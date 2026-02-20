Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch EV facelift in the Indian market today. The carmaker has already revealed some of exterior highlights of the model while we also spotted the EV sans camouflage on the road. Moreover, this is the first major update for the entry-level electric micro-SUV since its introduction in 2024.



With this update and as seen before, there will be some cosmetic changes cued from the recently updated ICE counterpart, while there is a bigger battery pack expected under the skin.