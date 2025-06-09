Tata Harrier And Safari Likely To Get Petrol Powertrains

In their investor day presentation, Tata Motors has confirmed many new launches and an upcoming product portfolio. Apart from the slew of EVs (including the much-awaited Sierra EV) and the Avinya line-up, the carmaker has also confirmed multiple powertrain choices for the Harrier and Safari pair. This means an impending petrol powertrain choice for the two SUVs – apart from the current diesel and the electric derivative – is expected to arrive with the next major update.

With the newer powertrain option, the pair opens avenues in the newer buyer’s section who can’t/don’t/won’t get a diesel powertrain. This newer powertrain is likely to be a 1.5-litre direct injection turbo (TGDI) that will put out around 170bhp and 280Nm. As for the gearbox choices, it is most likely to get a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic. When it goes on sale sometime next year, the petrol-powered Harrier and Safari are expected to carry a price benefit of around Rs 1 lakh over the ex-showroom price. The Harrier EV as we know, has debuted many firsts with a larger battery pack, power and range. The same is expected to be followed by the Safari EV.

As the newer powertrain will be part of the second update of the current generation, it is likely to get additional features, newer styling tweaks, and more premium features, which debuted with the newly launched Harrier EV. With the newer powertrain choices, the pair will come as rivals for already available petrol SUVs like the MG Hector, the Hyundai Alcazar and the Mahindra XUV700.