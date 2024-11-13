Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300KTM 890 DukeKawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Porsche Taycan Line-Up Expanded With New GTS Trim; Total Versions Now Up To 16

Apart from the newer GTS trim for both standard and Sport Turismo body style, the entry-level trim now has an AWD configuration.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Entry-level 4 gets an AWD option for the first time
  • The GTS trim takes cues from the more expensive Turbo GT trim
  • Taycan range now has power output ranging between 400-940bhp

Porsche has rounded up the second-gen Taycan line-up with newer versions, bringing the total number of versions to 16. With three different body styles, options of AWD and RWD, and power ranging between 400-940bhp, the current Taycan line-up is the most extensive one to date. The three new versions added to the line-up are – 4 (entry-level sedan with AWD setup) along with GTS and GTS Sport Turismo (station wagon). All three versions will go on sale early next year. 

 

Update to the Taycan line-up

 

img 32

Also Read: 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled As Manual-Only Sports Car

 

Apart from the three versions, newer exterior colours are also added which can be opted across all Taycan models. In the Legends category, Slate Grey Neo and Pale Blue Metallic are new. Meanwhile, the new Purple Sky Metallic is added to the Dreams category of the paint pallet. Apart from that, all Taycan versions also get additional features and come with the latest generation of the Porsche Driver Experience as well. 

 

img 39

 

All models get a newer rear-axle motor which puts out 80kW (107bhp more than the older motor). There’s a new modified pulse inverter with update to software, more powerful batteries, revised thermal management, a next-generation heat pump and a modified recuperation and all-wheel-drive management. 

 

Also Read:2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Revealed; Gets Weissach Pack, Optional Rear Seats For First Time

 

img 15

 

These upgrades will be useful with charging, where at 800-volt DC charging stations the Taycan can be charged at up to 320 kW states the German carmaker. The maximum recuperation capacity during deceleration from high speeds has increased to up to 400 kW.

 

New GTS Trims

img 26

 

Also Read: Porsche India Reports Best Ever Sales In H1 2024; SUVs Are Highest Sellers

 

Part of the update is the new GTS trim which stands for Gran Turismo Sport. It is available in both sedan and Sport Turismo (station wagon) body styles. Power output is rated at 515kW (around 690bhp) in the over-boost – that’s almost 100bhp more than the previous Taycan GTS. The 0-100kmph time for both the sedan and the Sport Turismo is claimed to be 3.3 seconds (0.4 seconds quicker than before). And the range is up by 120kms and is rated at 628kms under the WLTP cycle. 

 

img 18

 

Distinct styling cues in terms of styling on the GTS include blacked-out details on the outside, different bumper designs, and 20-inch wheels taken from the Turbo S. An RS Spyder style 21-inch can be had as an optional extra. On the inside, the biggest change comes in the form of Race-Tex elements which is usually seen on more expensive Turbo GT trim. 

 

Also Read: World EV Day 2024: Top 10 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India

 

img 19

 

Apart from smooth black leather inserts, there are 18-way adjustable ‘adaptive sports seats plus’, a GT-specific steering wheel with heating as well as the Sport Chrono package. A Bose sound system comes as standard apart from the host of GTS badging all around. Other hardware offered with the new GTS trim includes rear-axle steering, adaptive air suspension with PASM, and torque vectoring. 

 

Taycan 4 with AWD

 

img 50

 

The entry-level Taycan sedan now gets all-wheel-drive hardware. Depending on the battery pack (performance or performance plus), the entry-level Taycan 4 has an over-boost output of 400bhp or 430bhp. The range is also varying depending on the battery pack, which can be 559kms or 643kms, respectively, under WLTP. With one additional motor, the Taycan 4’s 0-100kmph time is two-tenths of a second faster at 4.6 seconds compared to the RWD version, despite the 80kg added weight. 

 

Also Read: Maserati Grecale First Drive: India-Bound Porsche Macan Rival Driven
 

img 52

 

Pricing

 

img 44

 

Pricing for the entry-level Taycan 4 is USD 105,295 (about Rs 88.87 lakh), making it USD 4,000 (roughly Rs 3.38 lakh) more expensive than the RWD version. Meanwhile, the new Taycan GTS sedan line-up commences at USD 149,895 (approx. Rs 1.27 crore) while the Sport Turismo of it goes up to USD 151,795 (approximately Rs 1.28 crore). They will be offered in India as well when the global sales begin next year. 

# porsche 911# porsche india# porsche# porsche supercar# porsche gt3# porsche launch# porsche taycan# taycan# porsche taycan EV# porsche ev# car# Cars# New Cars# Press Releases# Upcoming Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 911 Carrera T slots in between the base 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera GTS, and is offered in both coupe and cabriolet body styles
    2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled As Manual-Only Sports Car
  • The lightweight Weissach package helps shed weight with extensive use of carbon fibre and forged magnesium wheels; GT3 Touring can now be optioned with rear seats
    2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Revealed; Gets Weissach Pack, Optional Rear Seats For First Time
  • It is World EV Day today, and we list down all the actions seen in the electric vehicle space this year from Indian automakers and international brands.
    World EV Day 2024: From Rolls-Royce Spectre To Tata Punch EV; Electric Cars Launched In India This Year
  • German luxury sport car maker, Porsche has recently released some new design studies, which give us a glimpse of three never-before-seen concept cars.
    Porsche Reveals 3 Unreleased Concept Cars As Part Of 'Porsche Unseen' Project
  • The current iteration of the Cayenne will be heavily upgraded and continue to be sold into the next decade.
    Fourth-Gen Porsche Cayenne To Be All-Electric; Third-Gen Cayenne To Soldier On With Combustion Engines

Latest News

  • Honda showcased two new electric two-wheeler concepts at the Trade show this year.
    Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased
  • The Goan Classic 350 will be a bobber-styled version of the Classic 350 with ape handlebars and a more relaxed riding stance
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch On November 23
  • The Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa is a variant with slightly lighter kerb weight, marginally less suspension travel, but with slightly more torque than the stock KLX 230.
    2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa Introduced In Japan
  • Apart from the newer GTS trim for both standard and Sport Turismo body style, the entry-level trim now has an AWD configuration.
    Porsche Taycan Line-Up Expanded With New GTS Trim; Total Versions Now Up To 16
  • KTM India will be launching its big bike range in India on November 14, 2024, along with several motocross models.
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R EVO Launching On Nov 14
  • Passenger vehicle sales for October grew to over 3.93 lakh units while two-wheeler sales stood at over 21.64 lakh units.
    Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler Sales Hit New High In October 2024: SIAM
  • The Glanza, Taisor and Hyryder are also being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh up till December 31, 2024.
    Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Hyryder Special Editions Launched Featuring Toyota Genuine Accessories
  • Honda BigWing dealerships across India will carry out the replacements free of charge for customers.
    Honda Gold Wing Tour Recalled In India To Address Potential Powertrain Fault
  • We take a look at some of the features that are offered for the first time in the Dzire.
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 5 Features That Are A First For Dzire
  • Following the success of the Aprilia Tuareg 660 at the 2024 Africa Eco Race, Aprilia has unveiled the Tuareg 660 Rally, based on the rally bike with significant upgrades.
    EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rally Unveiled

Research More on Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan
8.1

Porsche Taycan

Starts at ₹ 1.89 - 2.52 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Taycan Specifications
View Taycan Features

Popular Porsche Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Porsche Taycan Line-Up Expanded With New GTS Trim; Total Versions Now Up To 16
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved