Tata Safari Expert Review
Things we like
- Solid Road Presence
- Spacious And Comfortable Cabin
- Well-Specced With A Host Of Features
Things we don't like
- Heavy Weight Is Quite Noticeable In Traffic
- Automatic Gearbox Could Be More Responsive
- Infotainment System Feels Not The Most Reliable
Like many Tata models the Safari also gets drive modes so you have City, Eco and Sport and yes there is perceptible difference between City and Sport for sure. But there is also a terrain response system a la Land Rover. Rough Road mode, Wet mode and then back to the default City drive mode.
Tata Safari
The Tata Safari carries the rich legacy of the original SUV that was a hit on Indian roads. The new Safari has been completely revamped and comes with more equipment and a whole new look and feel.
How’s the Design?
The Tata Safari has a front fascia that is almost similar to the Harrier. The split headlamp cluster is the same and there is a differentiated tri-arrow pattern for the front grille with chrome finishing. There is a third row of seats now and the roofline is also higher for the SUV along with a rear overhang which is longer. It also comes with a rear quarter glass that is full-sized and the tail-end is also very upright. The tail lights are different from the Harrier though. There are chunkier roof rails which are designed to indicate a stepped roof. The Safari is longer and taller while the wheelbase and width remain the same.
How does it perform?
|
Diesel
|
2.0 litre
|
170 hp
|
350 Nm
The Tata Safari’s engine has high levels of refinement while there are Eco, City, and Sport driving modes. The engine offers a wide and punchy power band, while the Sport mode is the best for higher drivability. You can easily get the SUV up to higher speeds although there is some noise when you rev the engine hard. There are 6-speed manual and automatic transmission systems and the driving experience is also neat. The clutch is a little heavy if you are using the manual transmission unit. Slotting the gears will require a little more effort in turn. The automatic version comes with a unit from Hyundai and shifts smoothly engine. The Safari is responsive and agile enough.
How’s the mileage?
- Diesel Manual- 16.14 kmpl
- Diesel Automatic- 14.08 kmpl
How’s the driving experience?
The Tata Safari offers a mixed bag in terms of the driving experience and the ride. The steering feels heavier at lower speeds while higher speeds are not as comforting or balanced. However, the Safari is a good highway cruiser and offers more confidence and stability. The suspension system is more robust and is softer as well, leading to better absorption of bumps at lower speeds. The Safari can readily tackle bad roads, potholes and uneven stretches.
What’s the interior like?
The cabin is quite similar to the Harrier. The dashboard looks neat although the Oyster White interior theme is the stand-out feature here. There is also the electronic parking brake now. There is a great view from the driver’s seat with mostly high quality materials inside. The central console, however, may eat into the driver’s knee room. The 8.8 inch touch screen infotainment unit appears small inside the car. The quality of the rear view camera could also have been better. There is a lengthy feature list including the JBL audio system, panoramic sunroof, and the powered seat for the driver along with connected tech features. Wireless charging is unavailable though. The middle row has theatre-esque seating with a higher placement for the seats. Comfort is great and the overall experience is good enough, with the 60:40 sliding function. There is a Boss mode for adjusting the co-driver’s seat from the back itself. The top-end variant also gets a six-seater configuration with captain’s seats in the middle. These come with great cushioning and comfort, while offering several adjustments and a folding armrest. The rear windows however skip sun blinds and USB slots are hard to find when you venture near the central tunnel. The third row is accessible with the one-touch fold and tumble mechanism. Once you are in position, the space is not that bad. Adults will find decent legroom and the big windows create an airy feeling with blower control and two USB charging slots as well.
Tech and infotainment
The Tata Safari comes with its 8.8 inch touch screen infotainment system with connected car and remote tracking functions, a reverse camera, panoramic sunroof, USB charging slots, JBL audio system, powered driver’s seat, and a lot more.
Safety equipment
The Tata Safari comes with six airbags along with ABS, EBD, ESC, traction control, and brake assist. There are other features including fog lamps, parking sensors, and hill-descent control.
Which variant to buy?
You may check out the XT option if you are on a tighter budget. The XMA is the value pick from all the variants, while if you are okay paying more, then the XZA or XZ variants are par for the course. The XE variant has decent equipment at the entry level including good safety features, projector headlamps, remote central locking, power outlets, and more. The XM trim comes with the automatic transmission option, a 7 inch touch screen infotainment unit, driving modes and more. The XT gets more premium features including TPMS, automatic wipers and headlamps, rear view camera, 18-inch alloy wheels, LE3D DRLs, iRA connectivity suite, ambient lighting, and a lot more. It comes only in the manual guise. The XT offers a panoramic sunroof for an extra amount. The XZ comes with an automatic transmission system and is a value offering with more airbags and safety features, the 8.8 inch touch screen infotainment unit, 7 inch semi-digital instrument console, terrain response modes, JBL audio system, Xenon headlamps, and more. The XZ+ and XZA+ take it up a notch with captain’s chairs and the sunroof but are costlier. The XZ+ Adventure is more popular with buyers due to its interior changes.
Which cars compete in the segment?
The Tata Safari takes on the Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector Plus in its segment. It is the tallest and widest of the lot, while the MG Hector is the longest here. The Hector Plus has the biggest boot space while the Safari has the lowest volume. The Safari and Hector Plus both have more powerful diesel engines in terms of output. However, the torque output is the highest for the XUV500’s diesel engine. The Safari manages to hold its own in terms of features, design, handling, performance, and interior space.
Verdict (Value for Money)
The Tata Safari offers a spacious and comfortable last row of seats along with a rugged and durable vibe. It offers good performance, a refined engine, and a long list of features. The SUV’s design is also a head-turner on the road. However, the driving dynamics and heavy steering could be minor hindrances. If you talk about a muscular and attractive three-row SUV with good performance, then the Tata Safari certainly makes a strong case for itself.
Tata Safari Specifications & Features
Explore an in-depth overview of the Tata Safari specifications and features, offering comprehensive details on its engine choices, fuel efficiency, torque, power, transmission, dimensions, and trunk capacity. Additionally, gain insights into the car's advanced safety features and infotainment system.
Engine CC
1956 CC
Fuel
Diesel
Mileage
16.1 KM/L
Max Torque
350 Nm
Max Power
168 bhp
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Length/Width/Height
4668 mm /1922 mm /1795 mm
About Tata Safari
The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari have been launched in India. The Tata Harrier facelift is priced from Rs 15.49 lakh with prices for the automatic starting from Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harrier Dark Edition is priced from Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Safari facelift's prices, meanwhile, start from Rs 16.19 lakh with the automatics and Dark Edition variants both priced from Rs 20.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The prices are introductory and valid for a limited period. The SUVs are priced at a premium over the outgoing models but pack in a lot more tech than before.
Starting with the exterior, both SUVs now get greater differentiation in design. Both SUVs retain the split headlamp design but now feature full-width lightbars up top with the main headlamps positioned lower down. Both SUVs also get different design bumpers with the Harrier featuring more triangular housings for the headlamps to the Safari’s more rectangular housings. The Safari also gets a silver-finished faux skid-plate element while the Harrier gets a black-finished piece. At the rear, both SUVs get revised tail lamps with a lightbar element along with redesigned bumpers.
Inside, both SUVs get a revised dashboard design with new control surfaces and more tech. Top models now feature a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, each trim level – Persona in Tata speak – gets its own unique interior trim finishes to stand out. There’s a lot to talk about by way of features as well with both SUVs packing in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, powered tailgates, panoramic sunroof with mood lights, electronic parking brake with auto hold, ventilated front seats, ventilated seats in second row (Safari), powered driver seat and more.
Tata has also revised the variant names going from the previous XE, XM, XT and XZ variants to using Smart, Pure, Adventure, Fearless and Accomplished. As with the outgoing model, Tata is offering both SUVs with the Dark Edition variants.
Tata Safari Mileage
What is the fuel efficiency of Tata Safari
Mileage By Fuel Type
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|Mileage
|Diesel
|Manual
|16.1 KM/L
|Diesel
|Automatic
|16.1 KM/L
Quick Compare With Tata Safari Competitors
Tata Safari
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakh
|₹ 15 - 22.32 Lakh
|₹ 15.99 - 19.19 Lakh
|₹ 13.95 - 24.58 Lakh
|₹ 13.59 Lakh
|₹ 10.55 - 16.98 Lakh
|C&B Expert Rating
|Engine
|1956 cc
|1451 CC
|N/A
|1997 CC
|2596 CC
|2499 CC
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Automatic
|Manual
|Manual
|Manual
|Mileage
|16.1 KM/L
|13.96 - 17.4 KM/L
|375 - 456 Km/Full Charge
|13 - 16 KM/L
|17 KM/L
|0 - 14.4 KM/L
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol, Diesel
|Electric
|Petrol, Diesel
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Seating Capacity
|7 Seater
|5 Seater
|5 Seater
|5 Seater
|4 Seater
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50.0 L
|60.0 L
|0.0 L
|60.0 L
|63.0 L
|0.0 L
|No of Variants
|29
|26
|4
|30
|1
|6
Detailed Comparision
|Safari vs Hector
|Safari vs XUV400
|Safari vs XUV700
|Safari vs Gurkha
|Safari vs D-Max
