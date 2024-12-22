2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94,422; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 22, 2024
Highlights
- Honda has launched the updated Activa 125 in India.
- Offered in two variants- DLX and H-Smart.
- Gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display, USB Type-C charging port.
Honda has launched the updated version of the Activa 125 scooter in the Indian market. With prices starting from Rs 94,422, the model is now nearly Rs 14,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. Now OBD2B-compliant, the scooter also gets a range of new bits to keep it up-to-date in the Indian market. The scooter will be offered in two variants- , DLX and H-Smart (priced at Rs 97,146). (All prices, ex-showroom).
The Activa 125 is now OBD2B-compliant
The biggest change on the updated Activa 125 is the fact that it is now offered with a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The TFT display is compatible with the Honda Roadsync app that enables functions such as navigation and call/message alerts. The scooter is now also offered with a USB Type-C charging port. It sports a revised headlamp. The scooter is offered in six colour options- Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Precious White.
The biggest change to the updated Activa 125 is the addition of a 4.2-inch TFT display
In its OBD2B-compliant form, the 123.92 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 8.31 bhp of power and 10.5 Nm of torque, marginally higher power figures than the outgoing model. The engine is equipped with a start-stop system, to increase its fuel efficiency.
The Honda Activa 125's rivals in the Indian market include the Suzuki Access 125, priced from Rs 80,700 (ex-showroom), and the TVS Jupiter 125, which can be had for as low as Rs 79,540 (ex-showroom).
