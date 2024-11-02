Login
2025 Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled As Manual-Only Sports Car

The 911 Carrera T slots in between the base 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera GTS, and is offered in both coupe and cabriolet body styles
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Porsche has unveiled the Carrera T.
  • Solely offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.
  • Powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six.

Porsche has unveiled the latest iteration of the 911 Carrera T in the global market. Available in both coupe and cabriolet body styles, the Carrera T slots in between the base 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera GTS models in Porsche’s lineup. An interesting bit, however, is that the 911 Carrera T can only be had with a manual transmission and in a rear-wheel drive configuration. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Revealed; Gets Weissach Pack, Optional Rear Seats For First Time
 Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled Solely Offered in Manual RWD Format 1

The 2025 911 Carrera T is solely offered with a six-speed manual gearbox

 

Weighing 1478 kg in its lightest configuration, the Carrera T is 40 kg lighter than the current 911 Carrera, with weight-saving elements such as lightweight windows, and optional bucket seats. The Carrera T also gets rear-axle steering, along with Porsche’s PASM adaptive sports suspension, which lowers the car by 10 mm. It also gets larger 350 mm discs on all wheels, with six-piston calipers at the front. 
 Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled Solely Offered in Manual RWD Format 2

The 2025 Carrera T weighs 1478 kg in its lightest configuration

 

The Carrera T is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six, that churns out a peak power output of 487 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox, which replaces the 7-speed manual and the automatic dual-clutch transmission option available on the previous 911 Carrera T.

 

Also Read: Porsche India Reports Best Ever Sales In H1 2024; SUVs Are Highest Sellers
 

Visually, the 2025 Carrera T gets a range of very subtle cosmetic tweaks, such as new alloy wheels, new headlamps with the four slit-like LED daytime running lamps, redesigned taillamps, and revised front and rear bumpers. 

Porsche 911 Carrera T Unveiled Solely Offered in Manual RWD Format

The 2025 Carrera T gets a new open-pore walnut laminated wood gear knob

 

The interior layout is also mostly similar to the previous version of the Carrera T, although it gets a new Sport-Tex upholstery for the seats and a shortened gear lever with an open-pore walnut laminated wood gear knob. It also gets the new fully digital instrument cluster seen on other 992.2 variants.







 

# Porsche# Porsche India# Porsche 911# Porsche 911 Carrera T# Porsche 911 Carrera T features# Porsche 911 Carrera T images# Porsche 911 Carrera engine# Porsche 911 carrera T engine# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
