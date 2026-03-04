logo
New Delhi

Honda City, Elevate, And Amaze Available With Huge Discounts In March

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
Mar 04, 2026, 02:23 PM
Follow us on
Honda City, Elevate, And Amaze Available With Huge Discounts In March
Key Highlights
  • The City Hybrid is available with the highest discount of Rs 1.97 lakh
  • Both old-gen and new-gen Amaze can be had with benefits too
  • Elevate is available for discounts of up to Rs 1.81 lakh

If you are looking to buy a Honda this month, the Japanese carmaker is offering huge discounts in the month of march across its line-up. All three models – City, Elevate, and Amaze – can be grabbed with attractive benefits, be it cash discount, an exchange bonus, or loyalty points, depending on the city, variant and availability of stock.

Honda Elevate Built For Our Roads and Lives

While the strong hybrid City has the highest benefit, of Rs 1.97 lakh, the petrol-only derivatives are also going for a discounted price of up to Rs 1.56 lakh on the ex-showroom pricing. Meanwhile, the Elevate is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.81 lakh throughout the month of March. The C-SUV has been averaging around 2000 units each month.

Honda Amaze Image 62

As for the Amaze line-up, both the old-gen and new-gen Amaze are on sale in India right now. Where the old-gen model is available with benefits of up to Rs 68,000, the current-gen one can be grabbed with benefits of up to Rs 57,000 this month.

# honda sales figures# honda discounts# honda car price hike# honda cars in India# honda cars india# honda car india# honda cars India# honda cars news# honda cars# car# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Press Releases# Opinion# Cover Story

Popular Honda Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Honda City, Elevate, And Amaze Available With Huge Discounts In March