car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year

Tata Safari received a thorough update last year
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

    The Tata Safari received car&bike’s upgrade of the year award. The Safari facelift has proven itself to be worthy of this award as it received major updates to its exterior, and interior along with having a longer features list

     

    It features an updated front grille, a connected lightbar upfront, and bigger 19-inch wheels. It also received tons of new features like a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless phone connectivity. 

    It also gets an all-new 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display. An important addition to its list of features is that it now gets a seventh-knee airbag. There is a new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo along with capacitive touch controls for the climate control system. The 2.0-litre diesel engine remains unchanged with the option of either a manual or an automatic gearbox.  

     

    The Safari also received a full five-star crash test rating not just from Global NCAP but also from Bharat NCAP.

