7 Most Affordable Cars In India With Ventilated Seats In March 2026

car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 04, 2026, 06:30 PM
Key Highlights
  • Ventilated front seats in sub-4m SUVs
  • Available from Rs 8.37 lakh onwards
  • Offered mainly in top variants

When we think of premium features that have made their way to mass-market cars in the last few years, ventilated seats is one that is likely to be among the firsts to cross our mind. Given the tropical weather scenario across the majority of the states in India, seat ventilation comes in as a soothing and convenience feature. If you were planning to buy a car with seat ventilation, here’s a look at the list of the top 7 most affordable cars in India with this premium comfort and convenience feature.

7.Tata Nexon


Variant: Fearless+ PS

Starting price of variants with ventilated seats: Rs 12.17 lakh (ex-showroom)

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh

One of the most popular and best-selling SUVs in our market, the Tata Nexon, also gets front seat ventilation. Tata has equipped the Nexon with seat cooling only on the fully-loaded Fearless+ PS trim. Interestingly, it is also the only car on this list to get ventilated front seats even with one of its CNG powertrains. The Fearless+ PS trim also comes with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and DCT gearboxes, a 1.5-litre diesel with manual and AMT options, and CNG with its own manual transmission

6.Kia Syros

Variants: HTX, HTX+, and HTX+ (O)

Starting price of variants with ventilated seats: Rs 12.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol: 6000 km Long-Term Review – Final Report!

Another sub-4m SUV on the list to get ventilated seats is the Kia Syros. Kia provides front seat ventilation from the mid-spec HTX variant onwards. It is the only car on this list to come with rear seat ventilation (for seat base only), although from the HTX+ variant. The Syros is available with two engine options: one is a turbo-petrol and the other a diesel unit. While the HTX gets all engine and gearbox options save for the diesel-auto combination, the HTX+ comes with the 7-speed DCT and AT choices only.

5.Citroen Basalt

Variant: Max

Starting price of variants with ventilated seats: Rs 12.08 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen Basalt AT 5000 km Long-Term Review: Business Not As Usual
If you want something slightly different than typical SUVs with ventilated front seats, your only option on this list is the Citroen Basalt SUV coupe. Citroen brought out front seat cooling on the Basalt with the introduction of the new top-spec X trim in 2025 on the Max variants. That said, seat ventilation is available only with the turbo-petrol variants of the SUV coupe. Citroen offers the Max variants with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with both 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

4.Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue 33
Variants: HX8 and HX10

Starting price of variants with ventilated seats: Rs 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

When the second-generation Hyundai Venue was launched in 2025, one of its new features was ventilated front seats. It is available from the higher-spec HX8 variant onwards. Hyundai offers the HX8 and HX10 variants with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options with both manual and automatic gearbox choices. While a 6-speed manual is available with both, the former gets an optional 7-speed DCT and the latter gets the choice of a 6-speed torque converter unit.

3.Skoda Kylaq

image

Variants: Prestige and Prestige+

Starting price of variants with ventilated seats: Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda’s baby SUV, the Kylaq, is also equipped with front seat ventilation. The Czech carmaker offers it from the higher-spec Prestige trim onwards. The sub-4m SUV is available with a single 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox choices. Prices of the SUV with ventilated front seats range from Rs 11.75 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2.Kia Sonet

image

Variants: HTX, HTX, GTX+ and X-Line

Starting price of variants with ventilated seats: Rs 11.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kia Sonet is another sub-4m SUV to come with ventilated front seats, making it the second most affordable car in India to get it. Kia offers this premium amenity with the higher-spec HTX trim of the Sonet, although only with the turbo-petrol and diesel automatic variants. While the HTX is offered with turbo-petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic gearbox options, ventilated front seats are available only with their respective DCT and AT transmission choices.

1.Renault Kiger

2025 Renault Kiger m2

Variants: Emotion

Starting price of variants with ventilated seats: Rs 8.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Renault Kiger is the most affordable car in India to come with ventilated seats at the front. Not only that, the sub-4m SUV is also the only car under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) to get this premium comfort and convenience feature. The Emotion trim is available with both the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) and turbo-petrol engine options that are available with the SUV. While the former is available with a 5-speed MT only, the latter comes with both 5-speed MT and CVT (continuously variable transmission) options.

