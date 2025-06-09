Tata Harrier And Safari Likely To Get Petrol Powertrains

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In IndiaToyota Fortuner, Legender Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 68,000 Tata Confirms Launch Of Seven All-New Cars In India By FY2030Tata Sierra Launch Confirmed For Second Half Of FY2026Tata Harrier And Safari Likely To Get Petrol Powertrains
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTriumph Tiger 900 GT Road Test: Still the best ADV? | review | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India

Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Tata Harrier And Safari Likely To Get Petrol Powertrains

Tata Motors is set to shake things up in the Indian midsize SUV space by launching petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari, apart from the current diesel and the upcoming electric derivatives
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • May get a 1.5-litre TGDi petrol with 170bhp and 280Nm
  • Six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearbox choices are expected
  • Expected timeline is H2 of 2026

In their investor day presentation, Tata Motors has confirmed many new launches and an upcoming product portfolio. Apart from the slew of EVs (including the much-awaited Sierra EV) and the Avinya line-up, the carmaker has also confirmed multiple powertrain choices for the Harrier and Safari pair. This means an impending petrol powertrain choice for the two SUVs – apart from the current diesel and the electric derivative – is expected to arrive with the next major update. 

Tata Harrier VS Jeep Compass Web 9

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Harrier Diesel: What Are The Differences?

 

With the newer powertrain option, the pair opens avenues in the newer buyer’s section who can’t/don’t/won’t get a diesel powertrain. This newer powertrain is likely to be a 1.5-litre direct injection turbo (TGDI) that will put out around 170bhp and 280Nm. As for the gearbox choices, it is most likely to get a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic. When it goes on sale sometime next year, the petrol-powered Harrier and Safari are expected to carry a price benefit of around Rs 1 lakh over the ex-showroom price. The Harrier EV as we know, has debuted many firsts with a larger battery pack, power and range. The same is expected to be followed by the Safari EV. 

Tata Safari Mileage Test 2

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More
 

As the newer powertrain will be part of the second update of the current generation, it is likely to get additional features, newer styling tweaks, and more premium features, which debuted with the newly launched Harrier EV. With the newer powertrain choices, the pair will come as rivals for already available petrol SUVs like the MG Hector, the Hyundai Alcazar and the Mahindra XUV700. 

# tata safari# tata harrier deisgn# tata harrier pictures# tata harrier# tata harrier design# tata harrier adas# tata harrier petrol# tata safari facelift# tata safari petrol# tata safari harrier petrol# car# Cars# Opinion# Press Releases# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • All-electric Harrier gets notable upgrades over its internal combustion sibling, including hands-free parking, a larger 14.53-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera with transparent mode for off-roading, Dolby Atmos support and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More
  • Upon its launch, the Harrier EV will be the largest EV from Tata, and the only model from the manufacturer to feature a dual-motor setup
    Tata Harrier EV Launch Today: What To Expect
  • The short video reveals that the Harrier EV will get features such as off-road drive modes, a transparent mode for the 360 camera and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Off-Road Features Previewed Ahead Of June 3 Launch
  • The Stealth Editions were first showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and features a unique matte black paint scheme.
    Tata Harrier, Safari Stealth Editions Launched; Limited To 2,700 Units
  • Two of the popular D-segment SUVs in India come together for a head-on-head. On one corner is the updated Tata Harrier facelift with its futuristic design and feature-loaded cabin. On the other corner is the prominent and solid American, the Jeep Compass. Both have a similar, oh wait, same powertrain - a 4x2 Automatic.
    Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass - Chalk Or Cheese

Latest News

  • New Citroen car buyers will get offers like cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes.
    Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In India
  • The highest price increase has been noted in the entry-level petrol automatic variant of the Fortuner SUV.
    Toyota Fortuner, Legender Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 68,000
  • Seven new nameplates will include the return of the Sierra, two models under Avinya, along with two new EVs and ICE models.
    Tata Confirms Launch Of Seven All-New Cars In India By FY2030
  • In a filing with Bombay Stock Exchange, Tata Motors has confirmed that the much awaited Tata Sierra nameplate will be launched in second half of FY 2026
    Tata Sierra Launch Confirmed For Second Half Of FY2026
  • Tata Motors is set to shake things up in the Indian midsize SUV space by launching petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari, apart from the current diesel and the upcoming electric derivatives
    Tata Harrier And Safari Likely To Get Petrol Powertrains
  • The latest iteration of the Apache 200 gets a 37 mm USD fork, OBD-2B compliant engine, new graphics, and fresh colour options.
    2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched At Rs 1.54 Lakh; Gets USD Fork, New Graphics
  • The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R gets an OBD-2B update, while retaining its mechanicals, features, and Rs 9.25 lakh price tag.
    2025 Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 9.25 Lakh
  • In May 2025, total vehicle retail sales stood at 22,12,809 units, a 5.11 per cent increase compared to 21,05,153 vehicles sold in the country in May 2024.
    India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 5% In May 2025, At 22,12,809 Units
  • The high-performance SU7 ‘Ultra’ will be available for both PS4 and PS5 consoles.
    Xiaomi SU7 Ultra To Be Added To Gran Turismo 7 Via In-Game Update
  • New boxy-looking scooter features a utilitarian design with large wheels and a flat seat.
    New TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?

Research More on Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier
7.9

Tata Harrier

Starts at ₹ 16.19 - 26.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Harrier Specifications
View Harrier Features

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Harrier And Safari Likely To Get Petrol Powertrains