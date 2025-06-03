Login
Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Launched At Rs 17.87 Lakh
Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Launched At Rs 17.87 Lakh

Solely offered in diesel guise, the Corporate variant extends the option of a voice assisted panoramic sunroof to the diesel variants of the Alcazar
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Alcazar Corporate is offered with a voice assisted panoramic sunroof.
  • Corporate trim solely offered with a diesel engine.
  • Prestige trim now gets a new DCT option.

Hyundai India has introduced three new variants for the Alcazar SUV, the prices of which range from Rs 17.87 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Among these are two new ‘Corporate’ variants which slot in between the Prestige and the Platinum variants of the SUV. Solely offered in diesel guise and in seven-seat format, the Corporate variant extends the option of a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof to the diesel variants of the Alcazar. Furthermore, Hyundai has also rolled out a petrol DCT option for the Prestige variant, currently the most affordable Alcazar variant to be offered with a DCT gearbox.

 

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Magna CVT Launched In India At Rs 8.89 Lakh; i20 Magna Gains Electric Sunroof

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel MTRs 17.87 lakh
Alcazar Prestige 7S Petrol DCTRs 18.64 lakh
Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel ATRs 19.29 lakh


The list of features offered in the Corporate variants includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a smart key with push-button start, dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC), a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a front-row wireless charger. On the safety front, the variants also get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC) and vehicle stability management (VSM). 

 

Also ReadNext-Gen Hyundai Venue Design Previewed In Latest Spy Shots
 

The Corporate variants of the Alcazar are solely offered with a diesel engine. The 1.5-litre diesel engine in the SUV churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The turbo petrol engine in the Prestige DCT meanwhile, is also a 1.5-litre unit, which develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. 

  • Both are Koreans, both offer three rows, both available with petrol and diesel engine options and both are targeted at similar audiences. But which one is for you?
    Hyundai Alcazar vs Kia Carens Clavis: Three Rows, Two Personalities, One Similarity
  • The Alcazar was previously offered with a wired connectivity option even in the range-topping variants.
    Hyundai Alcazar Now Comes With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto
  • The Alcazar's competition for the award included the Citroen C3 Aircross, Hyundai Creta Facelift, Jeep Meridian, Tata Altroz Racer, and Kia Sonet facelift
    car&bike Awards 2025: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Wins Car Upgrade Of The Year
  • Hyundai is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of cars and SUVs in December 2024.
    Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More
  • With the first major update since its introduction, the 2024 Alcazar is improved in every possible way – especially in the second row.
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar Review: Second-Row Supremacy

  • Solely offered in diesel guise, the Corporate variant extends the option of a voice assisted panoramic sunroof to the diesel variants of the Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Launched At Rs 17.87 Lakh
  • The Harrier EV will be offered in three trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Tata Harrier EV: In Pictures
  • All-electric Harrier gets notable upgrades over its internal combustion sibling, including hands-free parking, a larger 14.53-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera with transparent mode for off-roading, Dolby Atmos support and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More
  • The brand had crossed the 3,000 sales mark for eSUVs in April 2025, while deliveries had started a month earlier.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark
  • The new Bentayga Speed is over 40 kg lighter than the outgoing W12-powered SUV and develops marginally more power; 0-100 kmph time is reduced by 0.5 seconds
    New Bentley Bentayga Speed Revealed; Goodbye W12, Hello Twin-Turbo V8
  • Tata Motors is all set to launch the Harrier EV, the largest, most expensive all-electric vehicle from the manufacturer to date
    Tata Harrier EV Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister Minister of Heavy Industries has said that electric car brand just wants to open showrooms in India
    Tesla Not Interested In Manufacturing In India: Heavy Industries Minister
  • Barring six models in its entire passenger vehicle portfolio, Maruti Suzuki now offers six airbags as standard equipment on all its cars and SUVs, and most of the remaining products will get more airbags soon.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out
  • The 2025 Z900 gets a slightly revised styling while its feature set has gained ride-by-wire tech, cruise control and a bidirectional quickshifter.
    2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9.52 Lakh
  • The hill is calling, and Ford’s answer is electric. This is the Pikes Peak specced-out Mustang Mach-E, which will be the third attempt by Blue Oval at the iconic hill climb.
    This Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Pikes Peak Ready With 6,125 Pounds Of Downforce

Hyundai Alcazar
8.3

Hyundai Alcazar

Starts at ₹ 14.99 - 21.74 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Alcazar Specifications
View Alcazar Features

Popular Hyundai Models

