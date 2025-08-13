HomeNews & Reviews
25 Years Of Honda Activa: How This Iconic Scooter Transformed India

The Honda Activa’s 25-year-old milestone marks not just an iconic and successful brand – it is also a fitting example of how a two-wheeler transformed personal mobility in India.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Honda Activa completes 25 years
  • More than 3 crore Activa scooters sold since 2001
  • The Honda Activa is India's highest-selling scooter

The Honda Activa celebrates a remarkable 25 years in India in 2025. It’s not just the story of the success of a two-wheeler model, but also the legacy of a machine that transformed how Indians looked at personal mobility. Since its debut in 2001, the Honda Activa has carved out a niche in the hearts of millions of Indians. In over two and a half decades since the Activa was first introduced, more than 3 crore units have been sold in India. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Activa Launched At Rs. 80,950

 

Honda Activa 2025 launched india carandbike edited 1

Today, the Honda Activa stands tall and is more than a scooter. When the first Honda Activa rolled out in 2001 on Indian roads, few could have predicted the revolution it would spark. Today, the Honda Activa is more than just a success story and has become a household name. But what made it so popular and how has it evolved in a market where trends are constantly changing? Here’s a look back at the Honda Activa story.

 

Also Read: Honda Activa Sales Cross 3 Crore Units In 22 Years

 

Honda Activa 2 G m1

 

The first Honda Activa

 

When Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Activa in 2001, popularity of scooters in the Indian two-wheeler market was on the decline, and there was not a single gearless scooter available on offer. The only scooters available in the market were with gears, and motorcycle sales were gathering momentum. The gearless scooter segment was seen as a niche, but Honda’s gamble and foresight in seeing potential paid off. 

 

The first-generation Honda Activa came with a simple, robust 102 cc engine, automatic transmission, and a design that found universal appeal. More importantly, it was easy to ride – a factor which was important in the crowded streets of urban India. With just about 7 bhp and 8 Nm and a top speed of 80 kmph, the first Activa became an instant hit in the market, gradually putting up a tough competition to popular motorcycles like the Hero Honda Splendor.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs. 94,422

 

Honda Activa 2G

 

In 2009, eight years since its first launch, Honda introduced an upgraded version of the Activa, the second-generation model, or the Activa 2G. The new Activa 2G was launched with a slightly bigger 109.2 cc engine which was slightly more powerful and was among the first scooters in India to be equipped with a combi-brake system. With design changes including updated headlight and taillight and new colours, the Activa 2G became even more popular and continued its run till 2015.

 

Honda Activa 3 G m1

Honda Activa 3G

 

By 2015, Honda and Hero’s joint venture had long become history with the two brands parting ways in 2010 (from the erstwhile Hero Honda brand). With Honda facing competition in the commuter segment from Hero MotoCorp, the third-generation scooter, or the Activa 3G was introduced in February 2015, with a design and silhouette which continues till date. With the introduction of tubeless tyres, and Honda’s Eco Technology (HET), which was claimed to offer better fuel economy than ever before, and more performance from the 109.2 cc engine, the Activa 2G offered much more to the Indian consumer. New colours, updated side panels, better features and more comfort made the Activa 3G even more popular. In just five months, the Honda Activa sold over 10 lakh units by August 2015.

 

Honda Activa 4 G 2022 07 28 T11 08 19 781 Z

Honda Activa 4G

 

In 2017, the engine was updated to meet the Bharat Stage IV emission norms and the Activa 4G was launched. The fourth-generation Activa didn’t feature too many design changes, and the only change was the engine updated to meet the BS4 norms.

 

Also Read: Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone

 

Honda Activa

 

Honda Activa 5G & 6G

 

The fifth and sixth generations of the Honda Activa were launched in quick succession. The Activa 5G was launched in 2018, with subtle changes to the design, with an all-new LED headlamp as well as new colour options and minor changes to the styling. The Activa 5G also featured a part analogue, part digital speedometer console. 

 

Honda Activa 2025 launched india carandbike edited 2

The 2025 Honda Activa features a 4.2-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity as well as multi-function ignition key and other features.

 

In 2021, the Honda Activa 6G was introduced with the engine updated to meet the BS6 regulations and with fuel injection and a telescopic front suspension. The sixth-generation Activa also got some feature updates, including a silent ACG starter motor, multi-function ignition key, external fuel filler cap with remote operation and an engine kill switch.

 

Also Read: Honda Renames “Activa 6G” to Just “Activa”

 

Updated Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94 422 Gets New 4 2 inch TFT Display

The 2025 Honda Activa 125 alse features a 4.2-inch TFT console

 

Honda Activa 125

 

A more powerful model with a slightly bigger 124 cc engine in the Honda Activa 125 was also launched in 2019. The Activa 125 has an engine putting out 8.18 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The Activa 125 features fuel-injection and ACG silent starter, along with a lot of common features with the Activa 6G.

 

Honda Activa 110 25 Year Anniversary Edition m3

 

The Activa Brand

 

Over the years, the Honda Activa began evolving without losing its core strengths. With a reputation for reliability, ease of maintenance, fuel economy and practicality, the Activa has managed to remain relevant, even in the face of competition, and rapidly changing trends in the market. Sure, its design may not have been striking, and many a critic would have termed its styling “boring” and “safe.” But that hasn’t slowed down the popularity the Activa name commands. Even as competition ramps up the game with flashier and feature-rich rivals, the Activa continues to be a name synonymous with its customers as a symbol of familiarity and dependability.

 

Honda Activa 110 25 Year Anniversary Edition m2

The Honda Activa’s 25th anniversary isn’t just about numbers or sales volumes. It’s also about the stories that every Activa owner and their families will remember. The Activa isn’t just a scooter that moved Indians, it’s also a scooter that has moved through the times, being relevant in a market with rapidly changing trends and moving through cities, decades and across generations.

# Honda Activa history# Honda Activa 25th anniversary# Honda Activa Scooter 25 years# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Auto Industry# Cover Story


