Ferrari Opens First Official Service Centre In Bengaluru

The Italian supercar marque’s first dedicated service station is operated by Select Cars, its official importer in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 25, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ferrari has a new dedicated service centre in India
  • Located in Meenakunte Hosur Village, Bengaluru
  • The station also offers test drives and pre-owned Ferraris

Ferrari has officially launched its first dedicated service centre in India. The facility, located in Meenakunte Hosur Village, Bengaluru, has been established by Select Cars, Ferrari’s official importer in New Delhi. This also coincides with Select Cars celebrating a decade of representing Ferrari in India.

 

Also Read: Ferrari To Unveil Its First Electric Car On October 9; Six New Models In The Pipeline For 2025

 

Ferrari Opens First Official Service Centre In Bengaluru 1

The new service centre employs a specialised workshop staffed by Ferrari-certified technicians, ensuring that all maintenance and repairs meet the brand’s global standards. Customers visiting the Italian Marques Bengaluru station can also take test drives, while the station also has a walk-in coffee lounge inspired by Italian heritage. Ferrari is also offering an exclusive training programme designed to help maximise their car’s performance.

 

Ferrari’s new centre also introduces the ‘360-degree Care Programme’ aimed at providing extensive maintenance and support services. One of the features offered with this is the Park & Fly service, allowing owners to leave their vehicles in expert hands while they travel.

 

Also Read: New Ferrari F80 Supercar Unveiled With 1200 Horsepower V6 Hybrid Engine
 Ferrari Opens First Official Service Centre In Bengaluru 2

Owner and CEO of Select Cars, Yadur Kapur, said, “The launch of Ferrari Bengaluru marks a new era for Ferrari in South India, bringing the Prancing Horse closer to an ever-growing community of Ferrari clientele. For over a decade, we have been dedicated to delivering an unparalleled experience to Ferraristi in New Delhi, and now, with this new facility, we can provide our South Indian clients with the same level of excellence, innovation, and an exceptional standard of service. This is more than an expansion – it’s a celebration of Ferrari’s legacy and the extraordinary driving experiences that await.”
 

Beyond servicing, the centre also grants access to the Ferrari Approved pre-owned certification programme, which was introduced in July 2024. The supercar manufacturers state that every pre-owned Ferrari undergoes a rigorous 201-point inspection, covering everything from mechanical components and electrical systems to bodywork and interior quality. This ensures that each certified vehicle upholds Ferrari’s exacting standards.

