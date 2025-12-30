VinFast's V-Green Partners With Hindustan Petroleum To Setup EV Charging Stations

As part of its plans to ramp up operations across India, Vietnamese EV firm VinFast has announced a major tie-up for the expansion of public EV charging infrastructure. VinFast's V-Green and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have announced a partnership to jointly roll out electric vehicle charging stations across select HPCL fuel stations in India. As part of the collaboration, V-Green will tap into HPCL’s retail fuel network to expand EV charging infrastructure in multiple markets.

HPCL currently operates over 24,400 fuel stations nationwide and already has more than 5,300 EV charging points under its HP e-Charge brand, along with 150 battery swapping stations across the country. V-Green, meanwhile, brings experience from its home market, Vietnam, where it has deployed over 1.50 lakh charging ports. The company was set up in March 2024 by VinFast founder Pham Nhat Vuong, who holds a 90 per cent stake in the charging venture.

V-Green was spun off as a separate entity from VinFast to allow it to focus exclusively on charging infrastructure investments, while VinFast continues to concentrate on expanding its electric vehicle business in global markets. A few months ago, the carmaker launched its first set of electric vehicles, the VF6 and VF7, in the Indian market.