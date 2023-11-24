Login

New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range

Now in its third generation, the Panamera retains the design and shape of the outgoing model with evolutionary tweaks; adaptive air suspension among highlights.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 24, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Third-gen Porsche Panamera features only a handful of exterior design changes.
  • Entry-level V6 engine option is more powerful; upgraded V8 develops combined 670 bhp in the e-hybrid variant.
  • India launch expected in 2024.

Roughly 14 years on from the debut of the original, the third-generation Porsche Panamera has made its world premiere in Shanghai, China, featuring evolutionary design changes, more powerful engines and a slick new suspension set-up. Over two generations, Porsche has sold more than 3.75 lakh units of its sports sedan, with China being the biggest market for the Panamera for the majority of the last decade. The latest iteration stays true to the outgoing model in terms of dimensions and overall appearance, but promises substantial upgrades when it comes to comfort and the drive experience.

 

Also Read: Porsche’s Turbo Lineup To Get An Exclusive Turbonite Badge

 

Even in its third generation, the Panamera's design and styling approach remains more evolution than revolution.

 

Measuring in at 5,052 mm in length, 1,937 mm in width and 1,423 mm in height, the new Panamera is roughly the same size as the second-gen sedan, and will continue to be offered in long-wheelbase ‘Executive’ form – which adds 200 mm to the car’s length – in select markets. Most will find it hard to tell the new Panamera from the old one, and that is intentional, according to Porsche exterior design director Peter Varga, who describes the new-gen car as evolution over revolution.

 

Note larger air intake in the front bumper, additional intake above the registration plate holder and restyled Matrix LED headlights.

 

The front-end features small revisions, with mildly reshaped Matrix LED headlights (featuring slimmer four-point LED DRLs; HD Matrix LED headlights will be optional) and an additional air intake above the registration plate holder. In profile, the new Panamera is almost exactly the same as before, with the exception of a redesigned window line and new wheels. At the back is perhaps where the new Panamera differs the most from the outgoing model, with a slim, full-width tail-light bringing the Panamera visually closer to the all-electric Taycan sports sedan. Of course, the Panamera differentiates itself from its battery-powered cousin with quad exhaust tips on the Turbo variant.

 

Latest Panamera easiest to identify from the rear, thanks to the slim, full-width light bar.

 

On the inside, the new Panamera draws heavily from the Cayenne SUV as well as the Taycan. From the latter, the Panamera borrows its 12.6-inch curved digital instruments display, and also has a 10.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. Also available as an option will be a 10.9-inch front passenger display that can relay performance statistics as well as stream media content; however, for safety’s sake, the front passenger screen cannot be viewed from the driver’s seat. The gear selector is now a small switch incorporated into the dash right next to the wheel, which frees up more space on the centre console.

 

Interior layout mirrors that of the Cayenne; 10.9-inch front passenger display is optional.

 

The entry Panamera and Panamera 4 variants get an uprated 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, an increase of roughly 20 bhp and 50 Nm. This translates into a 0-100 kmph time of 5.1 seconds for the base Panamera (4.8 seconds for the Panamera 4) and a top speed of 272 kmph (270 kmph for the Panamera 4).

 

Headlining the new Panamera range at launch is the Turbo E-Hybrid variant, featuring a heavily upgraded 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine. The V8 is now paired with a plug-in hybrid system, and the 140 kW electric motor is now housed within the gearbox itself, which is said to reduce weight and enhance performance efficiency. Combined power output is 670 bhp and 930 Nm of torque, giving the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 315 kmph. An even more potent Turbo S E-Hybrid is expected to arrive next year with well over 750 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. However, the Sport Turismo wagon body style is not likely to be reintroduced with this generation.

 

The V6 versions are now more powerful and quicker to 100 kmph; Turbo E-Hybrid can go on to hit 315 kmph.

 

Part of the enhanced E-Hybrid package is a larger 25.9 kWh battery, which gives the car an electric-only range of over 90 kilometres on a full charge. Also included is an 11 kW onboard AC charger, which can help replenish the battery inside three hours. Another highlight of the new Panamera is its active air suspension, dubbed ‘Porsche Active Ride’, which adds newly developed active shock absorbers – also with two-valve technology – each connected to an electrically operated hydraulic pump. With this, Porsche claims the Panamera can overcompensate for pitching and rolling tendencies to reduce the acceleration forces acting on the occupants, and this also enables a new function that lifts the car to aid passenger entry.

 

Expect Porsche to launch the new Panamera in India early in 2024.

# Porsche# Porsche Panamera# Porsche Panamera Turbo# Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid# petrol cars# petrol# automatic cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Tucson
49,032 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
₹ 32,786/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
72,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Panamera

Porsche Panamera
6.6
0
10

Porsche Panamera

Starts at ₹ 1.58 - 2.76 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Panamera Specifications
View Panamera Features

Popular Porsche Models

Porsche Boxster
Porsche Boxster

₹ 1.52 - 1.72 Crore

Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera

₹ 1.58 - 2.76 Crore

Porsche 911
Porsche 911

₹ 1.86 - 3.35 Crore

Porsche Cayman
Porsche Cayman

₹ 1.48 - 2.74 Crore

Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan

₹ 85.17 Lakh - 1.47 Crore

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.36 - 1.93 Crore

Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan

₹ 1.61 - 2.44 Crore

Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

₹ 1.42 - 2.57 Crore

Porsche Taycan Turismo
Porsche Taycan Turismo

₹ 1.74 - 2.14 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19070 second ago

With the prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.69 Lakh
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.69 Lakh
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-14201 second ago

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan is a completely new motorcycle with a new engine, new chassis, and new features and electronics.

Hyundai Motor India Launches Smart Care Clinic Campaign
Hyundai Motor India Launches Smart Care Clinic Campaign
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7249 second ago

This campaign aims to emphasise the importance of regular maintenance for Hyundai cars.

MG Motor India Partners with Charge Zone to Expand EV Charging Network
MG Motor India Partners with Charge Zone to Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7220 second ago

MG and Charge Zone plan to collaboratively establish charging stations in strategic locations, including highways, cities, and MG dealerships.

BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4931 second ago

The BMW R 12 and the R 12 nineT make their way into the company’s modern classic motorcycle portfolio. India launch could be on the cards as well.

Nissan To Build New Electric Leaf Crossover In The UK Alongside Next-Gen Qashqai & Juke Electric Crossovers
Nissan To Build New Electric Leaf Crossover In The UK Alongside Next-Gen Qashqai & Juke Electric Crossovers
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

36 minutes ago

Nissan will produce the next generation Leaf Electric crossover at the Sunderland plant in the UK, alongside the next all-electric Qashqai and Juke confirmed to arrive from the same plant

Ex-F1 Race Winner Robert Kubica Joins Ferrari AF Corse For 2024 WEC Season
Ex-F1 Race Winner Robert Kubica Joins Ferrari AF Corse For 2024 WEC Season
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

AF Corse, known for managing the factory 499Ps, confirmed Kubica's addition to its team roster for the upcoming season

Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR
Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Just 0.07% of new Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports have been stolen, as per the carmaker.

Listed: Special Edition Cars Launched In The 2023 Festive Season
Listed: Special Edition Cars Launched In The 2023 Festive Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Special editions are gaining traction among buyers and carmakers have tried to make the most of this trend

Listed: Diesel-Automatic SUVs In India Under Rs 15 Lakh
Listed: Diesel-Automatic SUVs In India Under Rs 15 Lakh
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

There isn’t a single diesel-powered car with an automatic that can be bought for less than Rs 10 lakh

Maserati Grecale SUV India Launch Slated For Early 2024; All-Electric Grecale Folgore To Follow
Maserati Grecale SUV India Launch Slated For Early 2024; All-Electric Grecale Folgore To Follow
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Maserati will start accepting bookings in India for its smallest SUV yet in December

Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.

2024 Porsche Panamera Interior Revealed; Global Debut On November 24
2024 Porsche Panamera Interior Revealed; Global Debut On November 24
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The interior of the next-generation of the Panamera is heavily inspired from the Cayenne and Taycan’s interiors.

Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 days ago

The company is expected to initially only make one model available with plans to offer the rest of its global line-up going forward.

New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The fourth generation of Skoda’s flagship sedan is also likely to make its way to India.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved