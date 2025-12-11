New Kia Seltos Launched: Top 5 Highlights

Kia has launched the new and updated Seltos, celebrating its world premiere in India. With bookings open and launch set to take place on January 2, 2026, the Seltos is set to reignite the fire in the C-SUV segment where the competition has never been fiercer. So, what makes the new Seltos stand out? Here are five things you need to know about it.

Design and Styling:

If you have seen the international Kia line-up, the new Seltos won’t feel out of place. The newest iteration of Kia's Opposites United design philosophy shares resemblance to the Sportage upfront with the grille mesh design and sleek LEDs for the headlamps and daytime running lights. Even the bumper design is more aggressive than before, and it now sits on newer 18-inch alloy wheels.

Compared to the outgoing version, the new Seltos is slightly bigger in dimension, measuring 4,430x1,830x1,600 mm with a slightly longer wheelbase of 2,690 mm, up by 80mm compared to the outgoing model.

Powertrain Choices:

With the change in generation, there’s no change to the powertrain line-up in the new Seltos. You get the same three engine options – all three are 1.5L, all three are four-cylinder. The naturally aspirated petrol makes 113bhp and 144Nm and can be had with a manual or a CVT. And the other petrol is the TGDi, making 158bhp and 253Nm. This engine is available with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. And lastly, the diesel produces 18bhp and 260Nm and is paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

There are two new colour options as well: Morning Haze and Magma Red. It was rumoured that the new Seltos would introduce a hybrid powertrain in the line-up, but it wasn’t the case at the launch. It may or may not come at a later date.

New Platform:

Compared to the older Seltos, which was based on the K2 platform, the new one moves to the newer K3 platform. The increase in dimension comes courtesy of this change in platform, along with improved safety quotient and space inside the cabin. On the other hand, the Creta and the Clavis retain the older K2 platform.

Interior and Features

With the generation change comes a new cabin design which is inspired by the new Kia cars like the Syros and the Carens Clavis. There’s a new colour theme with a large floating panel on the dashboard and a newly-designed steering wheel as well. There are the new 12.3-inch dual displays with another screen in between. It has a 60:40 split second row with recline and a boot capacity of 447 litres behind the powered tailgate.

As for the feature list, it includes dual-zone climate control, Bose sound system, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, HUD, connected car technology, ambient lighting, reclining second row, and a full-LED light package. In terms of safety, it comes fitted with six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability programme, and hill-start assist as standard.

Competition

Following the global premiere, the new-gen Seltos will be launched in India on January 2, 2026. It is expected to carry a price range between Rs 12-20 lakh across the powertrain and variants. It will continue to face direct competition from the other C-SUVs, which include the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the newly introduced Tata Sierra.