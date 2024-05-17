Porsche Cayenne GTS, Cayenne GTS Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2 Crore

Porsche has launched the updated Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS coupe in the Indian market, priced at Rs 2 crore, and Rs 2.01 crore respectively (All prices, ex-showroom). Unveiled in April 2024, the performance SUVs now feature a slew of mechanical upgrades and cosmetic tweaks, and now make even more power than their predecessors.

Visually, the performance SUVs get a few minor cosmetic revisions which include gloss black finishes to bits such as the side skirts, front inlays, side window trims and wheel arch extensions. The sports exhaust is now finished in dark bronze, unlike the previous dark black shade. Inside, the SUVs retain the same layout as before, headlined by a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. However, it now gets a fully digital instrument cluster as standard. Customers can also opt for a third co-driver display as an option on both models.

On the powertrain front, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 has been tuned to develop a peak output of 493 bhp and 660 Nm on both models, 40 bhp and 40 Nm more than before. The 8-speed automatic gearbox also features revisions for quicker shift times, particularly in Sport and Sport Plus drive modes. On the mechanical front, adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus now standard on the GTS. The performance SUV also receives new axle pivot bearing for the front suspension taken from the Cayenne Turbo GT claimed to improve handling and agility.