Entry-Level Porsche Macan EV, Macan 4S EV India Prices Revealed

Making an electric-only move into the second generation, the Porsche Macan was unveiled globally in January this year. At the unveiling, only the Turbo variant took the stage and alongside the international markets, it was also made available in India at a price of Rs 1.65 crore (now Rs 1.69 crore, ex-showroom). Now, the German carmaker has introduced two more variants of the Macan EV, which will be available in India. The entry-level Standard version is priced at Rs 1.22 crore, while the mid-spec 4S retails at Rs 1.39 crore (all prices, ex-showroom, pan-India).

Porsche Macan EV Standard Rs 1,21,62,000 Porsche Macan EV 4S Rs 1,38,62,000 Porsche Macan EV Turbo Rs 1,68,62,000

Where the range-topping Turbo makes 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm and is capable of doing 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds, the Standard variant produces around 360bhp and 563Nm. It can still do 0-100kmph in a rather quick 5.7 seconds and has a range of up to 641 km on the WLTP cycle. On the other hand, the 4S punches out almost 515bhp (with boost mode, 448bhp as standard) and 820 Nm which is good enough to clock 0-100kmph in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 240kmph. It has a range of up to 606 km on the WLTP cycle. Both the Standard and 4S have a 100 kWh battery pack using an 800-volt architecture with 270 kW DC fast-charging capacity which is similar to the Turbo version.

While both the Standard and 4S can be had with electronically controlled active suspension, the 4S also offers rear-wheel-steering and torque vectoring (PTV in Porsche say) with a fully variable rear differential lock. As the Standard only comes in a single-motor configuration – mounted on the rear axle – it is also 110 kg lighter than the twin-motor all-wheel-drive 4S.

Although not a lot of changes have been made to the styling and interior, there’s a new Slate Grey exterior paint colour added to all the Macan variants. Porsche is also offering their various packages with their second electric SUV including an off-road package if you are willing to pay extra. This package adds slightly different bumpers allowing for better approach angles, side skirts, and diffusers in a contrasting paint finish.

Global deliveries are set to commence sometime later this year. We expect the new-gen Macan EV also to start hitting the Indian shores at the same time.