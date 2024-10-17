New Ferrari F80 Supercar Unveiled With 1200 Horsepower V6 Hybrid Engine

Italian supercar marque, Ferrari, has officially unveiled the spiritual successor to the legendary F40, and it is a hybrid with a 1200 horsepower (1184 bhp) V6. Christen the Ferrari F80, the newest supercar to come out of Maranello will see a limited run of just 799 examples and is the latest in the line of Ferraris like - the 288 GTO, F40 and LaFerrari. The supercar was conceived to maximise performance, and thus you’ll see things like a carbon-fibre chassis, an extremely aerodynamic design, and new active suspension.

The F80 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 paired with a hybrid system that combined makes 1184 bhp

Much to the dismay of the fans of the Prancing Horse, at the heart of it, the Ferrari F80 doesn’t come with a naturally aspirated V8, but rather a 3.0-litre V6, however, it’s paired with electric motors and combined they produce a maximum of 1184 bhp. Developed and manufactured entirely in-house by Ferrari, the front axle includes two electric motors, an inverter and an integrated cooling system, which makes it possible to use torque vectoring for the front axle. A third motor is attached to the rear axle. The V6 motor alone belts out 887 bhp at 8750 rpm and develops a peak torque of 850 Nm at 5500 rpm, while mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch F1 DCT. This means the F80 can go from nought to 100 kmph in 2.15 seconds, before hitting a top speed north of 350 kmph.

Like the LaFerrari, here too you get butterfly doors which open at a 90-degree angle

The carbon fibre bodyshell of the F80 is completely new and developed using technology derived from Formula 1 and other motorsports. Like the LaFerrari, here too you get butterfly doors which open at a 90-degree angle, while the rear engine cover comes with six slots venting hot air from the V6 engine. The Italian marquee also says that it is the most aerodynamic Ferrari road car till now, proved by the simple fact that it produces 1000 kg of downforce at 250 kmph.

The rear section has a sculpted flow that emphasises the muscularity of the entire rear wing

Designed at the Ferrari Styling Centre, by the team headed by Flavio Manzoni, the F80 links the past and present design language of Ferrari, with cues taken from the F1 world. Upfront, the wheel arch ends with a vertical panel that stands proud of the door paying homage to the F40. The rear section has a sculpted flow that emphasises the muscularity of the entire rear wing. The headlamps are concealed in a visor element, a black screen serving both aerodynamic and lighting functions. The taillights, on the other hand, are set into a two-layer structure consisting of the tail fascia and the spoiler, creating a sandwich effect, which looks very sporty.

Ferrari engineers and designers were able to make space for the passenger as well, despite offering the experience of a single-seater F1 car

The cabin is compact, and there is no escaping that because it was designed based on the cockpit of a single-seat racer car. However, with painstaking efforts, Ferrari engineers and designers were able to make space for the passenger as well, despite offering the experience of a single-seater F1 car. The passenger seat is so well integrated into the trim of the cabin that it almost disappears from the view, a feat also achieved due to the use of red upholstery only for the driver’s seat. Everything is centred entirely around the driver, and the control panel is also oriented ergonomically towards the driver.

The passenger seat is so well integrated into the trim of the cabin that it almost disappears from the view

The F80 also boasts a new steering wheel developed specifically for this car, which is slightly smaller than its predecessor and with flattened top and bottom rims. The steering wheel also has a smaller boss, improving visibility and accentuating the sense of sportiness when driving. The physical buttons on the right- and left-hand spokes of the steering wheel make a return here, replacing the full-digital layout used by Ferrari in recent years with a solution with easier-to-use buttons that can be instantly identified by touch.