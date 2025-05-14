Hyundai Alcazar vs Kia Carens Clavis: Three Rows, Two Personalities, One Similarity

The demand for three-row offerings in India is slowly but surprisingly on the increase. While there are a few good offerings in the upper D+ segment, the sub-20 lakh C-SUV segment is where buyers are looking to get the practicality of a third row with a package that offers more value than an average C-SUV. So, obviously, Hyundai and Kia have stepped up to provide a solution in this niche. While the Hyundai Alcazar is a familiar name in the segment, where it showed how much value a C-SUV-based three-row people mover can offer, Kia has now entered the game with the new Carens Clavis – a more youthful, modern, and urban-focused version of the Toretto-friendly Carens.

Although they share the same parent company (in a way) and many of the hardware is shared as well, in essence, the Alcazar and Carens Clavis cater to very different buyer profiles. Let’s break down how they compare in terms of dimensions, features, engines, pricing, and which buyer they suit best.

Dimensions: Size, Space and Stature

With inspiration taken from international models, the new-gen Alcazar departs hugely from the car it is based upon – the Creta. At 4,560x1,800x1,710 in dimension, it offers a more upright SUV stance. Its 2,760 mm wheelbase also ensures good legroom for second-row passengers and an acceptable space for the third row.

Meanwhile, the Kia Carens is more of an MPV with a focus on space and practicality rather than the rugged appeal of an average SUV. Therefore, the Clavis carries forward similar traits while measuring slightly less than the Alcazar. It sits at 4,540x1,708x1,800 mm with a wheelbase that’s longer at 2,780 mm.

The Alcazar has a more traditional SUV posture and may appeal more to buyers who prefer a tall, upright driving experience. The Carens Clavis trades a bit of that for sleeker styling and clever packaging, making better use of cabin space.

Features: Premium or Practical

When it comes to features, the range-topping Alcazar comes loaded with features like:

Dual 10.25-inch screens Panoramic sunroof with voice control Ventilated front and second-row seats Dual-zone climate control Bose premium audio system 360-degree camera Level 2 ADAS Front and rear wireless charging pads Ambient lighting and connected car features

It offers a ten-fold improvement in the second-row experience compared to its outgoing version as well. On the other hand, the new Clavis isn’t lacking when it comes to features – as is the case with all new-age Kia models in India.

In its range-topping trim, you get features like -

12.25-inch infotainment screen Single-pane sunroof Ventilated front seats Rear seat entertainment screen (segment-first) Bose 8-speaker audio Wireless charging (only front row) Ambient lighting and connected tech Voice commands and OTA updates 17-inch alloy wheels Level 2 ADAS 360-degree camera Air Purifier

Where the Alcazar edges ahead when it comes to features such as dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS. The Carens Clavis, however, focuses on entertainment and convenience for families, offering a lot of features for a lower price.

Powertrain Options: Same Heart, Different Character

As mentioned earlier, both the Alcazar and Clavis belong to the same parent company, it is obvious that the powertrain choices are shared across as we have seen in the Seltos/Creta, Venue/Sonet before.

Powering the Hyundai Alcazar are:

- 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol – 158bhp and 253Nm – 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

- 1.5L-litre Diesel – 114bhp and 250Nm – 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Meanwhile, with the Kia Carens Clavis, you get:

- 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated Petrol – 113bhp and 144Nm – 6-speed MT

- 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol – 158bhp and 253Nm – 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

- 1.5-litre Diesel – 113bhp and 250Nm – Manual, iMT or 6-speed AT

While the Alcazar line-up is geared up to offer an SUV-ish experience, the Carens Clavis offers more flexibility, including manual, iMT, and automatic options across both petrol and diesel variants. For buyers who want more choice at a lower entry price, the Clavis is a smarter bet.

Pricing: Budget vs Prominence

At the time of publishing this, the Hyundai Alcazar is priced between Rs14.99 lakh to 21.40 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the new Kia Carens Clavis is expected to launch between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Being based on the Caren, the Clavis is aimed at families looking for a value-packed three-row vehicle without spending big. On the other hand, the Alcazar positions itself as an upgrade for existing compact SUV owners looking for more space and sophistication.

So you should choose the Hyundai Alcazar if:

You want features like panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and upscale interiors.

You often travel with adults in the second and third rows.

You are looking for a more premium SUV experience with better highway manners.

Choose the Kia Carens Clavis if:

You are looking for a stylish, spacious 6- or 7-seater on a budget.

You want maximum flexibility in engine and gearbox options.

Your priority is family use, especially in the city or for daily school-office commutes.

Both the Hyundai Alcazar and the Kia Carens Clavis make a strong case in the three-row segment — but for different reasons. The Alcazar is ideal for those willing to pay for a polished, SUV-like experience, while the Carens Clavis brings incredible value, modern design, and flexible powertrains to the table. Your decision ultimately depends on how much you want to spend — and what you expect from your car.