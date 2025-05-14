Login
Hyundai Alcazar vs Kia Carens Clavis: Three Rows, Two Personalities, One Similarity

Both are Koreans, both offer three rows, both available with petrol and diesel engine options and both are targeted at similar audiences. But which one is for you?
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Kia Carens Clavis India launch on May 23
  • Both share similar powertrains, baring one
  • Alcazar will be slightly more expensive compared to Clavis

The demand for three-row offerings in India is slowly but surprisingly on the increase. While there are a few good offerings in the upper D+ segment, the sub-20 lakh C-SUV segment is where buyers are looking to get the practicality of a third row with a package that offers more value than an average C-SUV. So, obviously, Hyundai and Kia have stepped up to provide a solution in this niche. While the Hyundai Alcazar is a familiar name in the segment, where it showed how much value a C-SUV-based three-row people mover can offer, Kia has now entered the game with the new Carens Clavis – a more youthful, modern, and urban-focused version of the Toretto-friendly Carens. 

2025 kia carens clavis to launch in india on may 23

Although they share the same parent company (in a way) and many of the hardware is shared as well, in essence, the Alcazar and Carens Clavis cater to very different buyer profiles. Let’s break down how they compare in terms of dimensions, features, engines, pricing, and which buyer they suit best.

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Facelifted MPV Gets Panoramic Sunroof, L2 ADAS  

Hyundai ALCAZAR Car - Check Price, Features & Variants | Hyundai India

Dimensions: Size, Space and Stature

 

With inspiration taken from international models, the new-gen Alcazar departs hugely from the car it is based upon – the Creta. At 4,560x1,800x1,710 in dimension, it offers a more upright SUV stance. Its 2,760 mm wheelbase also ensures good legroom for second-row passengers and an acceptable space for the third row. 

kia clavis unveiled carandbike 1

Meanwhile, the Kia Carens is more of an MPV with a focus on space and practicality rather than the rugged appeal of an average SUV. Therefore, the Clavis carries forward similar traits while measuring slightly less than the Alcazar. It sits at 4,540x1,708x1,800 mm with a wheelbase that’s longer at 2,780 mm. 

 

Also Read: Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained

Hyundai Alcazar (2025) Price & Specs

The Alcazar has a more traditional SUV posture and may appeal more to buyers who prefer a tall, upright driving experience. The Carens Clavis trades a bit of that for sleeker styling and clever packaging, making better use of cabin space.

 

Features: Premium or Practical

When it comes to features, the range-topping Alcazar comes loaded with features like:Hyundai ALCAZAR Car Interior Images & 360 View | Hyundai India

Dual 10.25-inch screens 
Panoramic sunroof with voice control
Ventilated front and second-row seats
Dual-zone climate control
Bose premium audio system
360-degree camera
Level 2 ADAS
Front and rear wireless charging pads
Ambient lighting and connected car features

It offers a ten-fold improvement in the second-row experience compared to its outgoing version as well.   On the other hand, the new Clavis isn’t lacking when it comes to features – as is the case with all new-age Kia models in India. 

Kia Clavis Price Expected To Be Rs. 11.00 Lakh, Launch Date, Images & More Updates - CarWale

In its range-topping trim, you get features like - 

12.25-inch infotainment screen 
Single-pane sunroof
Ventilated front seats
Rear seat entertainment screen (segment-first)
Bose 8-speaker audio
Wireless charging (only front row)
Ambient lighting and connected tech
Voice commands and OTA updates
17-inch alloy wheels
Level 2 ADAS
360-degree camera
Air Purifier

Where the Alcazar edges ahead when it comes to features such as dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS. The Carens Clavis, however, focuses on entertainment and convenience for families, offering a lot of features for a lower price.

 

Powertrain Options: Same Heart, Different Character

As mentioned earlier, both the Alcazar and Clavis belong to the same parent company, it is obvious that the powertrain choices are shared across as we have seen in the Seltos/Creta, Venue/Sonet before. 

Hyundai ALCAZAR Car - Check Price, Features & Variants | Hyundai India

Powering the Hyundai Alcazar are:

- 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol – 158bhp and 253Nm – 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

- 1.5L-litre Diesel – 114bhp and 250Nm – 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled: Now in Pictures - CarWale

Meanwhile, with the Kia Carens Clavis, you get:

- 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated Petrol – 113bhp and 144Nm – 6-speed MT

- 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol – 158bhp and 253Nm – 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

- 1.5-litre Diesel – 113bhp and 250Nm – Manual, iMT or 6-speed AT

 

While the Alcazar line-up is geared up to offer an SUV-ish experience, the Carens Clavis offers more flexibility, including manual, iMT, and automatic options across both petrol and diesel variants. For buyers who want more choice at a lower entry price, the Clavis is a smarter bet.

 

Pricing: Budget vs Prominence 

2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift: What should you expect? - Overdrive

At the time of publishing this, the Hyundai Alcazar is priced between Rs14.99 lakh to 21.40 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the new Kia Carens Clavis is expected to launch between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Being based on the Caren, the Clavis is aimed at families looking for a value-packed three-row vehicle without spending big. On the other hand, the Alcazar positions itself as an upgrade for existing compact SUV owners looking for more space and sophistication.

 

So you should choose the Hyundai Alcazar if:

  • You want features like panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and upscale interiors.
  • You often travel with adults in the second and third rows.
  • You are looking for a more premium SUV experience with better highway manners.
Kia Clavis MPV To Be Officially Launched In India On May 23

Choose the Kia Carens Clavis if:

  • You are looking for a stylish, spacious 6- or 7-seater on a budget.
  • You want maximum flexibility in engine and gearbox options.
  • Your priority is family use, especially in the city or for daily school-office commutes.

 

Both the Hyundai Alcazar and the Kia Carens Clavis make a strong case in the three-row segment — but for different reasons. The Alcazar is ideal for those willing to pay for a polished, SUV-like experience, while the Carens Clavis brings incredible value, modern design, and flexible powertrains to the table. Your decision ultimately depends on how much you want to spend — and what you expect from your car.

