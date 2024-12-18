Login
Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs

Honda and Nissan will also include Mitsubishi under the new umbrella which will help the Japanese carmakers to grow the EV business, especially when Chinese forces are in full swing.
By Bilal Firfiray

1 mins read

Published on December 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • No merger plans but exploring new company collaboration
  • Holding company and will soon sign a MoU, though their stakes are yet to be decided
  • Focus on the EV market where Tesla and Chinese EV carmakers are dominating

Honda Motors and Nissan Motors are coming together to set up a new holding company which will allow the Japanese giants to share resources in the ever-increasing EV space. While the talks are in the early stages, both the Japanese giants will also include Mitsubishi (part of The Alliance) under the new company, and this strategic partnership will allow the carmakers to take on the fight against the Chinese rivals and Tesla in the EV sector across the global market.

 

Honda's new electric SUV debuts with 412 km of range. Will it come to India? | HT Auto


Initial rumours believe that the newly-setup umbrella holding company will have Nissan and Honda fall under it. Although not officially stated by either of the Japanese companies yet, the merger talks are in process and the new ties will help the carmaker co-develop and share technologies to hold a footing in the changing EV landscape. 

 

Also Read: Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs

 

Nissan Ariya EV Set to Debut in India as a CBU
 

First news of this collaboration came in March 2024. Although no official statement is yet available, both carmakers assert that “If there are any updates, we will inform our stakeholders at the appropriate time." Renault, which is part of The Alliance, may not be included under the new holding company in the early stages of this new conglomerate. While this is a global partnership, the results of it shall also impact the Indian market where both the Japanese giant can bring their co-partnered EV products to India as well. 

