Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Launched At Rs 17.87 Lakh

Hyundai India has introduced three new variants for the Alcazar SUV, the prices of which range from Rs 17.87 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Among these are two new ‘Corporate’ variants which slot in between the Prestige and the Platinum variants of the SUV. Solely offered in diesel guise and in seven-seat format, the Corporate variant extends the option of a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof to the diesel variants of the Alcazar. Furthermore, Hyundai has also rolled out a petrol DCT option for the Prestige variant, currently the most affordable Alcazar variant to be offered with a DCT gearbox.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel MT Rs 17.87 lakh Alcazar Prestige 7S Petrol DCT Rs 18.64 lakh Alcazar Corporate 7S Diesel AT Rs 19.29 lakh



The list of features offered in the Corporate variants includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a smart key with push-button start, dual-zone automatic temperature control (DATC), a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a front-row wireless charger. On the safety front, the variants also get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC) and vehicle stability management (VSM).

The Corporate variants of the Alcazar are solely offered with a diesel engine. The 1.5-litre diesel engine in the SUV churns out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The turbo petrol engine in the Prestige DCT meanwhile, is also a 1.5-litre unit, which develops 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque.