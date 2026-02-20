Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch EV facelift in the Indian market today. The carmaker has already revealed some of exterior highlights of the model while we also spotted the EV sans camouflage on the road. Moreover, this is the first major update for the entry-level electric micro-SUV since its introduction in 2024.
With this update and as seen before, there will be some cosmetic changes cued from the recently updated ICE counterpart, while there is a bigger battery pack expected under the skin.
Tata Motors is all set to reveal all the details of the Punch EV facelift today.
Launched in 2024, the Punch EV is due for a major update. And more than cosmetic changes, it will have some skin-deep updates too.
Tata Motors has already revealed the front design of the facelifted model, with the electric micro-SUV borrowing cues from the ICE Punch facelift.
The facelifted model was also spotted on the road sans camouflage, giving us a glimpse of the rear of the EV. As seen in pictures, the updated model gets the same tail as the ICE counterpart.
The interior of the Punch EV has remained under wraps all this while though we expect it to be in line with the ICE model.
The launch event is about to kick off with the first piece of information coming in shortly. Stay tuned!
Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, TPEVM, takes the stage to talk in detail about what has gone into the new Punch EV Facelift.
The new Tata Punch EV Facelift has a new 40 kWh battery pack. While the ARAI claimed range is 468 kms, the C75 real-world range is set at around 355 kms.
Charging capacity has increased from 50kW to 65kW, enabling a 20–80 per cent top-up in just 26 minutes. A quick 15-minute charge can add up to 135km of driving range.
Tata is also offering a lifetime battery warranty with unlimited kilometres on the new Punch EV facelift. However, this benefit is limited to the first registered owner and is applicable only on the larger 40kWh battery pack.
Two battery pack options confirmed on the 2026 Tata Punch EV.
3 Charging Options - 60kWh DC, 7.2kW AC Wallbox Charger, and the 3.3kWh AC Home Charger. The Wallbox Charger also gets a redesign with illumination.
It produces a peak output of 95kW (Roughly 125 bhp) and is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 9 seconds.
The new Punch EV facelift offers 195mm of ground clearance along with a water wading capacity of up to 450mm.
With a kerb weight of 1,360kg, the unladen weight distribution stands at 55:45, despite the larger battery pack and the increase in overall mass.
Built on the 5 Star BNCAP structure, the new Punch EV meets the usual safety parameters.
Safety hardware includes hill assist, 6 airbags, ESP, ITPMS, and ISOFIX.
Take a look at some of the features that will be offered on the Punch EV facelift.
Here is your first look at the cabin of the Punch EV facelift
The Punch EV facelift will be offered in 7 paint schemes, out of which 3 are all new additions to the colour palette.
The Punch EV facelift will be offered in 7 paint schemes, out of which 3 are all new additions to the colour palette.
Take a look at some of the standard safety features that will be offered right from the base trim level.
Long list of features on the top-spec Empowered Plus trim
The Punch EV facelift finally takes the stage along with its prices. Introductory ex-showroom price starts at Rs 9.69 lakh – This is notably lower than the outgoing Punch EVs base price of Rs 9.99 lakh
Here are the full prices: It tops out at Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
For the Punch EV facelift, Tata has also introduced the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, with prices starting at Rs 6.49 lakh, along with a battery usage cost of Rs 2.6 per km.
That's all about the 2026 Tata Punch EV from our blog. For complete details on it, head to our launch story:
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.69 Lakh
Related News
Latest Cars
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Tata New Punch EVExpected Price₹ 14 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-20
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-07
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-13
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-01
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Feb 20, 2026Production-Ready Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Spotted On TestTest mules of the Flying Flea C6 have been spotted sans camouflage.2 mins read
- New Audi RS5 Debuts With 630 bhp V6 PHEV PowertrainThe RS5 features a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 paired with an electric motor and a 25.9 kWh battery and offers over 80 km of EV-only driving.1 min read
- Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.69 LakhNotable changes to the Punch EV include faster DC fast charging and larger battery packs.3 mins read
- Level 2 ADAS Systems To Be Mainstay Of Auto IndustryUse of Level 2+ ADAS technologies to gain popularity in the coming year and overtake the basic Level 2 system by 20354 mins read
- car&bike Team | Feb 20, 2026Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images0 mins read
- car&bike Team | Feb 19, 2026KTM 390, 250 Adventure Offered With Free Accessories And 10-Year Extended WarrantyThis limited-run scheme is offered until February 28 on both motorcycles.2 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Feb 20, 2026Road Test: 2025 VinFast VF7 AWD Sky InfinityFlagship all-electric SUV from the Vietnamese car maker gets most of the basics right.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Feb 18, 2026New BMW X3 30 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLC 300: Midsize Luxury SUV FaceoffWith the new X3 30, BMW has a direct competitor to the petrol GLC 300, but which is the luxury SUV for you?1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Feb 15, 2026Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Long-Term Review - Report 1The Victoris is Maruti’s latest offering for the Indian market, and after spending some time with it, here are a few early impressions.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 12, 2026BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Review: The Driver’s SUV ReturnsRange-toppingX3 30 xDrive M Sport brings back the fun with 255bhp and genuine enthusiast appeal. Does this performance-focused SUV stand out?5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 11, 2026Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Review: The Goldilocks AMG?The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is a concoction of hooliganistic performance and everyday usability. Here’s why this Rs 1.5 crore two-door AMG might be the perfect modern sports coupe for India.6 mins read