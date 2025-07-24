HomeNews & Reviews
Most Affordable Teslas Coming, First Units Already Rolling Off Production Line

Tesla is gearing up to launch two its most affordable EVs which will essentially be stripped down versions of Model 3 and Model Y.
By car&bike Team

Published on July 24, 2025

Highlights

  • Initial production of new affordable EVs has begun
  • New cars are expected to look similar to Model 3 and Y
  • Expected starting price could be approx USD 35,000

Electric vehicle giant Tesla is ready to unleash a new range of cars at a price that you haven't heard of before. The brand since 2024 has been talking about launching new and more affordable models. which will be based on its bestsellers, Model 3 and Model Y. Now, the brand has taken the first steps towards manufacturing these new cars, which was confirmed during its 2025 Q2 results announcement on July 23. 
 

Tesla Model Y 32 of 39

Currently the model Y starts in the US at around $45,000

 

"We continue to expand our vehicle offering, including first builds of a more affordable model in June, with volume production planned for the second half of 2025", said a company spokesperson adding that plans for launching new cars in 2025 remain on track and that initial production of the affordable EVs has already begun in the first half of 2025. It is unclear though if and when these new models will be made available in India where the EV giant set foot earlier this month, by opening its first experience centre in Mumbai.
 

Tesla Model 3 2022 06 29 T17 51 28 476 Z

The brand will expand production of new EVs in the coming month

 

According to reports, Initially the brand was planning an all-new platform for the new, affordable EVs but now in a bid to utilise the Model 3 and Y lines to their full capacity, the new models will be stripped down versions of the brands' two bestsellers. According to Q2 results declared by Tesla, it delivered a combined 373,728 units of Model 3 and Model Y while the rest of its models including the Cybertruck accounted for a mere 10,394 units worldwide.

# tesla# tesla model 3# tesla model y# Cars# Cover Story
