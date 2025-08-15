Ola Diamondhead, S1 Sport Debut LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Ola Diamondhead, S1 Sport Debut LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, ImagesMahindra Unveils Vision T Concept SUV As Part Of Global Vision 2027Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled Mahindra Vision SXT Concept UnveiledMahindra Vision X Concept Revealed; Based On New NU IQ Platform
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mahindra Vision.S Concept: First Look🦇 Mahindra BE 6 BATMAN EDITION: ₹27.79 lakh, 300 units ONLY | DETAILED FIRST LOOK🦇 Mahindra BE 6 BATMAN EDITION: ₹27.79 lakh, 300 units ONLY | DETAILED FIRST LOOK
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Ola Diamondhead, S1 Sport Debut LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Ola is all set to unveil two new products today-the S1 Sport and the Diamondhead, both of which will be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Ola Electric is all set to unveil two new products today at its Sankalp event. These include a new electric motorcycle (Diamondhead) and a performance-oriented derivative of its S1 electric scooter, named the S1 Sport. The Diamondhead, a sports tourer, will be based on the concept model showcased two years ago. Both models will reportedly be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells.

     

    Also Read: Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead To Debut Today: What To Expect?
     OLA Concept 6

    The production-spec model is expected to closely mimic the design of the Diamondhead concept

     

    Ola has dropped multiple teasers of the Diamondhead over the past few weeks, which prove that the model will be almost identical to the concept on the visual front. Styling cues on the motorcycle include the horizontal LED daytime-running lamp strip up front, the LED headlamp pod, and a sharp tail section with a horizontal taillamp. Expected to be Ola’s most powerful offering to date, the Diamondhead will likely be a more expensive offering than the Roadster, which is currently on sale with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

     

    Also Read: Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales Slowdown
     Ola Diamondhead S1 Sport Debut LIVE Updates Price Features Specifications Images 1

    Captures from the Ola teaser video

     

    Ola has also teased the S1 Sport, although only the silhouette of the scooter is visible in the teaser videos. The videos reveal that the scooter will sport a number of changes over the standard model, which include revised body panels which are edgier in appearance. The scooter is also expected to feature cameras at the front and rear. Other changes over the standard model will likely include a more powerful electric motor setup and bigger batteries.


     

    3:15 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    The Ola Electric event is currently slated to begin by 4 PM today.

    Ola S1 Sport Diamondhead Prototype To Debut Tomorrow What To Expect
    3:30 PM
    Aug 15, 2025

    Both products are expected to be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells.

    Ola Diamondhead S1 Sport Debut LIVE Updates Price Features Specifications Images 2
    # Ola Electric# Ola Diamondhead# Ola S1 Pro# Ola Electric Sankalp# Blogview# bike# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • The Diamondhead will be based on the concept shown by Ola two years ago, while the S1 Sport is likely to be a more performance-oriented version of the S1 e-scooter
      Ola S1 Sport, Diamondhead To Debut Today: What To Expect?
    • Announced at the end of 2024, the latest additions to Ola Electric’s scooter lineup were to reach customers starting April 2025, but rollout has now been pushed forward.
      Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales Slowdown
    • Range remains one of the most important factors influencing the purchase of an electric scooter. Here are five scooters you can currently buy that promise to take you the furthest on a full charge.
      Top 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India
    • Range-topping variant of Ola Electric's first motorcycle will employ the company's own 4680-format cells, and have an IDC range of just over 500 kilometres.
      Ola Roadster X+ Debuts With 9.1 kWh And 502 KM IDC Range; Roadster Deliveries To Begin Mid-March
    • Prices for the third-gen Ola S1 lineup start at Rs 79,999; hub motor replaced with mid-drive motor in lower-end models.
      Ola Electric Gen 3 S1 Scooter Range Launched With ABS, Brake-By-Wire, Made-In-India 4680 Cell

    Latest News

    • Ola is all set to unveil two new products today-the S1 Sport and the Diamondhead, both of which will be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells
      Ola Diamondhead, S1 Sport Debut LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
    • Part of four unveils this Independence Day, Mahindra has showcased the Vision T Concept based on its upcoming NU_IQ modular platform. Designed with a “Born Iconic” philosophy, it is set for production in 2027 for Indian and global markets.
      Mahindra Unveils Vision T Concept SUV As Part Of Global Vision 2027
    • The Vision S is one of the four concepts Mahindra has unveiled today.
      Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled
    • Based on the company’s NU_IQ platform, is essentially an open tailgate version of the Vision T concept
      Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Unveiled
    • Mahindra has unveiled the Vision X as part of the quad reveal this Independence Day. It’s a concept SUV built on its new NU_IQ modular platform, set for production in 2027.
      Mahindra Vision X Concept Revealed; Based On New NU IQ Platform
    • The carmaker is set to reveal four new concepts today, namely the Vision.T, Vision.S, Vision.SXT and Vision.X
      Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
    • Gotham has a new protector as Mahindra launched the world’s first Batman-inspired SUV — the BE 6 Batman Edition. Priced at ₹27.79 lakh, it’s limited to 300 units
      Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: In Pictures
    • The Batman Edition of the BE 6 will be limited to just 300 units.
      Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh
    • The Kia Carens Clavis was launched in May 2025, while the Carens Clavis EV went on sale in July 2025.
      Over 20,000 Bookings For Kia Carens Clavis Since Launch; EV Bags 1000+ Orders In Less Than A Month
    • The Battery Subscription Model brings down the starting ex-showroom price of the 450 Series to Rs 84,341.
      Ather Energy Introduces BaaS Model: Rizta Now Priced From Rs 76,000

    Popular Ola Electric Models

    • Home
    • News
    • Blogview
    • Ola Diamondhead, S1 Sport Debut LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images