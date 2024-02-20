Login

New Porsche Panamera Gains Two PHEV Variants; Gets 25.9 kWh Battery, Over 90 Km Electric-Only Range

The new variants feature a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine mated to a 140 kW electric motor
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on February 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Porsche introduces two new variants for the Panamera- 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid.
  • Both feature Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system.
  • Cars get a 25.9 kWh battery that offers an EV-only range of 96 km.

After its global debut in November 2023, Porsche has now introduced plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) variants of the new-generation Panamera – the 4 E-Hybrid and the 4S E-Hybrid. Initially, Porsche’s four-door sedan was offered with two ICE variants (Base and Panamera 4), and one PHEV variant, the top-of-the-line Turbo E-Hybrid. While the Turbo E-Hybrid combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor, the new 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid feature the 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine offered in the ICE variants, mated to an electric motor.

 

Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range

The two new variants are powered by a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine mated to an electric motor

 

In terms of features, the 4 E-Hybrid is offered with 19-inch wheels, and black brake calipers, while the 4S E-Hybrid gets 20-inch wheels, silver Sport tailpipes and red brake calipers. Like all other variants of the Panamera, they also feature the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system. 

 

The variants get four E-Hybrid specific drive modes- E-Power mode, Hybrid Auto mode, E-Hold mode and E-Charge mode. The car initially starts out in the purely electric E-Power mode, which then switches to Hybrid Auto mode if the battery’s state of charge is below the specified level. The E-Hold mode can be used to maintain the current state of charge, while the E-charge mode can be used to charge the battery by up to 80 per cent using the combustion engine. Additionally, the car also gets the performance-focused Sport and Sport Plus modes.

 

Also Read: New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range

The 4S E-Hybrid can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.5 seconds

 

On the powertrain front, both variants are powered by a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine mated to a 140 kW electric motor. The hybrid system makes a peak 464 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque in the 4 E-Hybrid, while in the 4S E-Hybrid, it makes a peak 537 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. As a result, the 4 E-Hybrid can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds while the 4S E-Hybrid does the same in 3.5 seconds, which for reference is just 0.3 seconds slower than the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid with the 4.0-litre V8.

 

The cars get a 25.9 kWh battery that offers an EV-only range of 96 km, along with an 11 kW AC charger with a charging time of two hours and 39 minutes.

 

The new-gen Panamera is already on sale in India, priced from Rs 1.68 crore (ex-showroom), and other variants are expected to join the lineup soon. 

