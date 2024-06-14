Login
Tata Safari Diesel Automatic: Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested

As per Tata, the Safari can return an ARAI-certified combined average of 14.08 kmpl. But how fuel-efficient is it in real-world conditions?
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Safari is claimed to return an average of 14.08 kmpl as per ARAI
  • The SUV has a 50-litre fuel tank and a powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine
  • Our tests showed that the Safari can return an average of 12.4 kmpl in real-world conditions

SUVs continue to have a strong impact on the Indian market, and the Tata Safari is currently a popular contender in the mid-size three-row SUV space. Although it is not related to the older model and is in fact based on the OMEGA platform, nonetheless the new Safari has created a niche for itself, and earlier in 2023 it received a major upgrade in terms of looks, features and tech. However, to the average Indian buyer, there is another aspect that’s important for making that buying decision – ‘Fuel Efficiency’. 

 

undefined

 

As per Tata, the Safari can return an ARAI-certified combined average of 14.08 kmpl. The SUV comes with a 50-litre fuel tank, which means theoretically, the SUV can do about 704 km on a full tank. Now, the SUV is powered by a powerful and torquey 2.0-litre diesel engine. While Tata Motors does offer a 6-speed manual gearbox, the Safari I tested came with the Hyundai-sourced 6-speed automatic torque converter, which in my books is the better option. 

 

Also Read: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year

 

Tata Safari Mileage Test

The SUV comes with a 50-litre fuel tank and a claimed mileage of 14.08 kmpl

 

To get an accurate real-world fuel efficiency, the test was planned in such a way that Safari had to go through a mix of both – daily city commute, at 30-50 kmph, and highway runs, at 80-100 kmph. To put things into perspective, the onboard system of the car showed a mileage of 12-14 kmpl in the city and around 16 kmpl on the highway. 

 

SpecificationsTata Safari
Powertrain2.0-litre Diesel Automatic
Fuel Tank50 Litre
Official Fuel Efficiency14.08 kmpl
Official DTE*702 km
Real-World Fuel Efficiency12.4 kmpl
Real-World DTE*620 km

(*Distance To Empty)

 

Tata Safari Mileage Test 1

The Safari was driven for 395 km during this testing, and offered a real-world mileage of 12.4 kmpl

 

The safari was driven for about 395 kilometres during this testing, and as per our calculations, it offered a real-world mileage of 12.4 kmpl. Interestingly, this is pretty close to Tata Motors’ claimed fuel efficiency of the SUV. This means that in real-world conditions you can do around 620 km on a full tank. 

 

Also Read: Tata Safari Vs Mahindra Scorpio-N

 

Tata Safari Mileage Test 2

The Tata Safari is currently offered in four key personas – Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished

 

The Tata Safari is currently offered in four key personas – Smart, Pure, Adventure and Accomplished. Based on the transmission choices and certain key features, the total trim options go up to 29 options. Prices for the SUV start at Rs. 16.19 lakh going up to Rs. 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom India). The model I drove was the top-spec Accomplished+ 6-seater option with a panoramic sunroof, and it was priced at Rs. 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

