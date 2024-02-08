Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024

Ferrari, the iconic Italian automaker, has revealed plans to launch as many as three new models in 2024. The announcement came on the sidelines of the brand’s 2023 sales announcement. The Italian marquee reported record-breaking sales in 2023, delivering a staggering 13,663 vehicles worldwide with its entire model range allotments spoken for till 2025.



LaFerrari successor likely too use powertrain tech from the 499P race car

While Ferrari has remained tight-lipped on what models could be expected one of the cars is likely to be the much-anticipated successor to the LaFerrari hypercar. The new flagship model is expected to drop the V12 engine in favour of electrification and turbocharging. As per reports, the new hypercar is likely to use a strong hybrid set-up paired with a turbocharged V6 engine similar to the powertrain used in Ferrari’s 499P endurance race car.



The other model likely to arrive in 2024 is the replacement to the 812 Superfast. Testmules of the car have long been spotted on European roads and the car is also expected to retain the V12 engine. The third car remains shrouded in mystery, with speculation ranging from a new Icona model to a derivative of the Purosangue SUV.



Ferrari is also testing a replacement for the 812 Superfast

In other news, Ferrari recently made waves in motorsports by securing the services of Lewis Hamilton for the Formula 1 team starting in 2025. This multi-year deal sees Hamilton partnering with Charles Leclerc, adding another chapter to Ferrari's illustrious racing history.

