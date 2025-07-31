Tata Motors To Acquire Commercial Vehicle Giant Iveco For $ 4.34 Billion

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Motors To Acquire Commercial Vehicle Giant Iveco For $ 4.34 BillionBSA Bantam 350 Vs Jawa 42 FJ: Differences ExplainedUpdated Oben Rorr EZ To Be Launched On August 5Opinion: Will The New Kinetic DX Be Able To Ride On Nostalgia?BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Differences Explained
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review: Better ride quality and new features | carandbikeKinetic DX Electric Scooter | First LookSpecial Feature | Zero Emission Drive 2.0 With Kalpataru & ChargeZone | Clean Drives & Green Deeds
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo New XC60VinFast VF7Mahindra BE.05Mercedes-AMG CLE 53MG ZS HEV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM 390 SMC RKTM 390 Adventure X PlusHonda CB 125 HornetHonda Shine 100 DXRoyal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Tata Motors To Acquire Commercial Vehicle Giant Iveco For $ 4.34 Billion

If completed, this will represent the Tata Group’s largest acquisition in the automotive sector, surpassing the takeover of Jaguar Land Rover
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Iveco Group will be separated from the defence business, which will be sold separately.
  • Tata Motors will pay 14 euros for each share of the commercial vehicle business.
  • The deal is expected to be concluded by the first half of 2026.

Tata Motors is all set to acquire Turin-based commercial vehicle giant Iveco in a deal valued at USD 4.34 billion (approximately Rs 38,000 crore). If completed, this will be the second-largest acquisition by the Tata Group overall, and its largest acquisition in the automotive sector, surpassing the USD 2.3 billion deal for Jaguar Land Rover. The 50-year-old company, owned by the Agnelli family, has agreed to sell the commercial vehicle business to the Indian automaker, after its separation from the defence business, which is set to be sold as a separate unit. 

 

Also ReadTata Punch Surpasses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
 

Tata Motors will pay 14 euros for each share of the commercial vehicle business, which represents an adjusted value, after approximating the share value of the defence business at  5.5-6.0 euros per share. The deal is subject to a minimum acceptance level of at least 95 per cent of Iveco's common shares, which will be reduced to 80 per cent if Iveco adopts the post-offer demerger and liquidation resolutions at the company’s general meeting. 

 

Also ReadTata Curvv EV, Nexon EV 45 Get Lifetime Battery Warranty
Tata Motors To Acquire Commercial Vehicle Giant Iveco For 4 34 Billion 1

The statement says that the offer aims at Iveco becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors

 

Exor, which owns approximately 27.06 per cent of Iveco's common shares and 43.11 per cent of all voting rights, has agreed to tender its interests, while the 1.39 per cent held by board members will also be given up. The statement says that the offer aims at Iveco becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, after the delisting of the Group from Euronext Milan. The deal is expected to be concluded by the first half of 2026 and is subject to the separation of the company’s defence business and the obtaining of the required investments, among other factors. 

 

Also ReadTata Harrier EV Receives 10,000 Bookings In 24 Hours
 

If the deal takes place, the combined revenues of Iveco and the commercial vehicle business of Tata Motors will amount to € 22 billion, with the sale of over 5.4 lakh units a year. The revenues will be split across three main markets- Europe (50 per cent), India (35 per cent) and the Americas (15 per cent). 

# Tata Motors# Tata Electric Vehicles# Tata Commercial Vehicles# Tata-Iveco# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Global NCAP
    Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP
  • We drive Tata’s most powerful and EV yet, one that comes loaded with features and also has the longest range for any car from the brand
    Tata Harrier EV Review: Flagship Electric SUV Breaks Barriers
  • Tata Motors has rolled out 6 lakh units of the Punch micro SUV ever since its launch in 2021.
    Tata Punch Surpasses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
  • Launched recently, the prices for the SUV range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 29.74 lakh (ex-showroom, charger prices not included)
    Tata Harrier EV Receives 10,000 Bookings In 24 Hours

Latest News

  • If completed, this will represent the Tata Group’s largest acquisition in the automotive sector, surpassing the takeover of Jaguar Land Rover
    Tata Motors To Acquire Commercial Vehicle Giant Iveco For $ 4.34 Billion
  • The much renowned BSA Bantam name has made a comeback in a modern avatar. Based on the underpinnings of the Jawa 42 FJ sold in India, here’s a quick dive on how different both the motorcycles are from each other
    BSA Bantam 350 Vs Jawa 42 FJ: Differences Explained
  • The launch of the new iteration comes just nine months after the launch of the previous version, in November 2024
    Updated Oben Rorr EZ To Be Launched On August 5
  • The new Kinetic DX electric scooter has a design which takes obvious inspiration from the much-loved and highly popular two-stroke Kinetic DX scooter. Will Kinetic be able to recreate the same success?
    Opinion: Will The New Kinetic DX Be Able To Ride On Nostalgia?
  • BSA has introduced its second motorcycle, built on the 652cc big single platform. It shares a lot of its design and parts with the Gold Star 650. Let's take a look at how different the two motorcycles are.
    BSA Scrambler 650 vs Gold Star 650: Differences Explained
  • KTM resumes full-scale production in Mattighofen following dual shutdowns and Bajaj bailout
    KTM Resumes Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen
  • The newest addition to Triumph’s 400 cc range will be a cafe racer, expected to share its underpinnings with the Speed 400. The Thruxton 400 is expected to be launched within the next couple of weeks.
    Triumph Thruxton 400 Launch Expected Soon
  • The BSA Scrambler 650 will be launched in India soon and will rival the Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650.
    BSA Scrambler 650 Unveiled In The UK, India Launch Soon
  • The resurrected BSA Bantam 350 appears to share a lot of components with the Jawa 42 FJ and could be based on that model, including the engine and chassis.
    BSA Bantam 350 Unveiled
  • The Atto 2 gets a 45 kWh battery pack and will sit below the Atto 3 in the India market.
    BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Motors To Acquire Commercial Vehicle Giant Iveco For $ 4.34 Billion