Tata Safari

The Tata Safari carries the rich legacy of the original SUV that was a hit on Indian roads. The new Safari has been completely revamped and comes with more equipment and a whole new look and feel.

How’s the Design?

The Tata Safari has a front fascia that is almost similar to the Harrier. The split headlamp cluster is the same and there is a differentiated tri-arrow pattern for the front grille with chrome finishing. There is a third row of seats now and the roofline is also higher for the SUV along with a rear overhang which is longer. It also comes with a rear quarter glass that is full-sized and the tail-end is also very upright. The tail lights are different from the Harrier though. There are chunkier roof rails which are designed to indicate a stepped roof. The Safari is longer and taller while the wheelbase and width remain the same.

How does it perform?

Diesel 2.0 litre 170 hp 350 Nm

The Tata Safari’s engine has high levels of refinement while there are Eco, City, and Sport driving modes. The engine offers a wide and punchy power band, while the Sport mode is the best for higher drivability. You can easily get the SUV up to higher speeds although there is some noise when you rev the engine hard. There are 6-speed manual and automatic transmission systems and the driving experience is also neat. The clutch is a little heavy if you are using the manual transmission unit. Slotting the gears will require a little more effort in turn. The automatic version comes with a unit from Hyundai and shifts smoothly engine. The Safari is responsive and agile enough.

How’s the mileage?

Diesel Manual- 16.14 kmpl

Diesel Automatic- 14.08 kmpl

How’s the driving experience?

The Tata Safari offers a mixed bag in terms of the driving experience and the ride. The steering feels heavier at lower speeds while higher speeds are not as comforting or balanced. However, the Safari is a good highway cruiser and offers more confidence and stability. The suspension system is more robust and is softer as well, leading to better absorption of bumps at lower speeds. The Safari can readily tackle bad roads, potholes and uneven stretches.

What’s the interior like?

The cabin is quite similar to the Harrier. The dashboard looks neat although the Oyster White interior theme is the stand-out feature here. There is also the electronic parking brake now. There is a great view from the driver’s seat with mostly high quality materials inside. The central console, however, may eat into the driver’s knee room. The 8.8 inch touch screen infotainment unit appears small inside the car. The quality of the rear view camera could also have been better. There is a lengthy feature list including the JBL audio system, panoramic sunroof, and the powered seat for the driver along with connected tech features. Wireless charging is unavailable though. The middle row has theatre-esque seating with a higher placement for the seats. Comfort is great and the overall experience is good enough, with the 60:40 sliding function. There is a Boss mode for adjusting the co-driver’s seat from the back itself. The top-end variant also gets a six-seater configuration with captain’s seats in the middle. These come with great cushioning and comfort, while offering several adjustments and a folding armrest. The rear windows however skip sun blinds and USB slots are hard to find when you venture near the central tunnel. The third row is accessible with the one-touch fold and tumble mechanism. Once you are in position, the space is not that bad. Adults will find decent legroom and the big windows create an airy feeling with blower control and two USB charging slots as well.

Tech and infotainment

The Tata Safari comes with its 8.8 inch touch screen infotainment system with connected car and remote tracking functions, a reverse camera, panoramic sunroof, USB charging slots, JBL audio system, powered driver’s seat, and a lot more.

Safety equipment

The Tata Safari comes with six airbags along with ABS, EBD, ESC, traction control, and brake assist. There are other features including fog lamps, parking sensors, and hill-descent control.

Which variant to buy?

You may check out the XT option if you are on a tighter budget. The XMA is the value pick from all the variants, while if you are okay paying more, then the XZA or XZ variants are par for the course. The XE variant has decent equipment at the entry level including good safety features, projector headlamps, remote central locking, power outlets, and more. The XM trim comes with the automatic transmission option, a 7 inch touch screen infotainment unit, driving modes and more. The XT gets more premium features including TPMS, automatic wipers and headlamps, rear view camera, 18-inch alloy wheels, LE3D DRLs, iRA connectivity suite, ambient lighting, and a lot more. It comes only in the manual guise. The XT offers a panoramic sunroof for an extra amount. The XZ comes with an automatic transmission system and is a value offering with more airbags and safety features, the 8.8 inch touch screen infotainment unit, 7 inch semi-digital instrument console, terrain response modes, JBL audio system, Xenon headlamps, and more. The XZ+ and XZA+ take it up a notch with captain’s chairs and the sunroof but are costlier. The XZ+ Adventure is more popular with buyers due to its interior changes.

Which cars compete in the segment?

The Tata Safari takes on the Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector Plus in its segment. It is the tallest and widest of the lot, while the MG Hector is the longest here. The Hector Plus has the biggest boot space while the Safari has the lowest volume. The Safari and Hector Plus both have more powerful diesel engines in terms of output. However, the torque output is the highest for the XUV500’s diesel engine. The Safari manages to hold its own in terms of features, design, handling, performance, and interior space.

Verdict (Value for Money)

The Tata Safari offers a spacious and comfortable last row of seats along with a rugged and durable vibe. It offers good performance, a refined engine, and a long list of features. The SUV’s design is also a head-turner on the road. However, the driving dynamics and heavy steering could be minor hindrances. If you talk about a muscular and attractive three-row SUV with good performance, then the Tata Safari certainly makes a strong case for itself.