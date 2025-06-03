Login
Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More

All-electric Harrier gets notable upgrades over its internal combustion sibling, including hands-free parking, a larger 14.53-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera with transparent mode for off-roading, Dolby Atmos support and more.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Harrier EV gets option of dual-motor all-wheel drive on top variants
  • Will be offered in three variants - Adventure, Fearless and Empowered
  • Bookings open July 2, 2025

Tata Motors has launched the much-anticipated Harrier EV in India with prices starting from Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of a charger is not included. Bookings open from July 2. The Harrier EV will be offered across three variants - Adventure, Fearless and Empowered, with top trims getting the option of a dual-motor all-wheel drive system dubbed Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) by Tata – a first for an EV from an Indian carmaker.

Tata Harrier EV 3

In terms of design, the overall look has not changed much compared to the internal combustion Harrier with key differences coming down to the EV-unique enclosed grille design, reprofiled central air dam on the bumper and EV-specific alloy wheel designs. The cabin, too, does not stray far from the ICE SUV with familiar bits such as the touch-sensitive climate controls and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, though there is one notable upgrade. The ICE Harrier’s 12.3-inch touchscreen is replaced by a larger 14.53-inch Neo QLED display – which Tata says is a first in the automotive space.

Tata Harrier EV

In terms of features, the Harrier EV carries over a lot of the tech from the ICE Harrier such as the panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control and level 2 ADAS tech, but there are also a lot of new features to talk about. The QWD variants get 6 Terrain Modes aside from 4 Drive modes. The six modes include Rock Crawl, Snow, Gravel, Sand and Normal, with the sixth mode being customizable by the driver.

 

The 360-degree cameras also offer a transparent mode to let users see the terrain under the vehicle. The front and rear cameras also double as built-in dash-cams in conjunction with a digital rearview mirror with up to 129 GB of internal storage. Also unique to the QWD is an off-road assist mode or off-road cruise control, allowing users to set a low speed for the vehicle to maintain when going off the beaten path.

Tata Harrier EV 1

Moving to the comfort-oriented features, the co-driver seat is also powered in top variants, while the audio system is upgraded with new JBL Black speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Harrier EV also gets an autonomous parking function, allowing for autonomous parking while not being seated in the vehicle. The system also features a summon mode, allowing users to summon the vehicle out of the parking spot at the touch of a button. The Harrier EV also debuts a new DrivePay app as part of its iRA connected car feature suite, allowing users to make UPI payments via the central touchscreen.

Tata Harrier EV 2

The Harrier EV also supports Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Load functions. The former can be used at a peak rate of 5 kW while the latter offers a peak 3 kW output.

Tata Harrier EV 3

Coming to the powertrain, unlike its front-wheel-drive ICE counterpart, the Harrier EV gets rear-wheel drive as standard, featuring a 235 bhp electric motor paired with a 65 kWh or 75 kWh battery. The QWD variants add a second 156 bhp electric motor to the front axle, taking combined output to 391 bhp and 504 Nm of peak torque. On the suspension front, the Harrier EV gets an all-independent suspension setup with frequency-selective dampers. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at all four corners. Tata claims that the Harrier EV QWD will hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 6.3 seconds.

Tata Harrier EV

Coming to the range, Tata says that the 75 kWh battery in rear-wheel drive configuration has an ARAI-certified range of up to 627 km. In terms of real-world use (C75), Tata says that this translates to a range of between 480 and 505 km on a full charge. As for the charging, Tata says that the Harrier EV will support up to 7 kW AC and 120 kW DC fast charging, enabling user to charge from 20 to 80 per cent in just under 25 mins.

 

In terms of the competition, the Harrier EV will go up against the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BYD Atto 3.

