Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Road Car Yet; Packs Over 1,000 BHP

The most potent version of Porsche’s all-electric sedan will also be available in track-only form with the ‘Weissach’ package, and will go from 0 to 200 kmph in a scant 6.4 seconds.
By Amaan Ahmed

1 mins read

Published on March 11, 2024

  • Porsche Taycan Turbo GT has set new lap records at the Nurburgring and Laguna Seca tracks.
  • Weight reduced by up to 75 kg; optional Weissach package deletes rear seats.
  • Claimed 0-100 kmph time is 2.3 seconds; top speed exceeds 300 kmph.

Porsche has taken the wraps off what is its most powerful road car till date – the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. Previewed towards the end of 2023 as it set a new lap record at the famed Nurburgring circuit, the Turbo GT places a sharp focus on outright performance, incorporating a more powerful motor, a number of lightweighting measures and aero-enhancing add-ons to become the quickest road-legal model to wear the Porsche crest.

 

Also Read: Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore

 

Central to the Taycan Turbo GT are its power figures. Courtesy more powerful pulse inverters – which deliver a maximum current of 900 amperes and use a silicon carbide semiconductor – peak output in the Turbo GT is rated at 778 bhp. However, with launch control, that figure rises to 1,020 bhp (760 kW) on over-boost for two seconds, and peak torque stands at 1,340 Nm.

 

Claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time stands at 2.3 seconds.


As a result, the Taycan Turbo GT can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in a scant 2.3 seconds, and crack 0-200 kmph in 6.6 seconds. Top speed is rated at 290 kmph. The push-to-pass function has been rebranded ‘Attack mode’, and provides a peak 939 bhp for 10 seconds at the press of a button, much like the 99X Porsche racer in the Formula E championship.

 

Compared to the Turbo S, the Taycan Turbo GT is up to 75 kg lighter thanks to the extensive use of carbon fibre components, 21-inch forged wheels, lightweight ceramic brakes, front CFRP bucket seats, a stripped-out luggage compartment and the deletion of the electric soft-closing function of the boot lid.

 

Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Gains Two PHEV Variants; Gets 25.9 kWh Battery, Over 90 Km Electric-Only Range

 

However, there’s an even more hardcore version of the Turbo GT meant only for track use. The Turbo GT with Weissach package bins the rear seats, making it a two-seat track car, and also features a charging port on just one side of the car. With a further weight saving of around 70 kg, the Turbo GT Weissach package – with a peak output of 1,093 bhp (815 kW) on over-boost – will go from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 2.2 seconds, from 0-200 kmph in just 6.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 305 kmph. Exclusive to the Weissach package is a fixed rear wing that can generate downforce of up to 220 kg.

 

The Turbo GT with Weissach package adds a fixed rear wing.

 

The equipment list includes Porsche’s Active Ride suspension with tuning specific to the Turbo GT models, Matrix LED headlights, optional 18-way adjustment and memory package for the front seats and a Bose surround sound system.

 

Porsche claims the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package is the fastest electric series-production car to have lapped Laguna Seca, in California, setting a lap time of 1min 27.87sec, in the hands of development driver Lars Kern. The same car also set a lap time of 7:07.55 minutes at the Nurburgring, which Porsche says makes it the quickest series production electric car at the hallowed circuit.

