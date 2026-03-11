Porsche Cayenne S Electric Breaks Cover With 666bhp and 653kms

When it comes to performance SUVs, few ace this memo as Porsche. It’s the one that coined and pioneered this term in the first place, right? And now the Stuttgart-based carmaker is adding another layer to its electric line-up with the launch of the new Porsche Cayenne S Electric – positioned between the standard and flagship Turbo.

Under the skin, the Cayenne S Electric uses a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 400kW (around 540bhp) as standard. But if you engage Launch Control, the system briefly unlocks 490kW (that’s almost 666bhp). The 0–100kmph claimed time is just 3.8 seconds, and a top speed is clocked at 250kmph

The Cayenne S Electric also inherits some serious hardware previously reserved for the Turbo model. Which includes Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) for sharper cornering dynamics, Porsche Active Ride suspension that actively counteracts body movement, and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) for track-level braking performance. There’s even a Push-to-Pass boost function that delivers an extra 90kW for 10 seconds when maximum needed.

Despite the performance credentials, Porsche claims a WLTP range of up to 653km. The 113kWh battery can also charge from 10 to 80 percent in under 16 minutes at compatible ultra-fast chargers delivering around 400kW.

Visually, the Cayenne S Electric gets subtle differentiation. The front and rear aprons are finished in Volcano Grey Metallic, while 20-inch Cayenne S Aero wheels complete the look. Porsche is also introducing a new level of customisation through its Exclusive Manufaktur “Style” product line. The first package — called the Interior Style Package — brings a two-tone Black and Delgada Green leather cabin, Izabal Green accents, contrast stitching and bespoke detailing including embroidered Porsche crests on the headrests.

In typical Porsche fashion, personalisation remains a big selling point. Buyers can choose from 13 exterior colours and multiple interior themes, allowing the Cayenne S Electric to be configured exactly to taste.