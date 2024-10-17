Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Ferrari F80 Supercar Unveiled With 1200 Horsepower V6 Hybrid Engine

Conceived to maximise performance, and thus you’ll see things like a carbon-fibre chassis, an extremely aerodynamic design, and new active suspension.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Ferrari F80 comes with a 3.0 V6 with a hybrid system developed in-house
  • The F80's combined output is 1184 bhp and 0-100 kmph is achieved in 2.15 sec
  • The Ferrari F80 is the spiritual successor to the iconic F40

Italian supercar marque, Ferrari, has officially unveiled the spiritual successor to the legendary F40, and it is a hybrid with a 1200 horsepower (1184 bhp) V6. Christen the Ferrari F80, the newest supercar to come out of Maranello will see a limited run of just 799 examples and is the latest in the line of Ferraris like - the 288 GTO, F40 and LaFerrari. The supercar was conceived to maximise performance, and thus you’ll see things like a carbon-fibre chassis, an extremely aerodynamic design, and new active suspension. 

 

Also Read: Ferrari 12Cilindri Revealed As Brand’s New V12 Flagship

 

f584bc66 f0c6 4246 b9f3 b560369c046c

The F80 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 paired with a hybrid system that combined makes 1184 bhp

 

Much to the dismay of the fans of the Prancing Horse, at the heart of it, the Ferrari F80 doesn’t come with a naturally aspirated V8, but rather a 3.0-litre V6, however, it’s paired with electric motors and combined they produce a maximum of 1184 bhp. Developed and manufactured entirely in-house by Ferrari, the front axle includes two electric motors, an inverter and an integrated cooling system, which makes it possible to use torque vectoring for the front axle. A third motor is attached to the rear axle. The V6 motor alone belts out 887 bhp at 8750 rpm and develops a peak torque of 850 Nm at 5500 rpm, while mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch F1 DCT. This means the F80 can go from nought to 100 kmph in 2.15 seconds, before hitting a top speed north of 350 kmph.

 

Also Read: Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024

 

a0285d91 c8bb 4b2a b94a 4eac4ad99663

Like the LaFerrari, here too you get butterfly doors which open at a 90-degree angle

 

The carbon fibre bodyshell of the F80 is completely new and developed using technology derived from Formula 1 and other motorsports. Like the LaFerrari, here too you get butterfly doors which open at a 90-degree angle, while the rear engine cover comes with six slots venting hot air from the V6 engine. The Italian marquee also says that it is the most aerodynamic Ferrari road car till now, proved by the simple fact that it produces 1000 kg of downforce at 250 kmph. 

 

8703a97c fbd4 43e8 9498 247819e19774

The rear section has a sculpted flow that emphasises the muscularity of the entire rear wing

 

Designed at the Ferrari Styling Centre, by the team headed by Flavio Manzoni, the F80 links the past and present design language of Ferrari, with cues taken from the F1 world. Upfront, the wheel arch ends with a vertical panel that stands proud of the door paying homage to the F40. The rear section has a sculpted flow that emphasises the muscularity of the entire rear wing. The headlamps are concealed in a visor element, a black screen serving both aerodynamic and lighting functions. The taillights, on the other hand, are set into a two-layer structure consisting of the tail fascia and the spoiler, creating a sandwich effect, which looks very sporty. 

 

Also Read: Ferrari Introduces 'Approved Certification' Pre-Owned Supercar Business In India

 

a94ea4ad d174 4557 9c3d 6f9facb1b157

Ferrari engineers and designers were able to make space for the passenger as well, despite offering the experience of a single-seater F1 car

 

The cabin is compact, and there is no escaping that because it was designed based on the cockpit of a single-seat racer car. However, with painstaking efforts, Ferrari engineers and designers were able to make space for the passenger as well, despite offering the experience of a single-seater F1 car. The passenger seat is so well integrated into the trim of the cabin that it almost disappears from the view, a feat also achieved due to the use of red upholstery only for the driver’s seat. Everything is centred entirely around the driver, and the control panel is also oriented ergonomically towards the driver. 

 

7d680736 aa81 4c7e 8074 a31290481bbf

The passenger seat is so well integrated into the trim of the cabin that it almost disappears from the view

 

The F80 also boasts a new steering wheel developed specifically for this car, which is slightly smaller than its predecessor and with flattened top and bottom rims. The steering wheel also has a smaller boss, improving visibility and accentuating the sense of sportiness when driving. The physical buttons on the right- and left-hand spokes of the steering wheel make a return here, replacing the full-digital layout used by Ferrari in recent years with a solution with easier-to-use buttons that can be instantly identified by touch.

# Ferrari F80# New Ferrari F80# Ferrari F80 Specifications# F80 Performance# Ferrari# Supercar# Sportscar# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The McLaren W1 will be the successor to the iconic P1 plug-in hybrid supercar which debuted in 2013
    McLaren P1 Successor To Be Named W1; Debut On October 6
  • Named the Ferrari Approved Certification program, the initiative was announced globally in October 2023
    Ferrari Introduces 'Approved Certification' Pre-Owned Supercar Business In India
  • The experience will include VIP tickets to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and a passenger lap around the Fiorano test track in the Ferrari 296 GTB
    Airbnb’s New ‘Icons’ Series To Offer Users A Chance To Spend A Night At The Ferrari Museum
  • New V12 GT develops similar power compared to the outgoing 812 Competizione; borrows design elements from iconic models from the past.
    Ferrari 12Cilindri Revealed As Brand’s New V12 Flagship
  • The new Vanquish is expected to make its debut later this year, almost seven years after it went out of production.
    New Aston Martin Vanquish To Feature Twin-Turbo V12 Producing 824 Bhp And 1,000 Nm

Latest News

  • Conceived to maximise performance, and thus you’ll see things like a carbon-fibre chassis, an extremely aerodynamic design, and new active suspension.
    New Ferrari F80 Supercar Unveiled With 1200 Horsepower V6 Hybrid Engine
  • With the update, the SUV will receive a range of new features, and will also be offered in five-seat format for the first time.
    2025 Jeep Meridian Bookings Open; Launch Expected Next Week
  • The Bajaj Pulsar N125’s design is vastly different from the rest of the Pulsar N range
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Unveiled; Launch Soon
  • The KLX 230 is the first road-legal dual-sport motorcycle from Kawasaki in India.
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Debuts In India Ahead Of December Launch
  • In a bid to boost sales in the middle of the festive season, BYD is also extending benefits on the Premium variant of the Seal sedan, which is the best-selling trim.
    BYD Seal Performance Gets Rs 2 Lakh Discount As Part Of Festive Offer
  • This milestone was achieved 18 years after the plant commenced operations in October 2006
    Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar Plant Achieves 1 Crore Units Production Milestone
  • The production of the Inster Cross will begin later this year, at Hyundai’s plant in Korea
    Hyundai Inster Cross Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling
  • Ducati says the accessory package for the DesertX Rally and Multistrada V4 S is valued at Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 2.40 lakh, respectively.
    Ducati DesertX Rally, Multistrada V4 S Available With Free Accessories As Part Of Festive Season Offer
  • The prices of the plans range from Rs 1350 to Rs 2400, and these will be valid for a year or 10,000 km, whichever is earlier.
    Ather Care Service Plans Introduced: Check Prices
  • The Tasior festive edition packs in a complimentary accessory package worth over Rs 20,000.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Festival Limited Edition Announced

Popular Ferrari Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Ferrari F80 Supercar Unveiled With 1200 Horsepower V6 Hybrid Engine
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved