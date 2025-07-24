Maruti Suzuki To Drop E Vitara Name For Its First EV? E-SUV Spotted On Test With New Identity

Maruti Suzuki is the only brand among the five leading car manufacturers in India that still does not have an all-electric car in its portfolio. That is set to change soon as the company is on course to launch its first EV in the market during the upcoming festive season. The E Vitara was first unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January this year, where the brand confirmed its market launch in 2025. But now it seems there may be a twist in the tale as the EV has been spied bearing a different name.



Maruti had trademarked the Escudo name in India in 2024.

The E Vitara has been spied testing on Indian roads several times over the last few months. But the latest set of pictures reveal that the EV could be launched with a altogether different name. Instead of E Vitara, an ‘e Escudo’ badge can be seen on the tailgate of the test mule which indicates that the new compact SUV from Maruti Suzuki may have a new identity. It is also possible that this name could be earmarked for select export markets and the company could still keep the E Vitara name for India.



The E Vitara will take on the Hyundai Creta Electric in the market.

In 2024, Maruti Suzuki has got two names trademarked for the Indian market - Escudo and Torqnado. and it is for the first time that the Escudo name has been seen on any vehicle from the brand in India. Irrespective of the name, the brand has already confirmed that its first EV for India will come with two battery pack options of 49 kWh and 61 kWh with a claimed range of up to 428 kilometres. Maruti Suzuki has also confirmed that it is launching a new vehicle on September 3, 2025 and it is likely to be the E Vitara or e Escudo, whatever the name would be.



