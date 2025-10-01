Honda CB 125 Hornet Review: Gunning For Gold!

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

The Honda CB 125 Hornet I’m astride made light work of the heavy weekday traffic, even at this early hour. Despite its modest 125 cc single-cylinder engine, the CB 125 Hornet managed to stay ahead of most other two-wheelers, and filtering through traffic proved to be easy and effortless. On this particular morning, I’m headed west on National Highway 48, commonly referred to as NH48, a multi-lane expressway between Delhi and Gurgaon – one of the busiest inter-city routes in India. And this is where I really appreciated the slim, light and agile Honda CB 125 Hornet.

I spotted a pair of familiar LED DRLs in the rear view mirrors, constantly on my tail, through every gap in traffic, but somehow not wanting to get ahead of me. It was a Yamaha MT-15, and even with the slight displacement and performance advantage, the MT-15 stayed on my tail before I reached the outskirts of Gurugram, or Gurgaon, as some of us still call it. Perhaps, it was an admiring glance at the small Honda, or maybe even to make an estimate of how quick it can go. Outside of city limits is when I let the throttle go wide open. The speedometer managed to inch up to 115 kmph before I backed off. But I digress. Let’s go to the beginning, when you will perhaps lay your eyes for the first time on the 125cc Hornet.

Also Read: Honda CB 125 Hornet Launched At Rs. 1.02 Lakh

Honda CB 125 Hornet: Design & Features

Even at first glance, the Honda CB 125 Hornet stands out, with its sharp, muscular design – clearly inspired by its larger Hornet siblings. From the aggressive two-stage LED headlamp to the sculpted fuel tank and split seat, every element exudes sporty intent. The gold-anodised, 41 mm upside-down front fork adds premium appeal, but also functionality, in dynamics. The sharp tail section, plastic belly pan and thoughtfully integrated saree guard all work together for a cohesive design.

A 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display offers excellent visibility and plenty of information: trip meters, range, real-time and average fuel efficiency, and also gets Bluetooth connectivity. Paired with Honda’s RoadSync app, you get turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, as well as music controls. Overall, the CB 125 Hornet nails its visual appeal and packs in features that punch well above the typical commuter motorcycle segment.

Honda CB 125 Hornet Key Dimensions:

Kerb Weight 124 kg Ground Clearance 166 mm Wheelbase 1330 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12 Litres

Also Read: Honda CB 125 Hornet Vs Rivals - Specifications Comparison

Honda CB 125 Hornet: Performance

On the move, the CB 125 Hornet’s performance is immediately impressive. The 124 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 10.99 bhp at 7500 rpm and 11.2 Nm at 6000 rpm. The engine’s output numbers are at par with segment rivals, the real star is refinement. Power delivery is smooth, the 5-speed gearbox is crisp, and the throttle is responsive – ideal for daily commuting.

With a kerb weight of 124 kg, the CB 125 Hornet feels light and flickable. The slightly rear set footpegs and wide handlebar offers a sporty, yet comfortable riding position – aggressive enough to have fun but relaxed enough for long commutes.

Honda CB 125 Hornet Key Engine Specifications:

Engine Type Single-cylinder, air-cooled Displacement 123.94 cc Max Power 10.99 bhp @ 7500 rpm Peak Torque 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm Transmission 5-speed Clutch Multiple-plate Wet Clutch

Honda CB 125 Hornet: Ride & Handling

The suspension setup handles bumps well, and the single-channel ABS paired with a 240 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum provides confident braking. Thanks to its well-balanced chassis and nimble handling, the CB 125 Hornet feels more like a fun naked than a boring commuter. Whether you’re slicing through urban traffic or taking a quick corner, it keeps things enjoyable and entertaining!

Honda CB 125 Hornet: Price & Value

At Rs. 1,02,769 (Ex-showroom), the Honda CB 125 Hornet is positioned at the premium end of the 125 cc segment, slightly above its rivals like the TVS Raider 125 and Bajaj Pulsar N125, and more or less on par with the Hero Xtreme 125R.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Vs TVS Raider 125 Comparison Review

As far as fuel efficiency goes, we saw a worst figure of 45 kmpl, and best fuel efficiency of over 52 kmpl. In combined use, of mostly traffic use, and highway use, with high-speed runs, the CB 125 Hornet still managed a very good 48.5 kmpl. With a lighter throttle hand, it will surely return around 50 kmpl, and that’s a very good number to begin with.

As far as reliability goes, it’s a Honda, with easy availability, and a wide service network, and proven success in its other 125 cc siblings like the CB Shine and the SP125. With a 3-year standard warranty which can be extended to 10 years, Honda offers peace of mind and that should make it appealing to many who appreciate quality and reliability.

Honda CB 125 Hornet: Verdict

The Honda CB 125 Hornet makes a strong case for itself. It’s refined, well-equipped, sporty and practical – everything you’d want in a premium 125 cc commuter. The overall package offers great value, especially for those looking for style and performance in their daily ride. Is it the best 125 cc bike right now? Difficult to say, without a head-to-head comparison. But one thing is clear – the Honda CB 125 Hornet is one of the top contenders – and might be the one to beat.

Honda CB 125 Hornet Review Image Gallery: