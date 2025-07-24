Maruti Suzuki Fronx Crosses 1 Lakh Exports Milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced it has exported over 1 lakh units of the Fronx till date. Currently exported to over 80 countries, the milestone was achieved 25 months after exports for the vehicle commenced. The company also went on to say the success of the vehicle in Japan was instrumental to its surging export volumes. With the dispatch of 69,000 units overseas, the Fronx also became the company’s most popular export from India in FY2024-25.

The Fronx is currently exported to 80 countries around the world

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles for global markets exemplifies the true essence of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Our renewed focus on international markets has been instrumental in Maruti Suzuki’s continued leadership in passenger vehicle exports. Fronx is delighting customers all over the world. Besides clocking the fastest 1 lakh exports, Fronx was also India’s number 1 exported passenger vehicle in FY 2024-25.”

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is currently offered in nine variants in India, with prices ranging from Rs 7.54 lakh to Rs 13.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The Fronx is offered with two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a CVT with the turbo petrol, and an AMT with the naturally aspirated engine. Maruti also offers the car in a CNG option.