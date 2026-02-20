logo
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

Feb 20, 2026, 10:21 AM
Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch EV facelift in the Indian market today. The carmaker has already revealed some of exterior highlights of the model while we also spotted the EV sans camouflage on the road. Moreover, this is the first major update for the entry-level electric micro-SUV since its introduction in 2024.

With this update and as seen before, there will be some cosmetic changes cued from the recently updated ICE counterpart, while there is a bigger battery pack expected under the skin.

10:35 AM
Feb 20, 2026

Tata Motors is all set to reveal all the details of the Punch EV facelift today.

Tata Punch EV Facelift Spotted On Road carandbike 2
10:38 AM
Feb 20, 2026

Launched in 2024, the Punch EV is due for a major update. And more than cosmetic changes, it will have some skin-deep updates too.

Tata Punch LT 15 jpg
10:45 AM
Feb 20, 2026

Tata Motors has already revealed the front design of the facelifted model, with the electric micro-SUV borrowing cues from the ICE Punch facelift.

Tata Punch EV facelift
10:50 AM
Feb 20, 2026

The facelifted model was also spotted on the road sans camouflage, giving us a glimpse of the rear of the EV. As seen in pictures, the updated model gets the same tail as the ICE counterpart.

Tata Punch EV Facelift Spotted On Road carandbike
10:59 AM
Feb 20, 2026

The interior of the Punch EV has remained under wraps all this while though we expect it to be in line with the ICE model.

Tata Punch Facelift 20
11:15 AM
Feb 20, 2026

The launch event is about to kick off with the first piece of information coming in shortly. Stay tuned!

H Bl A Sm Wbg AAT 8uz
11:24 AM
Feb 20, 2026

Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, TPEVM, takes the stage to talk in detail about what has gone into the new Punch EV Facelift.

H Bl De X Jao AEYT At
11:27 AM
Feb 20, 2026

The new Tata Punch EV Facelift has a new 40 kWh battery pack. While the ARAI claimed range is 468 kms, the C75 real-world range is set at around 355 kms.

H Bl CA Umb UA Yv6kv
11:30 AM
Feb 20, 2026

Charging capacity has increased from 50kW to 65kW, enabling a 20–80 per cent top-up in just 26 minutes. A quick 15-minute charge can add up to 135km of driving range.


H Bl CN 0 Sb UA Qz4k0

11:34 AM
Feb 20, 2026

Tata is also offering a lifetime battery warranty with unlimited kilometres on the new Punch EV facelift. However, this benefit is limited to the first registered owner and is applicable only on the larger 40kWh battery pack.

H Bl Cl A7b UAUZ k0

11:37 AM
Feb 20, 2026

Two battery pack options confirmed on the 2026 Tata Punch EV.

H Bl F4 Na QAARA Mj
11:41 AM
Feb 20, 2026

3 Charging Options - 60kWh DC, 7.2kW AC Wallbox Charger, and the 3.3kWh AC Home Charger. The Wallbox Charger also gets a redesign with illumination.

H Bl Gp Etb UAE 9t H8
11:45 AM
Feb 20, 2026

It produces a peak output of 95kW (Roughly 125 bhp) and is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 9 seconds.

H Bl He Okb EAAZ Kwg
11:47 AM
Feb 20, 2026

The new Punch EV facelift offers 195mm of ground clearance along with a water wading capacity of up to 450mm.

H Bl Hri Pbw A Ex TG 1

With a kerb weight of 1,360kg, the unladen weight distribution stands at 55:45, despite the larger battery pack and the increase in overall mass.


H Bl I Pg Nb QAAXW 4g

11:52 AM
Feb 20, 2026

Built on the 5 Star BNCAP structure, the new Punch EV meets the usual safety parameters.

H Bl Ik I2a8 AA 8 Dmh
11:55 AM
Feb 20, 2026

Safety hardware includes hill assist, 6 airbags, ESP, ITPMS, and ISOFIX.

H Bl JD 2ma EAA 23t N
11:58 AM
Feb 20, 2026

Take a look at some of the features that will be offered on the Punch EV facelift.

H Bl JM 5 Tb0 A An Dwf
12:06 PM
Feb 20, 2026

Here is your first look at the cabin of the Punch EV facelift

H Bl N o Bb UA Ma IA
12:11 PM
Feb 20, 2026

The Punch EV facelift will be offered in 7 paint schemes, out of which 3 are all new additions to the colour palette.

H Bl O Keqaw A Ehnjf

12:11 PM
Feb 20, 2026

12:16 PM
Feb 20, 2026

Take a look at some of the standard safety features that will be offered right from the base trim level.

H Bl O Uoga8 A Ag0mw
12:26 PM
Feb 20, 2026

Long list of features on the top-spec Empowered Plus trim

H Bl Op Irb0 AA Mg4y
12:28 PM
Feb 20, 2026

The Punch EV facelift finally takes the stage along with its prices. Introductory ex-showroom price starts at Rs 9.69 lakh – This is notably lower than the outgoing Punch EVs base price of Rs 9.99 lakh

H Bl R5 H Xas AA Zqe M
12:30 PM
Feb 20, 2026

Here are the full prices: It tops out at Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

H Bl R5 G8b UAI 7 O Om

12:33 PM
Feb 20, 2026

For the Punch EV facelift, Tata has also introduced the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, with prices starting at Rs 6.49 lakh, along with a battery usage cost of Rs 2.6 per km.

H Bl S Hy Tb EAA 71 X8
12:38 PM
Feb 20, 2026

That's all about the 2026 Tata Punch EV from our blog. For complete details on it, head to our launch story:

Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.69 Lakh

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift 1
2026 Tata Punch EV facelift 2
# Tata Motors Cars# Tata Punch EV facelift# 2026 Tata Punch EV# Tata Punch EV# Blogview# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story

