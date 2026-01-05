Honda Elevate, City Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.76 Lakh In Jan 2026

Honda Cars India is offering some hefty discounts and benefits on its cars and SUVs in January 2026. The Japanese carmaker is offering discounts of over Rs 1.3 lakh on its City compact sedan and Elevate SUV. The new Amaze is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 60,000, while the older Gen 2 Amaze can be had with additional discounts of up to Rs 10,000.



Also read: Honda Amaze Secures 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests



Honda Elevate

Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.76 lakh



Honda's compact SUV hasn’t quite set the sales chart on fire in the segment and can currently be picked up with discounts of up to Rs 1.76 lakh. Based on the same underpinnings as the City, the Elevate has all the traditional strengths of Honda cars, including a spacious and comfortable cabin and good driving dynamics, though the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine isn’t the most potent of units in the segment. Gearbox options include manual and CVT options. Prices for the Elevate range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 16.47 lakh (ex-showroom).



Honda City

Discounts of Up To Rs 1.38 lakh



Buyers will like the Honda City for its spacious and practical cabin and comfortable seating, though in recent years sales have started to slow. The petrol City is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 1.38 lakh, depending on the variant. The petrol City is powered by Honda’s tried and tested 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine paired with either a manual or an automatic.



Also Read: New Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Subcompact Sedan Battle Continues

Buyers wanting the strong hybrid City are being offered discounts on the 7-year extended warranty cover for the vehicle.

Honda Amaze

Discounts of Up to Rs 70,000



Also read: 2026 Honda Prelude First Drive: Domesticated Civic Type R



Honda’s subcompact sedan is being offered with discounts and benefits ranging up to Rs 70,000, depending on the variant and generation selected. Currently, Honda retails the new Gen 3 Amaze alongside the Gen 2 sedan, which is limited to just lower trim levels. Buyers going for the older-gen car are being offered discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on the vehicle, while buyers for the new Gen 3 Amaze can get up to Rs 60,000 off on the sedan.