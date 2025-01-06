Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Top 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner

We list down some of the prevalent car care products one must have to ensure their cars preserve their original condition.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Car care products ensure longevity of the vehicle
  • From cleaning fabrics to different liquids - essentials listed
  • Cars deserve TLC often; these products will keep you ready for it

From the moment you buy your car, it takes effort and care to keep it looking neat and shiny for longer. To achieve this, it's essential to have proper knowledge about certain ‘car care’ products that every car owner should have in their garage. Such car care products not only keep your car clean and tidy but also help preserve its original ‘showroom-like’ condition. Proper car maintenance is vital for ensuring its longevity and overall condition. Here’s a list of the top 10 car care products that every car owner should think about getting.

 

Also Read: Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)

 

1. Microfibre cloths

Car care products tips 6

When cleaning your car, using any rag and cloth is a complete no-no. You have to use a microfibre cloth which is ideal for cleaning your car without scratching the surface. It’s super absorbent and can be used for dry or wet cleaning, making it perfect for conditions where dust accumulates quickly. Invest in higher-micron clothes.

 

2. Car shampoo

Car care products tips 5

A quality car shampoo removes grime and dirt while being gentle on your car’s paint. Look for pH-balanced shampoos to prevent damage to the clear coat, especially under harsh sun or monsoon rains.

 

Also Read: Top 10 Electric Cars, SUVs With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India

 

3. Wax polish

Car care products tips 4

Wax polish enhances the car's shine and adds a protective layer against UV rays, dust, and pollution. A regular waxing routine can keep your car looking new. But be aware that waxing is a tedious process, and you should use good quality products to have a promising effect. Consult a professional if needed. 

 

4. Multi-purpose lubricant 

Car care products tips

A multi-purpose lubricant like WD-40 helps prevent rust by displacing moisture on metal surfaces and loosens stuck bolts or nuts for easier repairs while also eliminating squeaks in doors, hinges, and more. Additionally, it cleans tar, grease, and dirt from paint and glass. 

 

Also Read: 5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India
 

5. Windscreen washer fluid

Car care products tips 3

Many owners use normal tap water for the windscreen washer fluid. However, they are unaware that a dedicated windscreen washer fluid ensures better visibility on the glass, removes the collected grime, and prevents water streaks from the windscreen. To ensure that the windscreen is clean all the time, filling the wiper washer with a dedicated fluid is essential. 
 

6. Dashboard protectant

Car care products tips 2

Dashboards can get hardened and cracked or lose their sheen and fade if your parking spot is under the sun. A protectant keeps them shiny, dust-free, and UV-protected, extending their lifespan.

 

Also Read: Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
 

7. Spare engine oil and coolant 

Car care products tips 8

One must carry spare engine oil and coolant, as part of their car care kit. It comes in handy to top up when the levels drop down saving a trip to the service station and thus preventing any potential damage. Similarly, having extra coolant on hand allows immediate refills. Always check fluid levels regularly for optimal performance.
 

8. Car cover

Car care products tips 7

A car cover protects against dust, bird droppings, and UV rays, making it essential for parked cars, especially in areas with limited shade. Or when you are planning to leave your car unattended for a longer period of time, a properly fitting car cover can save the nooks and crannies from collecting dust which are usually difficult to remove. 

 

Also Read: Electric Cars, SUVs Launched In India In 2024

 

9 Scratch remover

Car care products tips 1

Minor scratches are inevitable on Indian roads. A rubbing compound (or scratch remover in Leyman's terms) is a handy solution to keep your car’s paint job spotless without professional help.
 

10. Air freshener

car care products tips 9

An air freshener not only makes your car smell good but also enhances the driving experience, especially in hot and humid climates.


Contrary to our disposition, car care products are essential for every car owner. They keep the cars in a good nick, thus retaining its value over a longer period of time. Investing in these products will ensure your car stays in top-notch condition, no matter the environment. And they are readily available in India as well. 

# Cars# Car care# Car Care Products# Car Care Tips# TLC for Cars# Vehicles# Auto News# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Royal Enfield’s best-selling 650, the Interceptor, has been spotted likely sporting a larger 750cc engine, which has been in the works for a while now.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Spotted Testing In India
  • Bajaj Auto has confirmed it will be launching the new Pulsar RS200 motorcycle in India this week.
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 To Be Launched In India This Week
  • The Creta Electric will be offered in four trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Hyundai Creta Electric: Variant-Wise Battery Options Revealed
  • Mercedes-Benz will also showcase G 580 with EQ Technology, EQS SUV 680 Night Series, LWB E-Class 450 4MATIC, AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ and the AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE
    Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA To Be Showcased Along With Electric G-Wagen
  • The KLX 230 is offered in two colour schemes: Lime Green and Battle Grey.
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Lakh

Latest Articles

  • We list down some of the fastest cars produced in the world currently, primarily focusing on their engine specs, power output, and acceleration time.
    Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
  • We list out all the cars on sale in India that first-time car buyers can consider without needing to break the bank.
    Top 5 Most Affordable Cars in India: Your Entry To The World Of Four Wheels!
  • We look at some of the most affordable cars on sale in India that come with a factory-fitted sunroof.
    5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India
  • We list out the top 10 electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest range figures.
    Top 10 Electric Cars, SUVs With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved