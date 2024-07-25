Porsche India Reports Best Ever Sales In H1 2024; SUVs Are Highest Sellers

Porsche India reported its best-ever sales numbers for the January - June period in 2024 with 489 units sold. The carmaker said that this marked a 40 per cent growth over the same period with SUVs formulating the bulk of Porsches sold.



Macan and Cayenne were the brand's best-selling models in India.

The German carmaker said that sales of the Macan and Cayenne cumulatively amounted to 306 units while it also sold 93 units of the 911 range in the country. The company also confirmed delivery timelines for some of its newer models such as the Cayenne and Panamera GTS, Macan EV, facelifted Taycan and the facelifted 911.



Porsche says that deliveries of the updated 911 (GTS T-Hybrid pictured) will commence later this year.

Porsche said that deliveries of the GTS models and the updated 911 would commence in the second half of 2024. Meanwhile, deliveries of the updated Taycan and new Macan Electric are only expected to commence from early next year though the carmaker has said that it is accepting orders for both.



Cayenne GTS deliveries to also commence in the coming months.

Porsche unveiled prices for three new models for the Indian market in July 2024 alone with the latest being the new Panamera GTS. The GTS’ price announcement coincided with the model’s global debut. The carmaker also announced prices for the new Macan and Macan 4S electric SUVs as well as revealing prices for the updated Taycan. The carmaker had also opened the order books for the facelifted 911 Carrera and GTS T-Hybrid - the first 911 to feature hybrid tech - back in May 2024.



Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India, said that the company had a positive outlook for the rest of the year with deliveries of multiple new models set to commence and plans to grow the company’s sales network.