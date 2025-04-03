Lamborghini Temerario India Launch Slated For April 30

Lamborghini is gearing up to launch the Temerario in India on April 30, 2025. The Temerario is the successor to the Huracan and made its global debut on August 17, 2024. Positioned as Lamborghini’s entry-level supercar, the Temerario replaces the naturally aspirated V10 of its predecessor with a twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine churns out a peak output of 789 bhp between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm. The engine belts out a maximum torque of 730 Nm, available across a broad range from 4,000 to 7,000 rpm. Supporting this engine are three electric motors: two on the front axle and one integrated between the engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Together, they produce a total system output of 907 bhp. The front motors generate a combined 220 kW and 2,150 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels, while the rear wheels receive power from the engine and the third electric motor.

The third electric motor delivers up to 300 Nm of torque while also serving as an alternator and starter motor. The motors draw energy from a 3.8 kWh battery pack mounted within the central tunnel. Lamborghini states that the Temerario can operate solely on electric power, though the range remains undisclosed.

Lamborghini claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 343 kmph. Braking performance comes from large 410 mm discs with 10-piston calipers at the front and 390 mm discs with four-piston calipers at the rear. Additionally, the electric motors assist in regenerative braking to recharge the battery.

The Temerario features up to 13 drive modes, combining standard modes like Citta, Strada, Sport, and Corsa with plug-in hybrid-specific modes: Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance. It also marks a first for Lamborghini by introducing a dedicated drift mode, which offers three levels of control.

Coming to the exterior, the Temerario retains the sharp and aggressive styling of its predecessors. The nose houses sleek twin-barrel projector headlamps positioned at the base of a sculpted bonnet. The front bumper is defined by large air intakes, hexagonal lighting elements, and an angular splitter.

The supercar rides on a staggered setup with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels, available in cast, forged, or carbon fiber options. Prominent side vents are located behind the rear doors and at the base of the B-pillar. At the rear, a flat engine cover is complemented by raised buttresses, an integrated spoiler, a centrally mounted exhaust, and hexagonal tail lamps.

As for the interior, the cabin features a large central touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, and a third display for the co-driver. Despite the digital interface, Lamborghini has retained physical buttons on the steering wheel and the centre console for essential driving functions.

The Temerario is set to compete with rivals like the Ferrari 296 GTB in India. Pricing is expected to be in the range of Rs 6-7 crore (ex-showroom).