Ferrari 296 Speciale, 296 Speciale Aperta Bring Added Power, Improved Dynamics

Ferrari has unveiled the new 296 Speciale and 296 Speciale Aperta, more performance-focused derivatives of the 296 GTB and 296 GTS. With the Speciale, the 296 joins a limited list of special edition Ferrari berlinettas, which have included models such as the 488 Pista and the 458 Speciale.

296 Speciale and 296 Speciale Aperta get aero upgrades derived from the 296 Challenge race car; make 20 per cent greater downforce than the standard 296.

The upgrades to the Speciales over the standard 296 GTB and GTS start with the aerodynamics package. Ferrari says it has reworked the aerodynamics of both the coupe and the spider based on findings from the 296 Challenge race car. Both cars now develop up to 20 per cent additional downforce at speeds of up to 250 kmph. The company has also made changes to the active rear wing. The spoiler gets a new motor that allows it to be deployed faster and also gets a new intermediate mode between the previously offered low drag and high downforce settings. Ferrari says that the new mode helps to improve rear-end stability at high speeds without reducing top speed.

Additionally, Ferrari has also redesigned the front and rear bumpers of the Speciale and Speciale Aperta for improved channelling of air over the radiators to maximise engine and brake cooling, necessitated by the vehicle’s greater focus on performance. The vents under the headlamps have been enlarged as well.

Redesigned bumpers feature larger venting for improved engine and brake cooling.

Further improvements come in the form of upgrades to the suspension and brakes. Ferrari says that the 296 Speciale and Speciale Aperta get ‘specifically calibrated spring stiffness settings and linkage geometries.’ Both cars get new Multimatic adjustable shock absorbers with titanium springs derived from the 296 Challenge to help reduce weight. The brakes, meanwhile, feature a revised ABS Evo controller that uses onboard sensors to calculate the level of slippage to allow at any point in time. Ferrari says that this helps to keep the braking performance ‘closer to the target value’.

Both 296 Speciale siblings get Ferrari FXX-inspired winglets at the rear; the active rear spoiler gets a third intermediate position between Low Drag and High Downforce.

The 296 Speciale and Speciale Aperta have also been put on a diet with greater use of lightweight materials. Ferrari says that the 296 Speciale – depending on the options, can weigh over 60 kg less than the standard GTB, with the Aperta weighing over 50 kg less than the GTS.

The Speciale gets upgrades to the engine and electric motor, pushing total output to 868 bhp - up from 819 bhp in the standard 296.

The most notable of the updates, however, is to the powertrain. The 296’s V6 engine receives upgrades derived from the 296 Challenge race car. These include new engine management maps and boost strategy along with revamped internal components such as titanium connecting rods, reinforced pistons and a lightened crankshaft. This Ferrari says these measures have helped in bumping up engine output to 690 bhp from the GTB and GTS’ 654 bhp. The electric motor, too, has been upgraded and now produces a peak of 177 bhp – up from 164 bhp. Total system output stands at 868 bhp – up from 819 bhp - making the 296 Speciale one of Ferrari’s most powerful rear-wheel drive road cars. The 8-speed automatic gearbox also gets revised mapping for improved performance and shorter shift times.

The 296 Speciale & Speciale Aperta are the latest in a line of special edition Ferraris which include the 458 Speciale and the 488 Pista.

The performance enhancements, however, have not affected the EV-only range of the 296 Speciale and Speciale Aperta – both can still be driven up to 25 km on electric power alone.

Ferrari claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.8 seconds for both the 296 Speciale and Speciale Aperta, with a top speed in excess of 330 kmph.