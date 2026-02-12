MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: What’s New, What’s Different?
- MG Majestor replaces the Gloster at the top of the lineup
- Launch in April 2026 and bookings open at Rs 41,000.
- Gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen, digital cluster, ventilated and massage seats, 75 connected features and Level 2 ADAS
JSW MG Motor India has officially unveiled the MG Majestor, its new flagship SUV that will effectively replace the Gloster at the top of the lineup. The Majestor is scheduled for launch in April 2026, with deliveries beginning in May. Pre-bookings are now open online for an amount of Rs 41,000.
While the Majestor is built on the same ladder-frame platform as the Gloster, is it just a facelift, or is there more to it than meets the eye? Sure, MG has reworked the design, interior layout, feature list and positioning to create a more premium and segment-focused product. But let’s take a detailed look at the two.
Positioning: A Clear Step Up
Unlike the Gloster, which coexisted within a broader value-led strategy, the Majestor comes as MG’s new flagship SUV in India. It will be offered in two primary trims — Sharp and Savvy — with the Sharp variant available only in 2WD form. Expected pricing is between Rs 38 lakh and Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it directly against top-spec Fortuner variants.
Additionally, the first 3,000 customers will receive a 5-year unlimited kilometre warranty, five free services and five years of roadside assistance. These ownership incentives were not previously structured with the Gloster.
Design: Sharper Identity
The Gloster carried a traditional full-size SUV look with a large grille, chrome-heavy front, and upright proportions. It had presence, but it was conservative. Meanwhile, the Majestor introduces a noticeably more assertive front-end design. Key changes include a new ‘Mosaic Matrix’ grille, redesigned LED daytime running lights, tri-beam LED projector headlamps mounted lower in the bumper and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, along with connected LED tail-lamps.
In profile, proportions remain similar to the Gloster, but the details are different. MG claims it is the longest, widest and tallest SUV in its segment, although final dimension figures are yet to be disclosed. Given the shared architecture, dimensions are expected to closely mirror the Gloster, except a few millimetres.
Space and Practicality
Like the Gloster, the Majestor remains a three-row, body-on-frame SUV. It will be available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. The 6-seat version gets second-row captain chairs. Boot capacity stands at 343 litres with all three rows up, 1,350 litres with the third row folded. These numbers are comparable to what Gloster owners are used to.
Interior Upgrades
This is where the Majestor distances itself most clearly from the Gloster. The dashboard has been completely redesigned. The centrepiece is a freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the older integrated layout. It is paired with a fully digital instrument cluster, giving the cabin a more modern appearance.
The centre console is new as well and now includes twin wireless phone charging pads, a practical addition missing in earlier Gloster variants.
Other major features include a 12-way powered driver seat, ventilated front seats with multi-mode massage function for front seats, three-zone automatic climate control, a large panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, six airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS, and new iSmart 2.0 with 75 connected car features.
The interior theme has shifted to a darker ‘Smoked Ebony’ colour scheme, giving it a more premium tone compared to the ones seen in the Gloster.
Engine and Performance
Under the hood, the Majestor carries forward the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine from the Gloster. Power figures have not yet been disclosed, but it is expected to match the outgoing model’s output. The engine is paired with the same 8-speed automatic transmission, operated via a column-mounted gear selector. There are both 2WD and 4WD configurations, where the latter has 10 off-road modes including Sand, Snow, Rock and Mud, a triple differential lock setup, 810 mm water-wading depth and a low-speed crawl control.
These capabilities mirror, and in some areas refine, what the Gloster offered before. While the Majestor is not a completely new SUV mechanically. Instead, it is a strategic overhaul of the Gloster formula with upgraded design, interior execution and market positioning. For existing Gloster owners, the Majestor will feel familiar yet significantly more polished. For new buyers, it represents MG’s most serious attempt yet at owning the premium full-size SUV space.
