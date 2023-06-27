  • Home
Honda Activa Sales Cross 3 Crore Units; Reaches Milestone in 22 Years

Originally launched in 2001, the Activa reached the 1 crore milestone in 15 years with the 3 crore mark coming 7 years later.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
27-Jun-23 02:45 PM IST
Highlights
  • Activa reaches 3 crore sales milestone in 22 years
  • Last 2 crore sales achieved in around 7 years
  • First 1 crore sales were achieved in 15 years

The Honda Activa has reached a new sales milestone with over 3 crore units now sold in India. The milestone comes 22 years after the launch of the original Activa. Honda launched its best-selling scooter in the Indian market back in 2001 with a 100 cc engine. Later developments would see Honda upgrade the unit to a 110 cc mill in 2008, followed by the introduction of the more powerful Activa 125 in 2014. The scooter crossed the 1 crore sales mark back in 2015 with the next 2 crore units being sold in the next 7 years.

 

Also read: Honda Activa Becomes Only Scooter to Cross 1 Crore Sales Mark in India
 

Commenting on the occasion Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are extremely proud of the Honda Activa's incredible journey. Achieving the 3-crore customer milestone in just 22 years is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. HMSI remains committed to deliver exceptional value to our consumers.”

 

Also read: Honda Renames The ‘Activa 6G’ To Just ‘Activa’
 

Honda’s scooter has seen strong demand in India over the year with the first 10 lakh units sold by 2005. The 50 lakh unit mark arrived in 2012 with Honda at the time reporting that sales of the scooter had hit a new monthly high of over 1 lakh units. The 1 crore mark followed 4 years later in 2015. The 2 crore mark arrived in 2018 with the 3 crore units mark arriving a little under 5 years later.

Also read: Honda Active Has Crossed The 2 Crore Sales Milestone
 

The Activa currently is available in both 110 cc and 125 cc specifications, both having received notable updates in recent years. The latest updates saw Honda introduce its H-Smart remote-key-based features in both scooters. The Activa 110 is priced between Rs 75,347 and Rs 81,348 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The more powerful Activa 125 meanwhile costs between Rs 78,920 and Rs 88,093 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda is also understood to be working on an all-electric derivative of its best-selling scooter which could debut in the coming years.

Honda Activa 6G
Starts at ₹ 74,536
