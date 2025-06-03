Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Launched At Rs 17.87 Lakh
- Alcazar Corporate is offered with a voice assisted panoramic sunroof.
- Corporate trim solely offered with a diesel engine.
- Prestige trim now gets a new DCT option.
Hyundai India has introduced three new variants for the Alcazar SUV, the prices of which range from Rs 17.87 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Among these are two new ‘Corporate’ variants which slot in between the Prestige and the Platinum variants of the SUV. Solely offered in diesel guise and in seven-seat format, the Corporate variant extends the option of a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof to the diesel variants of the Alcazar. Furthermore, Hyundai has also rolled out a petrol DCT option for the Prestige variant, currently the most affordable Alcazar variant to be offered with a DCT gearbox.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel MT
|Rs 17.87 lakh
|Alcazar Prestige 7S Petrol DCT
|Rs 18.64 lakh
|Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel AT
|Rs 19.29 lakh
The list of features offered in the Corporate variants includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a smart key with push-button start, dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC), a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a front-row wireless charger. On the safety front, the variants also get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC) and vehicle stability management (VSM).
The Corporate variants of the Alcazar are solely offered with a diesel engine. The 1.5-litre diesel engine in the SUV churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The turbo petrol engine in the Prestige DCT meanwhile, is also a 1.5-litre unit, which develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque.
