Tata Safari

Tata Safari

16.19 - 27.34 Lakh
Ex-Showroom Price
Check Onroad Price

Tata Safari Overview

Fuel Type-icon

Fuel Type

Diesel

Transmission-icon

Transmission

Manual/ Automatic

Mileage-icon

Mileage

16.1 KM/L

Tank Capacity-icon

Tank Capacity

50.0 L

Seating-icon

Seating

7 Seater

Airbags-icon

Airbags

Yes

Tata Safari Expert Review

5.5
safety
5.0
comfort
5.0
styling
7.0
merit or usp
5.0
significance
5.0
value for money
5.0
Pros and Cons of Tata Safari
icon

Things we like

  • Solid Road Presence
  • Spacious And Comfortable Cabin
  • Well-Specced With A Host Of Features
icon

Things we don't like

  • Heavy Weight Is Quite Noticeable In Traffic
  • Automatic Gearbox Could Be More Responsive
  • Infotainment System Feels Not The Most Reliable
Verdict of Tata Safari

Like many Tata models the Safari also gets drive modes so you have City, Eco and Sport and yes there is perceptible difference between City and Sport for sure. But there is also a terrain response system a la Land Rover. Rough Road mode, Wet mode and then back to the default City drive mode.

Overview of Tata Safari

Tata Safari 

The Tata Safari carries the rich legacy of the original SUV that was a hit on Indian roads. The new Safari has been completely revamped and comes with more equipment and a whole new look and feel. 

How’s the Design? 

The Tata Safari has a front fascia that is almost similar to the Harrier. The split headlamp cluster is the same and there is a differentiated tri-arrow pattern for the front grille with chrome finishing. There is a third row of seats now and the roofline is also higher for the SUV along with a rear overhang which is longer. It also comes with a rear quarter glass that is full-sized and the tail-end is also very upright. The tail lights are different from the Harrier though. There are chunkier roof rails which are designed to indicate a stepped roof. The Safari is longer and taller while the wheelbase and width remain the same. 

How does it perform? 

Diesel

2.0 litre

170 hp

350 Nm

The Tata Safari’s engine has high levels of refinement while there are Eco, City, and Sport driving modes. The engine offers a wide and punchy power band, while the Sport mode is the best for higher drivability. You can easily get the SUV up to higher speeds although there is some noise when you rev the engine hard. There are 6-speed manual and automatic transmission systems and the driving experience is also neat. The clutch is a little heavy if you are using the manual transmission unit. Slotting the gears will require a little more effort in turn. The automatic version comes with a unit from Hyundai and shifts smoothly engine. The Safari is responsive and agile enough. 

How’s the mileage? 

  • Diesel Manual- 16.14 kmpl
  • Diesel Automatic- 14.08 kmpl 

How’s the driving experience? 

The Tata Safari offers a mixed bag in terms of the driving experience and the ride. The steering feels heavier at lower speeds while higher speeds are not as comforting or balanced. However, the Safari is a good highway cruiser and offers more confidence and stability. The suspension system is more robust and is softer as well, leading to better absorption of bumps at lower speeds. The Safari can readily tackle bad roads, potholes and uneven stretches. 

What’s the interior like? 

The cabin is quite similar to the Harrier. The dashboard looks neat although the Oyster White interior theme is the stand-out feature here. There is also the electronic parking brake now. There is a great view from the driver’s seat with mostly high quality materials inside. The central console, however, may eat into the driver’s knee room. The 8.8 inch touch screen infotainment unit appears small inside the car. The quality of the rear view camera could also have been better. There is a lengthy feature list including the JBL audio system, panoramic sunroof, and the powered seat for the driver along with connected tech features. Wireless charging is unavailable though. The middle row has theatre-esque seating with a higher placement for the seats. Comfort is great and the overall experience is good enough, with the 60:40 sliding function. There is a Boss mode for adjusting the co-driver’s seat from the back itself. The top-end variant also gets a six-seater configuration with captain’s seats in the middle. These come with great cushioning and comfort, while offering several adjustments and a folding armrest. The rear windows however skip sun blinds and USB slots are hard to find when you venture near the central tunnel. The third row is accessible with the one-touch fold and tumble mechanism. Once you are in position, the space is not that bad. Adults will find decent legroom and the big windows create an airy feeling with blower control and two USB charging slots as well. 

Tech and infotainment

The Tata Safari comes with its 8.8 inch touch screen infotainment system with connected car and remote tracking functions, a reverse camera, panoramic sunroof, USB charging slots, JBL audio system, powered driver’s seat, and a lot more. 

Safety equipment 

The Tata Safari comes with six airbags along with ABS, EBD, ESC, traction control, and brake assist. There are other features including fog lamps, parking sensors, and hill-descent control. 

Which variant to buy? 

You may check out the XT option if you are on a tighter budget. The XMA is the value pick from all the variants, while if you are okay paying more, then the XZA or XZ variants are par for the course. The XE variant has decent equipment at the entry level including good safety features, projector headlamps, remote central locking, power outlets, and more. The XM trim comes with the automatic transmission option, a 7 inch touch screen infotainment unit, driving modes and more. The XT gets more premium features including TPMS, automatic wipers and headlamps, rear view camera, 18-inch alloy wheels, LE3D DRLs, iRA connectivity suite, ambient lighting, and a lot more. It comes only in the manual guise. The XT offers a panoramic sunroof for an extra amount. The XZ comes with an automatic transmission system and is a value offering with more airbags and safety features, the 8.8 inch touch screen infotainment unit, 7 inch semi-digital instrument console, terrain response modes, JBL audio system, Xenon headlamps, and more. The XZ+ and XZA+ take it up a notch with captain’s chairs and the sunroof but are costlier. The XZ+ Adventure is more popular with buyers due to its interior changes. 

Which cars compete in the segment? 

The Tata Safari takes on the Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector Plus in its segment. It is the tallest and widest of the lot, while the MG Hector is the longest here. The Hector Plus has the biggest boot space while the Safari has the lowest volume. The Safari and Hector Plus both have more powerful diesel engines in terms of output. However, the torque output is the highest for the XUV500’s diesel engine. The Safari manages to hold its own in terms of features, design, handling, performance, and interior space. 

Verdict (Value for Money)

The Tata Safari offers a spacious and comfortable last row of seats along with a rugged and durable vibe. It offers good performance, a refined engine, and a long list of features. The SUV’s design is also a head-turner on the road. However, the driving dynamics and heavy steering could be minor hindrances. If you talk about a muscular and attractive three-row SUV with good performance, then the Tata Safari certainly makes a strong case for itself.

Tata Safari Prices

Tata Safari Ex-Showroom price ranges from ₹ 16.19 to 27.34 Lakh. Tata offers Safari in 29 variants. The top variant of Safari is Accomplished Plus 6S Dark AT and the base variant is Smart.

Variants

Ex-Showroom Price

Compare

Safari Smart
Starts at
16.19 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Smart (O)
Starts at
16.69 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Pure
Starts at
17.69 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Pure (O)
Starts at
18.19 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Pure Plus
Starts at
19.39 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Pure Plus S
Starts at
20.39 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Pure Plus S Dark
Starts at
20.69 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Pure Plus S AT
Starts at
20.69 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic
Safari Pure Plus AT
Starts at
20.69 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic
Safari Adventure
Starts at
20.99 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Pure Plus S Dark AT
Starts at
22.09 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic
Safari Adventure Plus
Starts at
22.49 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Adventure Plus Dark
Starts at
23.04 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Adventure Plus A
Starts at
23.49 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Adventure Plus AT
Starts at
23.89 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic
Safari Accomplished
Starts at
23.99 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Accomplished Dark
Starts at
24.34 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Adventure Plus Dark AT
Starts at
24.44 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic
Safari Adventure Plus A AT
Starts at
24.89 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic
Safari Accomplished AT
Starts at
25.39 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic
Safari Accomplished Plus
Starts at
25.49 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Accomplished Plus 6S
Starts at
25.59 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Accomplished Dark AT
Starts at
25.74 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic
Safari Accomplished Plus Dark
Starts at
25.84 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Accomplished Plus 6S Dark
Starts at
25.94 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Manual
Safari Accomplished Plus AT
Starts at
26.89 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic
Safari Accomplished Plus 6S AT
Starts at
26.99 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic
Safari Accomplished Plus Dark AT
Starts at
27.24 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic
Safari Accomplished Plus 6S Dark AT
Starts at
27.34 Lakh
Diesel, 16.1 KM/L, Automatic

Tata Safari Specifications & Features

Explore an in-depth overview of the Tata Safari specifications and features, offering comprehensive details on its engine choices, fuel efficiency, torque, power, transmission, dimensions, and trunk capacity. Additionally, gain insights into the car's advanced safety features and infotainment system.

Engine CC

1956 CC

Fuel

Diesel

Mileage

16.1 KM/L

Max Torque

350 Nm

Max Power

168 bhp

Transmission

Manual, Automatic

Length/Width/Height

4668 mm /1922 mm /1795 mm

  • c&b iconAlpine DVD MP3 System with LCD Screen
  • c&b iconDual HVAC with Roof-Mounted Rear Blower
  • c&b iconFollow Me Home Light
  • c&b icon2.2 VTT DiCOR Engine
  • c&b iconiRA Connected Car Technology
  • c&b iconPanoramic Sunroof
  • c&b iconWireless Charger
  • c&b iconAndroid Auto/Apple Car Play over Wifi
  • c&b iconAir Purifier

About Tata Safari

The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari have been launched in India. The Tata Harrier facelift is priced from Rs 15.49 lakh with prices for the automatic starting from Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harrier Dark Edition is priced from Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Safari facelift's prices, meanwhile, start from Rs 16.19 lakh with the automatics and Dark Edition variants both priced from Rs 20.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and valid for a limited period. The SUVs are priced at a premium over the outgoing models but pack in a lot more tech than before.

Starting with the exterior, both SUVs now get greater differentiation in design. Both SUVs retain the split headlamp design but now feature full-width lightbars up top with the main headlamps positioned lower down. Both SUVs also get different design bumpers with the Harrier featuring more triangular housings for the headlamps to the Safari’s more rectangular housings. The Safari also gets a silver-finished faux skid-plate element while the Harrier gets a black-finished piece. At the rear, both SUVs get revised tail lamps with a lightbar element along with redesigned bumpers.

Inside, both SUVs get a revised dashboard design with new control surfaces and more tech. Top models now feature a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, each trim level – Persona in Tata speak – gets its own unique interior trim finishes to stand out. There’s a lot to talk about by way of features as well with both SUVs packing in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, powered tailgates, panoramic sunroof with mood lights, electronic parking brake with auto hold, ventilated front seats, ventilated seats in second row (Safari), powered driver seat and more.

Tata has also revised the variant names going from the previous XE, XM, XT and XZ variants to using Smart, Pure, Adventure, Fearless and Accomplished. As with the outgoing model, Tata is offering both SUVs with the Dark Edition variants.

 

Download Tata Safari Brochure

Official Brochure Available !

Tata Safari EMI Calculator

Calculate EMI for Tata Safari using our EMI calculator and know about the interest rates and monthly cost.

Ex Showroom Price:
₹ 16.19 L

Loan Amount

16.19 L

161900

1619000

Duration (5 Years)

5 Years

EMI ₹ 33,607
for 5 year @9%* Interest Rate

*Interest rate may vary subject to your credit score.

Calculate Safari EMI

Tata Safari Mileage

16.10
KM/L
56 %
Better mileage than other SUV
50.0 L Fuel Tank Capacity

What is the fuel efficiency of Tata Safari

Tata Safari mileage is 16.1 KM/L as per ARAI The Manual Diesel engine has a mileage of 16.1 KM/L. The Automatic Diesel engine has a mileage of 16.1 KM/L.

Mileage By Fuel Type

Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
DieselManual16.1 KM/L
DieselAutomatic16.1 KM/L
Check Safari Mileage in Detail

Tata Safari On-Road Price In India

Explore Tata Safari pricing in India's major cities. The Tata Safari is priced between ₹ 16.19 to 27.34 Lakh.

CityOn-Road Price
New Delhi₹ 18,81,420
Mumbai₹ 18,57,135
Bangalore₹ 19,54,275
Hyderabad₹ 18,24,755
Chennai₹ 19,21,895
Kolkata₹ 17,13,545
Pune₹ 18,57,135
Mysore₹ 19,53,276
Chandigarh₹ 17,75,186
Ahmedabad₹ 17,76,185
Lucknow₹ 18,07,566
Allahabad₹ 18,07,566
Agra₹ 18,07,566
Jaipur₹ 18,07,566
Nagpur₹ 18,56,136
Bhubaneswar₹ 17,58,996

Tata Safari Colours

View All Safari Colours

Tata Safari is available in 7 different colors namely Stealer Frost, Supernova Copper, Stardust Ash, Oberon Black, Lunar Slate, Galactic Sapphire & Cosmic Gold.

Tata Safari Stealer Frost

Tata Safari Stealer Frost

Available for all Variants.
Tata Safari Supernova Copper

Tata Safari Supernova Copper

Available for all Variants.
Tata Safari Stardust Ash

Tata Safari Stardust Ash

Available for all Variants.
Tata Safari Oberon Black

Tata Safari Oberon Black

Available for all Variants.
Tata Safari Lunar Slate

Tata Safari Lunar Slate

Available for all Variants.
Tata Safari Galactic Sapphire

Tata Safari Galactic Sapphire

Available for all Variants.
Tata Safari Cosmic Gold

Tata Safari Cosmic Gold

Available for all Variants.

Quick Compare With Tata Safari Competitors

Tata Safari
Tata Safari
MG Hector
Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV700
Force Motors Gurkha
Isuzu D-Max
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakh₹ 15 - 22.32 Lakh₹ 15.99 - 19.19 Lakh₹ 13.95 - 24.58 Lakh₹ 13.59 Lakh₹ 10.55 - 16.98 Lakh
C&B Expert Rating
5.5
0
10
7.5
0
10
8.4
0
10
8.3
0
10
6.1
0
10
7.5
0
10
Engine
1956 cc1451 CCN/A1997 CC2596 CC2499 CC
Transmission
Manual, AutomaticManualAutomaticManualManualManual
Mileage
16.1 KM/L13.96 - 17.4 KM/L375 - 456 Km/Full Charge13 - 16 KM/L17 KM/L0 - 14.4 KM/L
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol, DieselElectricPetrol, DieselDieselDiesel
Seating Capacity
7 Seater5 Seater5 Seater5 Seater4 Seater
Fuel Tank Capacity
50.0 L60.0 L0.0 L60.0 L63.0 L0.0 L
No of Variants
292643016
Detailed Comparision
Safari vs HectorSafari vs XUV400Safari vs XUV700Safari vs GurkhaSafari vs D-Max

Tata Safari Alternatives

MG Hector
7.5
0
10

MG Hector

Petrol, Diesel
13.96 - 17.4 KM/L
Manual
  • Ex-Showroom Price

    ₹ 15 - 22.32 L

  • EMI Starts at
    31,133
Mahindra XUV400
8.4
0
10

Mahindra XUV400

Electric
375 - 456 Km/Full Charge
Automatic
  • Ex-Showroom Price

    ₹ 15.99 - 19.19 L

  • EMI Starts at
    33,193
Mahindra XUV700
8.3
0
10

Mahindra XUV700

Petrol, Diesel
13 - 16 KM/L
Manual
  • Ex-Showroom Price

    ₹ 13.95 - 24.58 L

  • EMI Starts at
    28,956
Force Motors Gurkha
6.1
0
10

Force Motors Gurkha

Diesel
17 KM/L
Manual
  • Ex-Showroom Price

    ₹ 13.59 L

  • EMI Starts at
    28,211
Isuzu D-Max
7.5
0
10

Isuzu D-Max

Diesel
0 - 14.4 KM/L
Manual
  • Ex-Showroom Price

    ₹ 10.55 - 16.98 L

  • EMI Starts at
    21,898

Tata Safari FAQs

View All Safari FAQs

  • Performance

  • Safety

  • Features

  • The Tata Safari comes with a range of luxury features, including a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and brushed aluminum accents. The SUV also features a premium sound system, automatic climate control, and power-adjustable driver's seat, which add to the overall luxurious feel of the interior.
  • The Tata Safari is available with a single engine option - a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine. The engine is designed to deliver a balance of performance and fuel efficiency, making it a good fit for the SUV's intended use.
  • The Tata Safari's 2.0-liter diesel engine produces 170 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. This power output is sufficient for most driving scenarios and allows the SUV to comfortably handle a full load of passengers and luggage.
  • The Tata Safari comes with a range of driver assistance features, including electronic stability control, hill hold control, and hill descent control. The SUV also features a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
  • Consumer feedback regarding the exterior design of the Tata Safari has been largely positive, with many praising the SUV's rugged and powerful appearance, as well as its modern and sophisticated design features. Some customers have expressed a preference for more color options or additional exterior accessories, but overall, the exterior design of the Tata Safari has been well-received by consumers.
  • The Tata Safari comes with two interior color options - Oyster White and Blackstone. The Oyster White interior color option features light-colored upholstery and dashboard trim, which gives the interior a more premium and airy feel. The Blackstone interior color option, on the other hand, features darker upholstery and dashboard trim, which gives the interior a sportier and more rugged feel.
  • The Tata Safari is a seven-seater SUV, which means it can comfortably accommodate up to seven passengers. The second-row seats are designed to accommodate three passengers, while the third-row seats are designed to accommodate two passengers. The seats are well-padded and offer excellent support, and there is ample legroom and headroom in all three rows.

Popular Tata Cars

