks the third time that Ducati and Lamborghini have collaborated on a special-edition model, after the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. Drawing inspiration from the Lamborghini Revuelto, the motorcycle will be limited to 630 units worldwide. However, this doesn’t account for an additional 63 units of an even more exclusive series, named the Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti, available only to 63 Lamborghini customers.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini Temerario India Launch Slated For April 30
 Revuelto Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled

The motorcycle's livery combines three shades in total

 

On the cosmetic front, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini’s colour scheme combines shades of Grigio Telesto (grey), Nero Noctis (black), and Verde Scandal (light green). Inspired by the lines of the Revuelto, Ducati designers have also revised the tailpiece and wings of the motorcycle. Another highlight of this special edition motorcycle is that many body parts, such as the heat shield, heel guard, and front and rear mudguards, are entirely in carbon fibre, using the same weave featured in Lamborghini’s super sports cars. Another exclusive detail is the seat, which is similar to the interior of the Revuelto. The motorcycle rides on forged aluminum wheel rims which bear a resemblance to the rims of the Revuelto. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units
Revuelto Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled 1The motorcycle is fitted with an Akrapovič titanium silencer with carbon end caps

 

The Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini features a dry clutch and adjustable footrests, brake and clutch levers, and counterweights, all made from billet aluminum. Additionally, the limited-run motorcycle also comes with an Akrapovič titanium silencer with carbon end caps that boost the motorcycle’s total power output to 221 bhp. Courtesy of all the carbon fibre elements, the motorcycle’s weight is down by 2 kg compared to the standard Panigale V4 S. 


 

# Ducati# Ducati-Lamborghini# Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini# Lamborghini Revuelto# Akrapovic# bike# Cover Story# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Ducati's first production motocross bike is powered by a 450 cc engine that utilises Ducati’s desmodromic valve system, resulting in a 11,900 rev limit
    Ducati Desmo450 MX Motocross Bike Makes World Debut
  • The Tricolore Italia features a livery inspired by the 2024 Desmosedici GP24 race bike that won the Italian GP at Mugello.
    Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Unveiled; Limited To Just 163 Units
  • At the given sticker price, the Scrambler Icon Dark is the most affordable Ducati in the model portfolio
    Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Launched In India At Rs 9.97 Lakh
  • Here’s a deeper look at how the two variants of the recently-launched Panigale V4 are different from each other
    Ducati Panigale V4 vs Panigale V4 S: What’s Different?
  • Both trims incorporate factory-fitted carbon fibre rims, mudguards, and winglets, while the Pro gets a MotoGP-inspired braking system.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro Trims

Latest News

  • BYD’s latest launch in India – the Sealion 7 SUV – managed to score 87 per cent and 93 per cent in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.
    BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • JLR reported retail sales of 6,183 units in FY2025 while wholesales stood at 6,266 units – a new record for the company in India.
    Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales
  • This marks the third time that Ducati and Lamborghini have collaborated on a special-edition model
    Revuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled
  • All Dark Edition models feature a Perla Nera Black paint job with dark chrome accents; all-black interior with leatherette seat covers added, too.
    Citroen Basalt, C3 And Aircross Dark Editions Launched In India
  • Mahindra has also announced it has sold over 3,000 units of the BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs so far.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Waiting Period Rises To 6 Months
  • Despite being marketed for the same purposes, there are quite a few differences between the 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R
    KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: How Different Are They?
  • Yamaha has updated the FZ-S Fi motorcycle for 2025 with new colour options and an OBD-2B compliant engine.
    2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh
  • Updates to the SUV include the addition of new features, a new all-wheel drive automatic powertrain and a more affordable strong hybrid variant.
    2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional Features
  • Is Honda planning to launch the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 rival in India?
    Honda PCX160 Design Patented In India
  • The 390 Enduro R is based on the new 390 Adventure and gets the same 399cc engine.
    KTM 390 Enduro R To Be Launched In India On April 11

Research More on Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati Panigale V4
8.7

Ducati Panigale V4

Starts at ₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Panigale V4 Specifications
View Panigale V4 Features

Popular Ducati Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Revuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled