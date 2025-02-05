Ferrari To Unveil Its First Electric Car On October 9; Six New Models In The Pipeline For 2025

Ferrari is set to make history by introducing its first fully electric vehicle on October 9, 2025. Breaking away from its legacy of high-revving petrol engines, the Italian marque will officially reveal the new model during its Capital Markets Day in Maranello, Italy. While the name of the EV remains undisclosed, CEO Benedetto Vigna hinted and confirmed the debut while discussing the company's 2024 financial results, stating, “And we will reveal more of our future on 9 October at our Capital Markets Day.”

Including the electric model, Ferrari plans to introduce six new models in 2025. However, details about the remaining five vehicles have not been disclosed. The discontinuation of the SF90 Stradale, Ferrari’s plug-in hybrid V8 supercar, strongly suggests a successor – one of the five – will be unveiled later in the year.



Recent spy images of a camouflaged test vehicle suggest that Ferrari’s first electric car might adopt a crossover or grand tourer (GT) body style. Prototype models spotted in Maranello resemble a four-door hatchback-style crossover, featuring fake exhaust tips and impersonating engine sounds.



During the financial briefing, Ferrari reported selling 13,752 cars in 2024, marking an increase of 89 units compared to 2023. The company generated €2.56 billion in profits last year and expects earnings to rise to €2.68 billion in 2025, bolstered by the launch of its new models. In the past year, the shipment consisted of ten internal combustion engine (ICE) models and six hybrid engine models, making up 49 per cent and 51 per cent of the total deliveries, respectively.

In the Indian market, Ferrari recently launched its V12-powered flagship supercar, the 12Cilindri. It is offered in both coupe and spider formats, with the former being priced at Rs 8.50 crore and the latter at Rs 9.15 crore, ex-showroom, respectively.

Image Source