2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled As Manual-Only Sports Car

Porsche has unveiled the latest iteration of the 911 Carrera T in the global market. Available in both coupe and cabriolet body styles, the Carrera T slots in between the base 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera GTS models in Porsche’s lineup. An interesting bit, however, is that the 911 Carrera T can only be had with a manual transmission and in a rear-wheel drive configuration.

Weighing 1478 kg in its lightest configuration, the Carrera T is 40 kg lighter than the current 911 Carrera, with weight-saving elements such as lightweight windows, and optional bucket seats. The Carrera T also gets rear-axle steering, along with Porsche’s PASM adaptive sports suspension, which lowers the car by 10 mm. It also gets larger 350 mm discs on all wheels, with six-piston calipers at the front.



The Carrera T is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six, that churns out a peak power output of 487 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox, which replaces the 7-speed manual and the automatic dual-clutch transmission option available on the previous 911 Carrera T.

Visually, the 2025 Carrera T gets a range of very subtle cosmetic tweaks, such as new alloy wheels, new headlamps with the four slit-like LED daytime running lamps, redesigned taillamps, and revised front and rear bumpers.

The interior layout is also mostly similar to the previous version of the Carrera T, although it gets a new Sport-Tex upholstery for the seats and a shortened gear lever with an open-pore walnut laminated wood gear knob. It also gets the new fully digital instrument cluster seen on other 992.2 variants.













