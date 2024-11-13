Porsche Taycan Line-Up Expanded With New GTS Trim; Total Versions Now Up To 16

Porsche has rounded up the second-gen Taycan line-up with newer versions, bringing the total number of versions to 16. With three different body styles, options of AWD and RWD, and power ranging between 400-940bhp, the current Taycan line-up is the most extensive one to date. The three new versions added to the line-up are – 4 (entry-level sedan with AWD setup) along with GTS and GTS Sport Turismo (station wagon). All three versions will go on sale early next year.

Update to the Taycan line-up

Also Read: 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled As Manual-Only Sports Car

Apart from the three versions, newer exterior colours are also added which can be opted across all Taycan models. In the Legends category, Slate Grey Neo and Pale Blue Metallic are new. Meanwhile, the new Purple Sky Metallic is added to the Dreams category of the paint pallet. Apart from that, all Taycan versions also get additional features and come with the latest generation of the Porsche Driver Experience as well.

All models get a newer rear-axle motor which puts out 80kW (107bhp more than the older motor). There’s a new modified pulse inverter with update to software, more powerful batteries, revised thermal management, a next-generation heat pump and a modified recuperation and all-wheel-drive management.

Also Read: 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Revealed; Gets Weissach Pack, Optional Rear Seats For First Time

These upgrades will be useful with charging, where at 800-volt DC charging stations the Taycan can be charged at up to 320 kW states the German carmaker. The maximum recuperation capacity during deceleration from high speeds has increased to up to 400 kW.

New GTS Trims

Also Read: Porsche India Reports Best Ever Sales In H1 2024; SUVs Are Highest Sellers

Part of the update is the new GTS trim which stands for Gran Turismo Sport. It is available in both sedan and Sport Turismo (station wagon) body styles. Power output is rated at 515kW (around 690bhp) in the over-boost – that’s almost 100bhp more than the previous Taycan GTS. The 0-100kmph time for both the sedan and the Sport Turismo is claimed to be 3.3 seconds (0.4 seconds quicker than before). And the range is up by 120kms and is rated at 628kms under the WLTP cycle.

Distinct styling cues in terms of styling on the GTS include blacked-out details on the outside, different bumper designs, and 20-inch wheels taken from the Turbo S. An RS Spyder style 21-inch can be had as an optional extra. On the inside, the biggest change comes in the form of Race-Tex elements which is usually seen on more expensive Turbo GT trim.

Also Read: World EV Day 2024: Top 10 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India

Apart from smooth black leather inserts, there are 18-way adjustable ‘adaptive sports seats plus’, a GT-specific steering wheel with heating as well as the Sport Chrono package. A Bose sound system comes as standard apart from the host of GTS badging all around. Other hardware offered with the new GTS trim includes rear-axle steering, adaptive air suspension with PASM, and torque vectoring.

Taycan 4 with AWD

The entry-level Taycan sedan now gets all-wheel-drive hardware. Depending on the battery pack (performance or performance plus), the entry-level Taycan 4 has an over-boost output of 400bhp or 430bhp. The range is also varying depending on the battery pack, which can be 559kms or 643kms, respectively, under WLTP. With one additional motor, the Taycan 4’s 0-100kmph time is two-tenths of a second faster at 4.6 seconds compared to the RWD version, despite the 80kg added weight.

Also Read: Maserati Grecale First Drive: India-Bound Porsche Macan Rival Driven



Pricing

Pricing for the entry-level Taycan 4 is USD 105,295 (about Rs 88.87 lakh), making it USD 4,000 (roughly Rs 3.38 lakh) more expensive than the RWD version. Meanwhile, the new Taycan GTS sedan line-up commences at USD 149,895 (approx. Rs 1.27 crore) while the Sport Turismo of it goes up to USD 151,795 (approximately Rs 1.28 crore). They will be offered in India as well when the global sales begin next year.