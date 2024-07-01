Login
2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift India Prices Revealed

Porsche has shared prices for the updated Taycan on its India website, with the EV to be offered in three variants.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Porshce India lists prices for the 2024 Taycan 4S and Taycan Turbo
  • Updated Taycan gets notable performance enhancements over outgoing model
  • Prices start at Rs 1.89 crore (ex-showroom)

Porsche India has listed prices for the updated Taycan unveiled earlier this year. As per the company's India website, the all-electric four-door performance car is set to be offered in three variants – standard, 4S and Turbo – though we expect other variants to be eventually introduced. Porsche has currently only listed prices for the Taycan 4S and Taycan Turbo, which are priced at Rs 1.89 crore and Rs 2.52 crore (ex-showroom) respectively. Bookings for the updated car have also not yet opened. Porsche says order books for the new Taycan will only open later in the year.

 

Also read: 2024 Porsche Taycan Debuts With More Power, Up To 678 KM Range
 


2024 Porsche Taycan

 

Porsche gave the Taycan a mid-lifecycle update earlier this year with the most notable changes coming under the skin. The models received new bumpers, alloy wheels and tweaks to the headlamps and tail lights along with minor tweaks to the cabin. The more notable changes came under the skin with upgrades to the powertrain replete with larger battery packs, more powerful electric motors and upgrades to the energy recuperation system, heat pump and more. All Taycan models also get adaptive air suspension as standard with the all-wheel drive cars getting the option of active ride control which aims to minimise body movement.

 

Also read: Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 2.75 Crore
 


2024 Porsche Taycan 1

 

Both the Taycan 4S and Turbo feature dual-motor set-ups with the former developing up to 537 bhp and 695 Nm of torque with launch control active. The Turbo makes an even stronger 872 bhp - more than the outgoing Turbo S - and 890 Nm of peak output. The Turbo also gets the larger 105 kWh Performance Plus battery pack as standard while the 4S gets a smaller 89 kWh unit with the Performance Plus battery offered as an option in many markets.
 

Also read: Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid Debuts With New 3.6-Litre Flat Six Assisted By E-Turbo
 

2024 Porsche Taycan 1

In terms of performance, Porsche claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.7 seconds and 3.7 seconds for the Turbo and 4S respectively. The 4S hits a top speed of 250 kmph while the Turbo has a higher top speed of 260 kmph. In terms of range, Porsche claims that the 4S can do up to 642 km with the Performance Plus battery while the Turbo will cover up to 630 km (WLTP).
 

Also read: Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2 Crore
 

As before expect Porsche to offer buyers a wide range of options to pick from from exterior colours and wheel designs to upholstery options and a wide range of comfort and convenience features.

