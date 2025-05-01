Ferrari 296 Speciale, 296 Speciale Aperta Bring Added Power, Improved Dynamics

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch Ferrari 296 Speciale, 296 Speciale Aperta Bring Added Power, Improved DynamicsBMW R 1300 RT UnveiledNew BMW R 1300 RS UnveiledSkoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Also Affected
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
ROYAL ENFIELD HIMALAYAN 450 Vs GUERRILLA 450: WHICH ONE SHOULD YOU PICK?Aprilia Tuono 457 3 Reasons Eng FLotus Emira First Drive Review: Rs. 3.22 Crore For 4-Cylinder Sports Car?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqMaruti Suzuki e-VitaraTata New Altroz
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Ferrari 296 Speciale, 296 Speciale Aperta Bring Added Power, Improved Dynamics

The upgraded 296 GTB and GTS benefit from improved aero, additional weight savings and motorsport-derived powertrain upgrades.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Powertrain upgraded to produce 868 bhp
  • Aero upgrades claimed to improve downforce by up to 20 per cent
  • Claimed to weigh over 60 kg less than the standard models

Ferrari has unveiled the new 296 Speciale and 296 Speciale Aperta, more performance-focused derivatives of the 296 GTB and 296 GTS. With the Speciale, the 296 joins a limited list of special edition Ferrari berlinettas, which have included models such as the 488 Pista and the 458 Speciale.

 

Also read: Ferrari Opens First Official Service Centre In Bengaluru
 

Ferrari 296 Speciale A

296 Speciale and 296 Speciale Aperta get aero upgrades derived from the 296 Challenge race car; make 20 per cent greater downforce than the standard 296.

 

The upgrades to the Speciales over the standard 296 GTB and GTS start with the aerodynamics package. Ferrari says it has reworked the aerodynamics of both the coupe and the spider based on findings from the 296 Challenge race car. Both cars now develop up to 20 per cent additional downforce at speeds of up to 250 kmph. The company has also made changes to the active rear wing. The spoiler gets a new motor that allows it to be deployed faster and also gets a new intermediate mode between the previously offered low drag and high downforce settings. Ferrari says that the new mode helps to improve rear-end stability at high speeds without reducing top speed.

 

Also Read: Ferrari To Unveil Its First Electric Car On October 9; Six New Models In The Pipeline For 2025

 

Additionally, Ferrari has also redesigned the front and rear bumpers of the Speciale and Speciale Aperta for improved channelling of air over the radiators to maximise engine and brake cooling, necessitated by the vehicle’s greater focus on performance. The vents under the headlamps have been enlarged as well.

Ferrari 296 Speciale 2

Redesigned bumpers feature larger venting for improved engine and brake cooling.

 

Also Read: New Ferrari F80 Supercar Unveiled With 1200 Horsepower V6 Hybrid Engine
 

Further improvements come in the form of upgrades to the suspension and brakes. Ferrari says that the 296 Speciale and Speciale Aperta get ‘specifically calibrated spring stiffness settings and linkage geometries.’ Both cars get new Multimatic adjustable shock absorbers with titanium springs derived from the 296 Challenge to help reduce weight. The brakes, meanwhile, feature a revised ABS Evo controller that uses onboard sensors to calculate the level of slippage to allow at any point in time. Ferrari says that this helps to keep the braking performance ‘closer to the target value’.

Ferrari 296 Speciale 296 Speciale A

Both 296 Speciale siblings get Ferrari FXX-inspired winglets at the rear; the active rear spoiler gets a third intermediate position between Low Drag and High Downforce.

 

The 296 Speciale and Speciale Aperta have also been put on a diet with greater use of lightweight materials. Ferrari says that the 296 Speciale – depending on the options, can weigh over 60 kg less than the standard GTB, with the Aperta weighing over 50 kg less than the GTS. 

Ferrari 296 Speciale 1

The Speciale gets upgrades to the engine and electric motor, pushing total output to 868 bhp - up from 819 bhp in the standard 296.

 

The most notable of the updates, however, is to the powertrain. The 296’s V6 engine receives upgrades derived from the 296 Challenge race car. These include new engine management maps and boost strategy along with revamped internal components such as titanium connecting rods, reinforced pistons and a lightened crankshaft. This Ferrari says these measures have helped in bumping up engine output to 690 bhp from the GTB and GTS’ 654 bhp. The electric motor, too, has been upgraded and now produces a peak of 177 bhp – up from 164 bhp. Total system output stands at 868 bhp – up from 819 bhp - making the 296 Speciale one of Ferrari’s most powerful rear-wheel drive road cars. The 8-speed automatic gearbox also gets revised mapping for improved performance and shorter shift times. 

Ferrari 296 Speciale A 1

The 296 Speciale & Speciale Aperta are the latest in a line of special edition Ferraris which include the 458 Speciale and the 488 Pista.

 

The performance enhancements, however, have not affected the EV-only range of the 296 Speciale and Speciale Aperta – both can still be driven up to 25 km on electric power alone.

 

Ferrari claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.8 seconds for both the 296 Speciale and Speciale Aperta, with a top speed in excess of 330 kmph.

# Ferrari# Ferrari 296# Ferrari 296 Speciale# Ferrari 296 Speciale A# Ferrari 296 Speciale Aperta# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Italian supercar marque’s first dedicated service station is operated by Select Cars, its official importer in India.
    Ferrari Opens First Official Service Centre In Bengaluru
  • In its 2024 financial briefing, Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna hinted at the unveil by mentioning, “Our future will be revealed on October 9.”.
    Ferrari To Unveil Its First Electric Car On October 9; Six New Models In The Pipeline For 2025
  • Conceived to maximise performance, and thus you’ll see things like a carbon-fibre chassis, an extremely aerodynamic design, and new active suspension.
    New Ferrari F80 Supercar Unveiled With 1200 Horsepower V6 Hybrid Engine
  • Named the Ferrari Approved Certification program, the initiative was announced globally in October 2023
    Ferrari Introduces 'Approved Certification' Pre-Owned Supercar Business In India
  • The experience will include VIP tickets to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and a passenger lap around the Fiorano test track in the Ferrari 296 GTB
    Airbnb’s New ‘Icons’ Series To Offer Users A Chance To Spend A Night At The Ferrari Museum

Latest News

  • The Clavis will sit above the Carens in the brand’s India portfolio.
    Kia Clavis MPV Teased Ahead Of May 8 Launch
  • The upgraded 296 GTB and GTS benefit from improved aero, additional weight savings and motorsport-derived powertrain upgrades.
    Ferrari 296 Speciale, 296 Speciale Aperta Bring Added Power, Improved Dynamics
  • The R 1300 RT is the successor to the R 1250 RT and is now powered by BMW’s 1300 cc boxer-twin engine
    BMW R 1300 RT Unveiled
  • The BMW R 1300 RS is the fastest and sharpest handling boxer sport tourer based on a completely re-engineered 1,300 cc, liquid-cooled boxer engine.
    New BMW R 1300 RS Unveiled
  • Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has said that in case of frontal collisions, the rear seatbelts could fail, causing injuries to rear seat passengers; over 47,000 units manufactured between May 2024 and April 2025 affected.
    Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Also Affected
  • The Temerario ditches the naturally-aspirated V10 for a twin-turbocharged V8 mated to three electric motors
    Lamborghini Temerario Launched In India At Rs 6 Crore
  • The second-gen C5 Aircross will hit European markets in the second half of 2025 and sits on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform.
    New-Gen Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Retains Concept Car Looks; Gets Hybrid & Electric Powertrain Options
  • Isuzu’s first EV to go into production, the EV pickup truck sits on a re-engineered version of the D-Max platform
    Isuzu D-Max EV Unveiled; Has Dual-Motor Setup, 66.9 kWh Battery Pack
  • Based on the Mercedes-AMG Vision concept from 2022, the new all-electric sedan will be built on the all-new AMG.EA platform
    Upcoming Mercedes-AMG Performance Sedan Teased Ahead Of June Debut
  • With the update, the Versys 650 now gets a new colour scheme, and is Rs 16,000 more expensive than before
    2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India At Rs 7.93 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Ferrari 296 Speciale, 296 Speciale Aperta Bring Added Power, Improved Dynamics