Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs

Honda Motors and Nissan Motors are coming together to set up a new holding company which will allow the Japanese giants to share resources in the ever-increasing EV space. While the talks are in the early stages, both the Japanese giants will also include Mitsubishi (part of The Alliance) under the new company, and this strategic partnership will allow the carmakers to take on the fight against the Chinese rivals and Tesla in the EV sector across the global market.



Initial rumours believe that the newly-setup umbrella holding company will have Nissan and Honda fall under it. Although not officially stated by either of the Japanese companies yet, the merger talks are in process and the new ties will help the carmaker co-develop and share technologies to hold a footing in the changing EV landscape.

First news of this collaboration came in March 2024. Although no official statement is yet available, both carmakers assert that “If there are any updates, we will inform our stakeholders at the appropriate time." Renault, which is part of The Alliance, may not be included under the new holding company in the early stages of this new conglomerate. While this is a global partnership, the results of it shall also impact the Indian market where both the Japanese giant can bring their co-partnered EV products to India as well.