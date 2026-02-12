logo
2026 MG Majestor: Variants, Features, Specifications Explained

Key Highlights
  • Majestor to be offered in two trim levels
  • 4x2 and 4x4 variants offered as the Gloster
  • To launch in April; Deliveries to commence in May 2026

JSW MG Motor India has taken the wraps off the Majestor SUV ahead of its launch, slated for April 2026. The model had previously made an appearance at the 2025 Auto Expo in New Delhi, where only its exterior design was showcased. Bookings for the Majestor are now open with a token amount of Rs 41,000. While prices will be announced in April, deliveries are said to begin in May 2026.

Also Read: MG Majestor SUV Unveiled In India Ahead Of April 2026 Launch

MG Majestor 16

Positioned as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner, the Majestor will be available in two key trim levels: Sharp and Savvy and will be offered with both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. Exterior paint options include Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black and Metal Ash. Here’s a detailed look at what each variant offers.

Also Read: 2026 MG Majestor SUV: In Pictures

MG Majestor 05

MG Majestor: Sharp

Engine: 2.0 litre twin-turbo diesel
Drivetrain: 4x2 only
Transmission: 8-speed AT

  • LED DRLs
  • LED Headlamps (projector)
  • Connected Tail Lamps
  • Rear Fog Lamp
  • Dual Shade Multispoke Alloy Wheels
  • Turn Indicator on ORVM
  • Piano Black DLO Garnish
  • Brushed Steel Side Stepper
  • Roof Rails
  • Dual Exhaust Tips
  • Gunmetal Grey Front Guard Plate
  • Drive Modes (Sport/Normal/Eco)
  • 3 Steering Modes
  • 64 Colour Ambient Lights
  • Black Interior Theme
  • Leather Upholstery
  • Leather Layering & Soft Touch Dashboard
  • Illuminated Scuff Plates (Front & Rear)
  • Knitted Fabric Roof Liner
  • Carbon Fibre Inserts on Door Trims
  • 12-Way Powered Driver Seat (4-Way Lumbar)
  • 8-Way Powered Co-Driver Seat
  • 8-Speaker Audio System
  • Bench Second Row (60:40 Split)
  • Second Row Sliding & Reclining
  • Powered Tailgate With Gesture Control
  • 3-Zone Auto AC
  • 2nd & 3rd Row AC Vents
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • 12.3-inch Digital Driver’s Display
  • Cruise Control
  • Paddle Shifters
  • Push Button Start/Stop
  • Dual Wireless Charger
  • USB Ports (1 Type-C + 3 Type-A)
  • 12V Power Outlet (2)
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Tilt & Telescopic Steering
  • 360-degree HD Camera
  • Reverse Parking Camera
  • EPB with Auto Hold
  • 12.3-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • All i-SMART Connected Features
  • Front & Rear Parking Sensors
  • 6 Airbags
  • ESP
  • TCS
  • Hill Hold / Hill Assist / Hill Descent
  • ABS + EBD + Brake Assist
  • All 4 Disc Brakes
  • TPMS
  • ISOFIX
  • Rear Wiper & Washer
  • Rear Defogger
  • Heated ORVM
  • Driver Fatigue Warning

MG Majestor 08

MG Majestor: Savvy

Drivetrain: 4x2 and 4x4

(Includes everything in Sharp + the following additions)

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Driver Seat & ORVM Memory (2 Settings)
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Multi-Mode Massage Front Seats
  • JBL Studio 12 Speaker Audio System
  • Captain Seats Option (2WD)
  • 220V Power Outlet (2nd Row)
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS Level 2):

Forward Collision Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention

Blind Spot Detection

Lane Change Assist

Lane Keep Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Door Open Warning

Intelligent Headlamp Control

Speed Assist System

  • 4x4 variant features:

4 Wheel Drive with Low Range

4x4 with 10 Off-Road Modes

Rear Differential Lock

Centre Differential Lock

Front Differential Lock

M-Crawl

