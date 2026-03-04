Honda City, Elevate, And Amaze Available With Huge Discounts In March

If you are looking to buy a Honda this month, the Japanese carmaker is offering huge discounts in the month of march across its line-up. All three models – City, Elevate, and Amaze – can be grabbed with attractive benefits, be it cash discount, an exchange bonus, or loyalty points, depending on the city, variant and availability of stock.

While the strong hybrid City has the highest benefit, of Rs 1.97 lakh, the petrol-only derivatives are also going for a discounted price of up to Rs 1.56 lakh on the ex-showroom pricing. Meanwhile, the Elevate is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.81 lakh throughout the month of March. The C-SUV has been averaging around 2000 units each month.

As for the Amaze line-up, both the old-gen and new-gen Amaze are on sale in India right now. Where the old-gen model is available with benefits of up to Rs 68,000, the current-gen one can be grabbed with benefits of up to Rs 57,000 this month.