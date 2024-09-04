Tata Motors Bags Global NCAP Safer Choice Award For Safari And Harrier

The Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) has awarded the Safer Choice Award to Tata Motors for the Harrier and Safari. The safety watchdog claims that this accolade is only given to automakers committing to the highest levels of safety performance for cars sold in India. Last year, the Tata Safari and Harrier received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India initiative. The SUVs achieved for both adult and child occupant protection achieving the highest score in both categories.

Global NCAP first introduced the Safer Choice Award in 2018, and the protocols for the award were last updated in August 2024. To qualify for the award, in addition to adult and child occupant protection, Tata Motors submitted the Safari and Harrier for a range of additional tests. The models had to meet performance and volume requirements for Autonomous Emergency Breaking (AEB), speed assistance and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems.

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “Tata Motors’ continuing commitment to vehicle safety is very welcome and we are pleased to present the first of our new Safer Choice Awards to them for the Safari and Harrier. Encouraging automakers to achieve ever higher levels of protection, for occupants as well as more vulnerable road users, is at the heart of Global NCAP’s safety mission. We are grateful for the ongoing support and leadership Tata Motors has demonstrated on their road safety journey.”

Tata Motors submitted the Safari and Harrier for a range of additional tests to receive the award

Both the Tata Safari and Harrier met the following requirements to bag the Safer Choice Award:

Five-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection. Five-star Global NCAP rating for child occupant protection. Provide a speed assistance system and achieve a full score in Global NCAP’s test criteria. Provide AEB (car to car and vulnerable road user) and meet UN regulatory performance requirements. Provide BSD as a stand-alone option and meet Global NCAP’s performance requirements.

Mohan Savarkar, Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited said, "Not only is our entire portfolio the highest star rated in their respective segment, but we have gone a step further by having the only SUV line-up in India which is completely 5-star rated, setting a benchmark for the passenger vehicles industry to follow. With this approach, we have ensured that safety now ranks as the top priority for the Indian car buyer. This recognition today, underscores our unwavering commitment to safety and innovation, ensuring that our customers experience not only comfort and performance but also the highest standards of safety. We are thankful to the entire Global NCAP team for supporting us in full strength as we continue to make safer cars for India."

The Safari and the Harrier also scored top safety ratings from Bharat NCAP

Other models that have received 5-star ratings from Global NCAP include – Tata Nexon, Punch, and Altroz. The Safari and the Harrier also scored top safety ratings from Bharat NCAP, India’s very own safety watchdog. The SUVs received 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection in India.