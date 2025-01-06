Top 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner

From the moment you buy your car, it takes effort and care to keep it looking neat and shiny for longer. To achieve this, it's essential to have proper knowledge about certain ‘car care’ products that every car owner should have in their garage. Such car care products not only keep your car clean and tidy but also help preserve its original ‘showroom-like’ condition. Proper car maintenance is vital for ensuring its longevity and overall condition. Here’s a list of the top 10 car care products that every car owner should think about getting.

1. Microfibre cloths

When cleaning your car, using any rag and cloth is a complete no-no. You have to use a microfibre cloth which is ideal for cleaning your car without scratching the surface. It’s super absorbent and can be used for dry or wet cleaning, making it perfect for conditions where dust accumulates quickly. Invest in higher-micron clothes.

2. Car shampoo

A quality car shampoo removes grime and dirt while being gentle on your car’s paint. Look for pH-balanced shampoos to prevent damage to the clear coat, especially under harsh sun or monsoon rains.

3. Wax polish

Wax polish enhances the car's shine and adds a protective layer against UV rays, dust, and pollution. A regular waxing routine can keep your car looking new. But be aware that waxing is a tedious process, and you should use good quality products to have a promising effect. Consult a professional if needed.

4. Multi-purpose lubricant

A multi-purpose lubricant like WD-40 helps prevent rust by displacing moisture on metal surfaces and loosens stuck bolts or nuts for easier repairs while also eliminating squeaks in doors, hinges, and more. Additionally, it cleans tar, grease, and dirt from paint and glass.

5. Windscreen washer fluid

Many owners use normal tap water for the windscreen washer fluid. However, they are unaware that a dedicated windscreen washer fluid ensures better visibility on the glass, removes the collected grime, and prevents water streaks from the windscreen. To ensure that the windscreen is clean all the time, filling the wiper washer with a dedicated fluid is essential.



6. Dashboard protectant

Dashboards can get hardened and cracked or lose their sheen and fade if your parking spot is under the sun. A protectant keeps them shiny, dust-free, and UV-protected, extending their lifespan.

7. Spare engine oil and coolant

One must carry spare engine oil and coolant, as part of their car care kit. It comes in handy to top up when the levels drop down saving a trip to the service station and thus preventing any potential damage. Similarly, having extra coolant on hand allows immediate refills. Always check fluid levels regularly for optimal performance.



8. Car cover

A car cover protects against dust, bird droppings, and UV rays, making it essential for parked cars, especially in areas with limited shade. Or when you are planning to leave your car unattended for a longer period of time, a properly fitting car cover can save the nooks and crannies from collecting dust which are usually difficult to remove.

9 Scratch remover

Minor scratches are inevitable on Indian roads. A rubbing compound (or scratch remover in Leyman's terms) is a handy solution to keep your car’s paint job spotless without professional help.



10. Air freshener

An air freshener not only makes your car smell good but also enhances the driving experience, especially in hot and humid climates.



Contrary to our disposition, car care products are essential for every car owner. They keep the cars in a good nick, thus retaining its value over a longer period of time. Investing in these products will ensure your car stays in top-notch condition, no matter the environment. And they are readily available in India as well.