car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 28, 2024
Highlights
The Tata Safari received car&bike’s upgrade of the year award. The Safari facelift has proven itself to be worthy of this award as it received major updates to its exterior, and interior along with having a longer features list
It features an updated front grille, a connected lightbar upfront, and bigger 19-inch wheels. It also received tons of new features like a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless phone connectivity.
It also gets an all-new 10.2-inch full-digital driver’s display. An important addition to its list of features is that it now gets a seventh-knee airbag. There is a new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo along with capacitive touch controls for the climate control system. The 2.0-litre diesel engine remains unchanged with the option of either a manual or an automatic gearbox.
The Safari also received a full five-star crash test rating not just from Global NCAP but also from Bharat NCAP.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17531 second ago
The V8-powered SL55 went up against the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43 eventually, winning in this category
-15723 second ago
The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.
-13763 second ago
Mahindra’s Tata Nexon rivals stood atop the competition that included the diminutive MG Comet and the eC3.
-7912 second ago
Yamaha said that it will continue sales of its flagship R1 superbike in race spec to teams and individuals participating in track racing.
-5096 second ago
"The Call of the Blue" slogan, integral to Yamaha's brand campaign, will adorn the front cowls of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes
11 minutes ago
All motorcycles in the range receive subtle cosmetic updates along with a few additional features over the previous models
33 minutes ago
Mahindra says the Thar Earth Edition is inspired by the Thar desert and comes with a new satin matte paint finish and black and beige dual-tone upholstery.
2 hours ago
The global icon brings Suzuki’s legendary off-road prowess to India
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.