Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Norton Motorcycles To Launch Two New Models In 2025Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Launch In Q4 FY26Next Mercedes-AMG Super Sedan Coming With All-Electric PowertrainCitroen C3 Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 93,000Yamaha Motorcycles, Scooters Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
MG Windsor EV Pro Review | Is it worth the extra money? | Detailed ReviewHyundai Stargazer MPV 6/7 Seater Rs 15-20 lakhBMW M5 Review | Still A Super Saloon? | How's This 727bhp Sedan To Live With?
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata New AltrozJeep Grand WagoneerKia Carens ClavisLexus New LBXVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India

Rising city traffic levels spell a rise in demand for cars that offer the convenience of an automatic. Here's a look at the most affordable options available in India today.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Renault Kwid is the most affordable AMT car in India
  • Maruti Suzuki S-presso takes the number 2 spot in this listicle
  • Cheapest automatic car in India is priced at Rs 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Automatic cars have steadily gained popularity in India, especially in areas where dense traffic makes constant gear-shifting tiresome. Offering convenience, ease of use, and improved drivability, automatic transmissions are no longer reserved for premium models alone. Automated manual transmissions (AMT) now add the ease of two-pedal driving to mainstream cars. Here’s a list of the top 5 most affordable automatic cars on sale in India, along with their prices and engine specifications.

 

Also Read: Top 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner

 

1. Renault Kwid - Rs 5.55 lakh 

2023 kwid

The Kwid hatchback is Renault’s entry-level vehicle in the Indian market and is the most affordable automatic car one can buy in India today. Its automatic variant starts at Rs 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom) from the RXL (O) trim level. It is equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that makes 68 bhp and 92.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Renault claims that the Kwid in automatic form can deliver 22 kmpl of mileage.

 

 

2. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso - Rs 5.72 lakh  

2022 Maruti Suzuki S Presso 2022 07 18 T06 38 14 035 Z

Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso is the most accessible automatic car in the automaker's lineup. The AMT variant, available from the VXI (O) trim onwards, starts at Rs 5.72 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed AMT. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 25.30 kmpl for the AMT variants. 

  

3. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 - Rs 5.80 lakh 

Maruti Alto K10 2022 08 18 T12 34 14 771 Z

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 continues to be a pocket-friendly option for buyers looking for an automatic car. The VXI (O) trim level is the entry point for automatic variants, priced at Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine delivering 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque, it also uses a 5-speed AMT. The claimed mileage stands at 24.90 kmpl. 

 

Also Read: Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)

 

4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Rs 6.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2022 06 10 T07 20 54 562 Z

The Celerio is another hatchback from Maruti Suzuki offering an automatic variant from Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI trim. It is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque. Like its counterparts, it features a 5-speed AMT and delivers a claimed mileage of 26 kmpl. 

  

5. Maruti Suzuki WagonR - Rs 6.73 lakh

Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition

Completing the list is the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, with its VXI automatic variant priced at Rs 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The WagonR is offered with two engine options: a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder and a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. The VXI variant features the 1.0-litre engine, which is coupled with a 5-speed AMT. The claimed mileage for the AMT versions is 24.43 kmpl. 

# Automatic Cars in India# Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India# Affordable Automatic cars# Automatic Cars# Cars# AMT Cars# AMT Cars In India# Maruti Suzuki Cars# Renault Cars# Cars# top 5# Listicles# carandbike daily# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 1.5 millionth car to be produced by the company was a Kia Carens, which is also set to receive a major update soon.
    Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units
  • The carmaker has also rejigged the variant lineup of the MPV and has introduced a new 6-seat variant.
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • Audi promises better efficiency and more driving range with the new PHEVs A5 range, which now come with the suffix - e-hybrid..
    New-Gen Audi A5 e-hybrid Range Revealed; Will Come In Sedan And Avant Body Types
  • The 2 lakh sales milestone for the Carens comes slightly over 3 years after the MPV's launch in India.
    Kia Carens MPV Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
  • This year, the car&bike Awards 2025 will see 16 different car categories.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Car Categories And Nominees

Latest Articles

  • A 1,600 km odyssey on the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z celebrates the Indian Navy’s legacy, resilience, and maritime capabilities.
    Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two Wheels
  • We list down some of the prevalent car care products one must have to ensure their cars preserve their original condition.
    Top 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner
  • We list down some of the fastest cars produced in the world currently, primarily focusing on their engine specs, power output, and acceleration time.
    Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
  • We list out all the cars on sale in India that first-time car buyers can consider without needing to break the bank.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Cars in India: Your Entry To The World Of Four Wheels!
  • We look at some of the most affordable cars on sale in India that come with a factory-fitted sunroof.
    5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India
  • We list out the top 10 electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest range figures.
    Top 10 Electric Cars, SUVs With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India