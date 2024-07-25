Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
BMW New 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINICooper S 2024Kia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Porsche India Reports Best Ever Sales In H1 2024; SUVs Are Highest Sellers

The German luxury and sportscar maker reported sales of 489 units in the first six months of the year.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Macan, Cayenne cumulative sales at 306 units
  • 93 units of the 911 range sold
  • Deliveries of updated 911, Panamera GTS and Cayenne GTS to start in H2 2024

Porsche India reported its best-ever sales numbers for the January - June period in 2024 with 489 units sold. The carmaker said that this marked a 40 per cent growth over the same period with SUVs formulating the bulk of Porsches sold.
 

Also read: New Porsche Panamera GTS Launched In India At Rs 2.33 Crore; Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
 

Porsche Macan GTS Static 7

Macan and Cayenne were the brand's best-selling models in India.

 

The German carmaker said that sales of the Macan and Cayenne cumulatively amounted to 306 units while it also sold 93 units of the 911 range in the country. The company also confirmed delivery timelines for some of its newer models such as the Cayenne and Panamera GTS, Macan EV, facelifted Taycan and the facelifted 911.
 

Also read: Entry-Level Porsche Macan EV, Macan 4S EV India Prices Revealed
 

2024 Porsche 911 GTS T Hybrid

Porsche says that deliveries of the updated 911 (GTS T-Hybrid pictured) will commence later this year.

 

Porsche said that deliveries of the GTS models and the updated 911 would commence in the second half of 2024. Meanwhile, deliveries of the updated Taycan and new Macan Electric are only expected to commence from early next year though the carmaker has said that it is accepting orders for both.
 

Also read: 2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift India Prices Revealed
 

Porsche Cayenne GTS Cayenne GTS Coupe Launched In India 1

Cayenne GTS deliveries to also commence in the coming months.

 

Porsche unveiled prices for three new models for the Indian market in July 2024 alone with the latest being the new Panamera GTS. The GTS’ price announcement coincided with the model’s global debut. The carmaker also announced prices for the new Macan and Macan 4S electric SUVs as well as revealing prices for the updated Taycan. The carmaker had also opened the order books for the facelifted 911 Carrera and GTS T-Hybrid - the first 911 to feature hybrid tech - back in May 2024.
 

Also read: Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 2.75 Crore
 

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India, said that the company had a positive outlook for the rest of the year with deliveries of multiple new models set to commence and plans to grow the company’s sales network.

# POrsche india Sales# Porsche India# Porsche India sales# Porsche India Sales H1 2024# Porsche# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The GTS is the second variant of the new Panamera range to go on sale in India after the base Panamera.
    New Porsche Panamera GTS Launched In India At Rs 2.33 Crore; Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
  • The two new variants are Standard and 4S and are priced at Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.39 crore, respectively; joining the range-topping Turbo which was launched in India early this year.
    Entry-Level Porsche Macan EV, Macan 4S EV India Prices Revealed
  • Porsche has shared prices for the updated Taycan on its India website, with the EV to be offered in three variants.
    2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift India Prices Revealed
  • The next generation of Apple CarPlay is set to debut in Porsche and Aston Martin cars to begin with.
    Next-Gen Apple CarPlay Gets Radical Update: ADAS, Climate Control Integrated
  • We took 10 premium EVs driven by an elite group of CXOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and more importantly, automotive enthusiasts to a Tree Plantation Drive to celebrate World Environment Day.
    Zero Emission Drive: A Car&Bike Initiative Presented By Kalpataru

Latest News

  • The teaser pic shows the battery pack and electric motor located below housed within a tubular frame with multiple control modules mounted at different locations
    Ola’s CEO Posts Teaser Image Of Upcoming Electric Bike
  • The 2024 edition of the motorcycle receives a new colour scheme, an updated rear tail lamp, dual-channel ABS, a drag race timer and a panic brake alert system.
    2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.39 Lakh
  • This special edition model of the Ignis is Rs 35,000 more affordable than the Sigma MT variant
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiant Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 5.49 Lakh
  • Citroen’s first coupe-SUV for India is primed to go up against the incoming Tata Curvv, which will also be launched next month.
    Production Citroen Basalt Exterior Previewed Ahead Of August Launch
  • The Curvv looks to get the same dashboard design and layout as the Nexon EV but unlike its smaller sibling, it will offer ADAS tech.
    Tata Curvv EV Interior Previewed In New Video; Level 2 ADAS Confirmed
  • Bajaj Auto is currently gauging the response for the Freedom 125, depending on which, the company will decide whether to opt for a smaller or bigger displacement CNG bike.
    Opinion: Which Is The Next CNG Bike Based On The Bajaj Freedom?
  • The Mini Countryman E, now in its third generation, marks the debut of the fully electric version of the Countryman SUV in India.
    Mini Countryman Electric Launched In India: Top 5 Highlights
  • The scheme commenced on April 1, 2024, with a budget allocation of Rs 500 crore.
    Electric Two-Wheeler Subsidies Under Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) To End On July 31
  • The German luxury and sportscar maker reported sales of 489 units in the first six months of the year.
    Porsche India Reports Best Ever Sales In H1 2024; SUVs Are Highest Sellers
  • Nissan India has officially begun bookings of their new flagship SUV - the 2024 X-Trail for a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh
    Nissan X-Trail Bookings To Open On July 26; Deliveries To Begin In August

Popular Porsche Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Porsche India Reports Best Ever Sales In H1 2024; SUVs Are Highest Sellers
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved