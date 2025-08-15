Ola Diamondhead, S1 Sport Debut LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Ola Electric is all set to unveil two new products today at its Sankalp event. These include a new electric motorcycle (Diamondhead) and a performance-oriented derivative of its S1 electric scooter, named the S1 Sport. The Diamondhead, a sports tourer, will be based on the concept model showcased two years ago. Both models will reportedly be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells.

The production-spec model is expected to closely mimic the design of the Diamondhead concept

Ola has dropped multiple teasers of the Diamondhead over the past few weeks, which prove that the model will be almost identical to the concept on the visual front. Styling cues on the motorcycle include the horizontal LED daytime-running lamp strip up front, the LED headlamp pod, and a sharp tail section with a horizontal taillamp. Expected to be Ola’s most powerful offering to date, the Diamondhead will likely be a more expensive offering than the Roadster, which is currently on sale with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Captures from the Ola teaser video

Ola has also teased the S1 Sport, although only the silhouette of the scooter is visible in the teaser videos. The videos reveal that the scooter will sport a number of changes over the standard model, which include revised body panels which are edgier in appearance. The scooter is also expected to feature cameras at the front and rear. Other changes over the standard model will likely include a more powerful electric motor setup and bigger batteries.



