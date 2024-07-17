Login
Entry-Level Porsche Macan EV, Macan 4S EV India Prices Revealed

The two new variants are Standard and 4S and are priced at Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.39 crore, respectively; joining the range-topping Turbo which was launched in India early this year.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Standard version makes up to 360bhp and 563Nm
  • Meanwhile 4S produces upto 560bhp and 820Nm
  • Bookings open for all three variants in India

Making an electric-only move into the second generation, the Porsche Macan was unveiled globally in January this year. At the unveiling, only the Turbo variant took the stage and alongside the international markets, it was also made available in India at a price of Rs 1.65 crore (now Rs 1.69 crore, ex-showroom). Now, the German carmaker has introduced two more variants of the Macan EV, which will be available in India. The entry-level Standard version is priced at Rs 1.22 crore, while the mid-spec 4S retails at Rs 1.39 crore (all prices, ex-showroom, pan-India). 

 

Screenshot 2024 07 17 115850
Porsche Macan EV StandardRs 1,21,62,000
Porsche Macan EV 4SRs 1,38,62,000
Porsche Macan EV Turbo Rs 1,68,62,000

Also Read: 2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift India Prices Revealed

 

Where the range-topping Turbo makes 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm and is capable of doing 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds, the Standard variant produces around 360bhp and 563Nm. It can still do 0-100kmph in a rather quick 5.7 seconds and has a range of up to 641 km on the WLTP cycle. On the other hand, the 4S punches out almost 515bhp (with boost mode, 448bhp as standard) and 820 Nm which is good enough to clock 0-100kmph in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 240kmph. It has a range of up to 606 km on the WLTP cycle. Both the Standard and 4S have a 100 kWh battery pack using an 800-volt architecture with 270 kW DC fast-charging capacity which is similar to the Turbo version.

 

Screenshot 2024 07 17 115755

 

Also Read: Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 2.75 Crore

 

While both the Standard and 4S can be had with electronically controlled active suspension, the 4S also offers rear-wheel-steering and torque vectoring (PTV in Porsche say) with a fully variable rear differential lock. As the Standard only comes in a single-motor configuration – mounted on the rear axle – it is also 110 kg lighter than the twin-motor all-wheel-drive 4S. 

 

Although not a lot of changes have been made to the styling and interior, there’s a new Slate Grey exterior paint colour added to all the Macan variants. Porsche is also offering their various packages with their second electric SUV including an off-road package if you are willing to pay extra. This package adds slightly different bumpers allowing for better approach angles, side skirts, and diffusers in a contrasting paint finish.

 

Screenshot 2024 07 17 115652

 

Global deliveries are set to commence sometime later this year. We expect the new-gen Macan EV also to start hitting the Indian shores at the same time.

