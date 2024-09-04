Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata CurvvHyundai New AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD M6Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4Hyundai New AlcazarMG Windsor EVBYD M6
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Motors Bags Global NCAP Safer Choice Award For Safari And Harrier

Last year, the Tata Safari and Harrier received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India initiative.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Safari and Harrier received 5 stars from Global NCAP in 2023
  • Both SUVs got the highest safety rating from Gobal NCAP
  • In addition to adult and child safety, the SUVs also went through additional safety tests

The Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) has awarded the Safer Choice Award to Tata Motors for the Harrier and Safari. The safety watchdog claims that this accolade is only given to automakers committing to the highest levels of safety performance for cars sold in India. Last year, the Tata Safari and Harrier received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India initiative. The SUVs achieved for both adult and child occupant protection achieving the highest score in both categories.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

 

Tata Safari side impact

The Tata Safari and Harrier received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India initiative

 

Global NCAP first introduced the Safer Choice Award in 2018, and the protocols for the award were last updated in August 2024. To qualify for the award, in addition to adult and child occupant protection, Tata Motors submitted the Safari and Harrier for a range of additional tests. The models had to meet performance and volume requirements for Autonomous Emergency Breaking (AEB), speed assistance and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier And Safari Receive 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP’s Maiden Crash Test

 

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “Tata Motors’ continuing commitment to vehicle safety is very welcome and we are pleased to present the first of our new Safer Choice Awards to them for the Safari and Harrier. Encouraging automakers to achieve ever higher levels of protection, for occupants as well as more vulnerable road users, is at the heart of Global NCAP’s safety mission. We are grateful for the ongoing support and leadership Tata Motors has demonstrated on their road safety journey.”

 

Tata Safari frontal impact

Tata Motors submitted the Safari and Harrier for a range of additional tests to receive the award

 

Both the Tata Safari and Harrier met the following requirements to bag the Safer Choice Award:

 

  1. Five-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection.
  2. Five-star Global NCAP rating for child occupant protection.
  3. Provide a speed assistance system and achieve a full score in Global NCAP’s test criteria.
  4. Provide AEB (car to car and vulnerable road user) and meet UN regulatory performance requirements.
  5. Provide BSD as a stand-alone option and meet Global NCAP’s performance requirements.

 

Mohan Savarkar, Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited said, "Not only is our entire portfolio the highest star rated in their respective segment, but we have gone a step further by having the only SUV line-up in India which is completely 5-star rated, setting a benchmark for the passenger vehicles industry to follow. With this approach, we have ensured that safety now ranks as the top priority for the Indian car buyer. This recognition today, underscores our unwavering commitment to safety and innovation, ensuring that our customers experience not only comfort and performance but also the highest standards of safety. We are thankful to the entire Global NCAP team for supporting us in full strength as we continue to make safer cars for India."

 

Tata Harrier pole impact

The Safari and the Harrier also scored top safety ratings from Bharat NCAP

 

Other models that have received 5-star ratings from Global NCAP include – Tata Nexon, Punch, and Altroz. The Safari and the Harrier also scored top safety ratings from Bharat NCAP, India’s very own safety watchdog. The SUVs received 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection in India.

# Tata Safari# Tata Harrier# Tata Safari Global NCAP Rating# Tata Harrier Global NCAP Rating# Global NCAP Crash Tests# SUV# Family# Cars# New Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The three-row SUV was first launched in India in June 2021 and has been due for an update.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Launch In India On September 9
  • Is the new Mahindra Thar Roxx just an extended version of the 3-door Thar or is there more to it?
    Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What Are The Differences?
  • The Thar Roxx will be offered in six trim levels and with petrol and diesel engine options in multiple states of tune.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings Open On October 3; Prices, Variants & Specifications Revealed
  • The Citroen Basalt will go on sale in India on August 9, and we expect very competitive pricing.
    Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
  • The all-new Tata Curvv EV will go on sale in India today, while the ICE version of the car will only be showcased.
    Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV India Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect

Latest News

  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is solely offered in dual-motor AWD guise and is equipped with the 84 kWh battery pack offered in other Ioniq 5 models
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling, Higher Ground Clearance
  • The Gravity Editions are based on the mid-spec variants of the three cars and pack additional kit.
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Gravity Editions Launched In India: Check Features, Prices
  • Since the ES sedan is a major contributor for Lexus India’s domestic sales, the new Luxury Plus Edition aims to attract more buyers this festive season.
    Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition Launched In India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
  • Here’s how the new Jawa 42 FJ stacks up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on paper
    Jawa 42 FJ Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Spec Comparison
  • The Destini 125 is the flagship scooter in Hero’s portfolio that receives a generational update after 6 years
    New Hero Destini 125 Scooter Teased; Launch Imminent
  • Based on the S(O) and SX(O) variants of the standard Creta, the Knight Edition features blacked-out cosmetic detailing and debuts a new paint shade.
    2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched; Prices Start From Rs 14.51 Lakh
  • Customers who have already paid in full will be the first to receive Ather Energy’s full-face Halo helmet, which will be available in a total of four different sizes.
    Ather Halo Smart Helmet Deliveries To Begin On September 9
  • Last year, the Tata Safari and Harrier received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India initiative.
    Tata Motors Bags Global NCAP Safer Choice Award For Safari And Harrier
  • At present, Kinetic Green only retails two models in the high-speed electric two-wheeler space, but its family scooter will arrive in 18 months, with a top speed to match other equivalent e-scooters.
    Kinetic Green Plots Family E-Scooter For 2026: Large Underseat Storage, Multiple Battery Options Planned
  • Latest spy photos hint at the new Dzire’s design and styling being noticeably different from the Swift hatchback it is based on.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied On Test Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Research More on Tata Safari

Tata Safari
5.5

Tata Safari

Starts at ₹ 15.49 - 27.34 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Safari Specifications
View Safari Features

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Motors Bags Global NCAP Safer Choice Award For Safari And Harrier
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved