Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
By Amaan Ahmed
3 mins read
17-Oct-23 01:07 PM IST
Highlights
- Facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari register highest scores of any India-made vehicle tested under Global NCAP's newer, more stringent protocol.
- The Harrier and Safari notched up a score of 33.05 points for adult occupant protection.
- With this, five of the seven combustion engine Tata passenger vehicles now have a five-star Global NCAP rating, the highest for any Indian carmaker.
Tata Motors is launching the facelifted Harrier and Safari SUVs with a bang, as both have today been awarded a five-star rating in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests. Not only did the duo get a full five-star rating, but also did it while notching up the highest score registered yet by an India-made vehicle in the Global NCAP tests. The Tata SUVs are among the last vehicles to be tested by the safety watchdog, as it winds up its #SaferCarsForIndia initiative with the impending rollout of India's own Bharat NCAP test programme.
Also read: Tata Safari And Harrier Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
With an adult occupant score of 33.05 points out of 34 points, the Harrier and Safari have bettered the previous highest score for an India-made SUV, which belonged to the Mahindra Scorpio N (29.28 points). The duo has also bettered the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia's adult occupant protection score of 29.71 points. As is necessitated by the updated, more stringent test protocol, the Harrier and Safari facelift were also subjected to a side pole impact test.
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift Review: More Style, More Features, More Tech
The Harrier and Safari also received a five-star rating for child occupant protection, scoring 45 points out of a total 49.
Tata Motors has made significant structural reinforcements to the facelifted Harrier and Safari, adding a greater proportion of high-strength steel, especially in the load paths of both vehicle's structures, which has played a crucial role in the excellent scores for the two SUVs.
Also Read: Tata Safari Facelift Review: New Avatar Of The Flagship SUV
"We have added several high-strength steel and hot-stamped parts, we have added six airbags as standard, and there are several things that were changed for the side and pole impact tests, to essentially make the passenger cell stronger so that the occupants are not at risk when there is a collision", said Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer of Tata Motors' passenger vehicle division, during an interaction with carandbike.
Savarkar added that the company has engineered the two SUVs to meet safety requirements beyond what is outlined by Global NCAP, with a keen focus on active safety systems and pedestrian protection. He also confirmed that Tata will be sending the two SUVs for Bharat NCAP tests in the time to come, which is something carandbike had reported about earlier in October.
Also read: Tata Safari Facelift: Old vs New
As standard, the Harrier facelift is equipped with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold control, traction control, rollover mitigation, corner stability control, after-impact braking, panic brake alert and three-point seatbelts with a reminder system for all seats. The Safari facelift mirrors the Harrier's standard safety equipment, but also gets disc brakes at all four wheels. Higher variants of both SUVs come with a seventh airbag, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift vs Original: What’s Different?
With these results, five out of the seven combustion engine Tata passenger vehicles on sale today – barring the Tiago hatchback and Tigor subcompact sedan – have a five-star crash test rating from Global NCAP. No other mass carmaker operating in India today has as many five-star-rated models in its portfolio, and Savarkar admitted the news of crash test results has had a clear, positive rub-off on sales of all Tata models.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17450 second ago
The final valuation of the 100 per cent stake in the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant stands at Rs 12,841.1 crore.
-16163 second ago
Sekhon's performance with his specially prepared Lexus GS 300 earned him victory in the D1 category with a score of 744 points
-15339 second ago
The e-scooter has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 80 km on a single charge
-14051 second ago
The boat is powered by a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, delivering a power output of 536 bhp.
-10778 second ago
The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.
-8785 second ago
Suresh has worked for 7 years in the EV sector, previously at Ather and Ola Electric
-7804 second ago
Ola to offers buyers discounts and benefits up to Rs 24,500 as well as a complimentary 5-year warranty cover for the S1 Pro's battery pack.
-6849 second ago
Post the submission of documents by Hero MotoCorp on or before October 26th, the second hearing will be held on November 7, 2023, in the High Court of Delhi
-5615 second ago
This decision comes after the company temporarily replaced it with an 8-inch unit in May 2022 due to semiconductor shortages
-3197 second ago
To cap off 2023, Mercedes will bring in the refreshed version of one of its strongest-selling SUVs, along with the latest iteration of a popular AMG sedan.
46 minutes ago
Heavily updated SUVs get more tech, overhauled interiors and refreshed exterior designs.
3 hours ago
Both SUVs come with a range of cosmetic updates along with additional features, to keep it up to date
18 hours ago
Based on the level of updates we would expect both the Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts to receive a price hike in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh, depending on the variant.
20 hours ago
Here we look at everything that is different in the 2023 Tata Safari facelift, compared to its predecessor.
1 day ago
The leaked image seems to have come from a crash test centre, and we hope the results on the Tata Harrier are as impressive as that on the Tata Nexon that scored four stars in the Global NCAP ratings.