Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Debuts As Brand’s Most Powerful Road Car Yet; Packs Over 1,000 BHP
By Amaan Ahmed
1 mins read
Published on March 11, 2024
Highlights
- Porsche Taycan Turbo GT has set new lap records at the Nurburgring and Laguna Seca tracks.
- Weight reduced by up to 75 kg; optional Weissach package deletes rear seats.
- Claimed 0-100 kmph time is 2.3 seconds; top speed exceeds 300 kmph.
Porsche has taken the wraps off what is its most powerful road car till date – the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. Previewed towards the end of 2023 as it set a new lap record at the famed Nurburgring circuit, the Turbo GT places a sharp focus on outright performance, incorporating a more powerful motor, a number of lightweighting measures and aero-enhancing add-ons to become the quickest road-legal model to wear the Porsche crest.
Central to the Taycan Turbo GT are its power figures. Courtesy more powerful pulse inverters – which deliver a maximum current of 900 amperes and use a silicon carbide semiconductor – peak output in the Turbo GT is rated at 778 bhp. However, with launch control, that figure rises to 1,020 bhp (760 kW) on over-boost for two seconds, and peak torque stands at 1,340 Nm.
Claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time stands at 2.3 seconds.
As a result, the Taycan Turbo GT can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in a scant 2.3 seconds, and crack 0-200 kmph in 6.6 seconds. Top speed is rated at 290 kmph. The push-to-pass function has been rebranded ‘Attack mode’, and provides a peak 939 bhp for 10 seconds at the press of a button, much like the 99X Porsche racer in the Formula E championship.
Compared to the Turbo S, the Taycan Turbo GT is up to 75 kg lighter thanks to the extensive use of carbon fibre components, 21-inch forged wheels, lightweight ceramic brakes, front CFRP bucket seats, a stripped-out luggage compartment and the deletion of the electric soft-closing function of the boot lid.
However, there’s an even more hardcore version of the Turbo GT meant only for track use. The Turbo GT with Weissach package bins the rear seats, making it a two-seat track car, and also features a charging port on just one side of the car. With a further weight saving of around 70 kg, the Turbo GT Weissach package – with a peak output of 1,093 bhp (815 kW) on over-boost – will go from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 2.2 seconds, from 0-200 kmph in just 6.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 305 kmph. Exclusive to the Weissach package is a fixed rear wing that can generate downforce of up to 220 kg.
The Turbo GT with Weissach package adds a fixed rear wing.
The equipment list includes Porsche’s Active Ride suspension with tuning specific to the Turbo GT models, Matrix LED headlights, optional 18-way adjustment and memory package for the front seats and a Bose surround sound system.
Porsche claims the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package is the fastest electric series-production car to have lapped Laguna Seca, in California, setting a lap time of 1min 27.87sec, in the hands of development driver Lars Kern. The same car also set a lap time of 7:07.55 minutes at the Nurburgring, which Porsche says makes it the quickest series production electric car at the hallowed circuit.
