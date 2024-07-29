Login
Ferrari Introduces 'Approved Certification' Pre-Owned Supercar Business In India

Named the Ferrari Approved Certification program, the initiative was announced globally in October 2023
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ferrari has introduced its pre-owned supercar business in the Indian market.
  • The supercars will go through a variety of tests before being offered on sale.
  • The initiative is offered with an unlimited mileage warranty.

Ferrari has commenced its pre-owned supercar business in India. Named the Ferrari Approved Certification program, the initiative was announced globally in October 2023, and its pre-owned cars will initially be sold in Ferrari’s Delhi dealership in India. The Italian supercar marque has also stated that it will conduct a variety of tests on the pre-owned vehicles, in order to ensure that the cars are of the highest quality possible. These tests, according to Ferrari, will be carried out by technicians who have undergone training at Maranello in Italy. 

 

Also ReadFerrari 12Cilindri Revealed As Brand’s New V12 Flagship

Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Pre Owned Supercar Business In India

The initiative was announced globally in October 2023

 

A thorough examination, consisting of 190 individual checks, is performed by Ferrari's experts before a used Ferrari earns the "Approved" designation. The technicians upon receiving a pre-owned car will first verify its maintenance history to ensure that they have been properly taken care of. The technicians will inspect every area of the exterior and interior, after which, the cars will be covered by insurance for up to 24 months. The electrical system will also be checked, along with a mechanical operation test that examines the state of the suspension, brakes, cooling system and steering system, and makes sure that all components are functioning properly. 

 

Also ReadJaipur To Delhi In An 819 Bhp Rocketship: Ferrari 296 GTB Driven
 Ferrari Approved Certification 2

The initiative is offered with an unlimited mileage warranty

 

Aside from this, secondary tests are also carried out on the car’s air conditioning system, dashboard, and safety systems, along with testing the operation of lights, wheels and tyres (including checking tyre depth). The final stage involves conducting driving tests on the cars to ensure that they are functioning properly. 

 

Also ReadScuderia Ferrari Partners Up With HP As New F1 Team Title Sponsor
 

The initiative is offered with an unlimited mileage warranty, except for parts that are subject to routine maintenance such as brake pads and discs, tyres and other normal wear and tear.


 

# Ferrari# Ferrari India# Ferrari Used Cars# Ferrari Pre-Owned Cars India# Used Supercars# Cars
