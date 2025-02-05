Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeToyota bZ4XMG 4 EVAudi New Q5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Benelli 402 SKTM New RC 390Honda CBR300RYamaha New MT-09
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ferrari To Unveil Its First Electric Car On October 9; Six New Models In The Pipeline For 2025

In its 2024 financial briefing, Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna hinted at the unveil by mentioning, “Our future will be revealed on October 9.”.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • First electric Ferrari to debut on October 9
  • 6 new Ferrari cars to debut in 2025
  • Ferrari reported selling 13,752 cars in 2024

Ferrari is set to make history by introducing its first fully electric vehicle on October 9, 2025. Breaking away from its legacy of high-revving petrol engines, the Italian marque will officially reveal the new model during its Capital Markets Day in Maranello, Italy. While the name of the EV remains undisclosed, CEO Benedetto Vigna hinted and confirmed the debut while discussing the company's 2024 financial results, stating, “And we will reveal more of our future on 9 October at our Capital Markets Day.”

 

Including the electric model, Ferrari plans to introduce six new models in 2025. However, details about the remaining five vehicles have not been disclosed. The discontinuation of the SF90 Stradale, Ferrari’s plug-in hybrid V8 supercar, strongly suggests a successor – one of the five – will be unveiled later in the year.
 Electric Ferrari 1

 

Recent spy images of a camouflaged test vehicle suggest that Ferrari’s first electric car might adopt a crossover or grand tourer (GT) body style. Prototype models spotted in Maranello resemble a four-door hatchback-style crossover, featuring fake exhaust tips and impersonating engine sounds. 
 

During the financial briefing, Ferrari reported selling 13,752 cars in 2024, marking an increase of 89 units compared to 2023. The company generated €2.56 billion in profits last year and expects earnings to rise to €2.68 billion in 2025, bolstered by the launch of its new models. In the past year, the shipment consisted of ten internal combustion engine (ICE) models and six hybrid engine models, making up 49 per cent and 51 per cent of the total deliveries, respectively.

 

In the Indian market, Ferrari recently launched its V12-powered flagship supercar, the 12Cilindri. It is offered in both coupe and spider formats, with the former being priced at Rs 8.50 crore and the latter at Rs 9.15 crore, ex-showroom, respectively. 

 

Image Source

# Ferrari# Ferrari electric car# Ferrari cars# Electric cars# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Ioniq 9 is Hyundai's flagship SUV and was globally unveiled in November 2024.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased In India
  • MG India says that deliveries of the Cyberster will commence from April 2025
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Cyberster Showcased; Bookings Open In March 2025
  • The Creta Electric will be offered in four trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Hyundai Creta Electric: Variant-Wise Battery Options Revealed
  • The solar-powered electric car was unveiled in concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo.
    Solar-Powered Vayve Eva EV To Debut In Production Form At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • Here is a rundown of all the electric cars that were launched in India in 2024. The list comprises cars from homegrown automakers and international brands.
    Electric Cars, SUVs Launched In India In 2024

Latest News

  • The KTM 390 Enduro R is a more serious off-roader and packs the same 399 cc motor that powers the 390 Duke and now the 390 Adventure range.
    2025 KTM 390 Enduro R Launch Confirmed To Happen Soon
  • The new KTM 390 Adventure was globally unveiled at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan and is powered by the 399 cc LC4c engine
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Launched; Prices Start From Rs 2.91 Lakh
  • The latest 250 Adventure model gets an all-new design in the same vein as the larger 390 ADV.
    2025 KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India At Rs 2.60 Lakh
  • The Pack Two trim of the BE 6 is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh, while the same trim of the XEV 9e is priced at Rs 24.90 lakh
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack Two, Pack One Above And Pack Three Select Prices Revealed
  • The Ghost Series II goes on sale in India in three forms: standard, extended-wheelbase and the more sporting Black Badge.
    Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.95 Crore
  • In its 2024 financial briefing, Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna hinted at the unveil by mentioning, “Our future will be revealed on October 9.”.
    Ferrari To Unveil Its First Electric Car On October 9; Six New Models In The Pipeline For 2025
  • The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680, the brand’s sportiest model to date will debut on March 17
    Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 India Launch Confirmed
  • Range-topping variant of Ola Electric's first motorcycle will employ the company's own 4680-format cells, and have an IDC range of just over 500 kilometres.
    Ola Roadster X+ Debuts With 9.1 kWh And 502 KM IDC Range; Roadster Deliveries To Begin Mid-March
  • The Japanese bike manufacturer’s Surajpur plant has rolled out the one millionth example of the entry-level sport bike, over 16 years after the first unit was built.
    Yamaha R15 Reaches 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone In India
  • The introductory price range for the third-gen Amaze has now ended and the price hike ranges between Rs 10,000 - Rs 30,000 depending on the variant.
    Honda Amaze Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000: Check Updated Variant-Wise Prices

Popular Ferrari Models

  • Home
  • News
  • New Cars
  • Ferrari To Unveil Its First Electric Car On October 9; Six New Models In The Pipeline For 2025
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved