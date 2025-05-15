Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India

Automatic cars have steadily gained popularity in India, especially in areas where dense traffic makes constant gear-shifting tiresome. Offering convenience, ease of use, and improved drivability, automatic transmissions are no longer reserved for premium models alone. Automated manual transmissions (AMT) now add the ease of two-pedal driving to mainstream cars. Here’s a list of the top 5 most affordable automatic cars on sale in India, along with their prices and engine specifications.

1. Renault Kwid - Rs 5.55 lakh

The Kwid hatchback is Renault’s entry-level vehicle in the Indian market and is the most affordable automatic car one can buy in India today. Its automatic variant starts at Rs 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom) from the RXL (O) trim level. It is equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that makes 68 bhp and 92.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Renault claims that the Kwid in automatic form can deliver 22 kmpl of mileage.

2. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso - Rs 5.72 lakh

Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso is the most accessible automatic car in the automaker's lineup. The AMT variant, available from the VXI (O) trim onwards, starts at Rs 5.72 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed AMT. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 25.30 kmpl for the AMT variants.

3. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 - Rs 5.80 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 continues to be a pocket-friendly option for buyers looking for an automatic car. The VXI (O) trim level is the entry point for automatic variants, priced at Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine delivering 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque, it also uses a 5-speed AMT. The claimed mileage stands at 24.90 kmpl.

4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Rs 6.49 lakh

The Celerio is another hatchback from Maruti Suzuki offering an automatic variant from Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI trim. It is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque. Like its counterparts, it features a 5-speed AMT and delivers a claimed mileage of 26 kmpl.

5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR - Rs 6.73 lakh

Completing the list is the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, with its VXI automatic variant priced at Rs 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The WagonR is offered with two engine options: a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder and a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. The VXI variant features the 1.0-litre engine, which is coupled with a 5-speed AMT. The claimed mileage for the AMT versions is 24.43 kmpl.