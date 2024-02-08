Login

Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024

Ferrari is coming off of its best-ever year with 13,663 vehicles delivered worldwide in 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The brand plans to unveil three new cars in 2024
  • Among the anticipated releases is the successor to the LaFerrari hypercar
  • Carmaker says its current range of cars is sold out till 2025

Ferrari, the iconic Italian automaker, has revealed plans to launch as many as three new models in 2024. The announcement came on the sidelines of the brand’s 2023 sales announcement. The Italian marquee reported record-breaking sales in 2023, delivering a staggering 13,663 vehicles worldwide with its entire model range allotments spoken for till 2025.
 

LaFerrari successor likely too use powertrain tech from the 499P race car

 

While Ferrari has remained tight-lipped on what models could be expected one of the cars is likely to be the much-anticipated successor to the LaFerrari hypercar. The new flagship model is expected to drop the V12 engine in favour of electrification and turbocharging. As per reports, the new hypercar is likely to use a strong hybrid set-up paired with a turbocharged V6 engine similar to the powertrain used in Ferrari’s 499P endurance race car.
 

The other model likely to arrive in 2024 is the replacement to the 812 Superfast. Testmules of the car have long been spotted on European roads and the car is also expected to retain the V12 engine. The third car remains shrouded in mystery, with speculation ranging from a new Icona model to a derivative of the Purosangue SUV.
 

Ferrari is also testing a replacement for the 812 Superfast

 

In other news, Ferrari recently made waves in motorsports by securing the services of Lewis Hamilton for the Formula 1 team starting in 2025. This multi-year deal sees Hamilton partnering with Charles Leclerc, adding another chapter to Ferrari's illustrious racing history.

 

Image Source

# Ferrari# Ferrari hybrid# Ferrari hypercar# Ferrari LaFerrari successor
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Ferrari Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?
Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-15147 second ago

Will the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 be able to help change the Swedish brand’s fortunes in India?

Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000
Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-13727 second ago

Benelli's Leoncino 500 and 502C and Keeway's K300N have received the price cuts. These prices are effective from February 8, 2024.

MG Motor India, BatX Energies Launch Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Station
MG Motor India, BatX Energies Launch Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Station
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12262 second ago

The off-grid solar EV charging station operates independently and is aimed at catering to a range of vehicles, including 2- and 4-wheelers.

Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-10163 second ago

Prices for the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT start at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg.

MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Bastianini showed off his new Ducati GP24’s raw pace as the team tested out their new exhaust and engine.

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It is currently offered in two variants: the E-Luna X1 and the E-Luna X2.

Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season
Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly express confidence in the A524's potential, highlighting continuity and strategic improvements.

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000
Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Features a 2 kWh battery pack that powers the 1.2 kW hub-mounted motor

BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024

New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.

Ferrari FXX-K Evo Wind Tunnel Model Up For Auction
Ferrari FXX-K Evo Wind Tunnel Model Up For Auction
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Devoid of an engine, the model is expected to be auctioned off for a price between Rs. 2.58 crore and Rs. 3.28 crore, without reserve

Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

This 1:8 scale model is limited to only 199 units and costs $18,000 (around Rs 15 lakh)

New Ferrari Hypercar ‘F250’ Spotted Testing; Likely To Come With A Hybrid Powertrain
New Ferrari Hypercar ‘F250’ Spotted Testing; Likely To Come With A Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The upcoming Ferrari hypercar will replace the LaFerrari and could get a hybrid engine in place of the V12 as the brand moves towards an electrified era

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The 1962 250 GTO, once raced by Scuderia Ferrari sold at auction for $ 51.7 million.

F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved