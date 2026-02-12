2026 MG Majestor: Variants, Features, Specifications Explained

JSW MG Motor India has taken the wraps off the Majestor SUV ahead of its launch, slated for April 2026. The model had previously made an appearance at the 2025 Auto Expo in New Delhi, where only its exterior design was showcased. Bookings for the Majestor are now open with a token amount of Rs 41,000. While prices will be announced in April, deliveries are said to begin in May 2026.

Also Read: MG Majestor SUV Unveiled In India Ahead Of April 2026 Launch

Positioned as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner, the Majestor will be available in two key trim levels: Sharp and Savvy and will be offered with both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. Exterior paint options include Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black and Metal Ash. Here’s a detailed look at what each variant offers.

Also Read: 2026 MG Majestor SUV: In Pictures

MG Majestor: Sharp

Engine: 2.0 litre twin-turbo diesel

Drivetrain: 4x2 only

Transmission: 8-speed AT

LED DRLs

LED Headlamps (projector)

Connected Tail Lamps

Rear Fog Lamp

Dual Shade Multispoke Alloy Wheels

Turn Indicator on ORVM

Piano Black DLO Garnish

Brushed Steel Side Stepper

Roof Rails

Dual Exhaust Tips

Gunmetal Grey Front Guard Plate

Drive Modes (Sport/Normal/Eco)

3 Steering Modes

64 Colour Ambient Lights

Black Interior Theme

Leather Upholstery

Leather Layering & Soft Touch Dashboard

Illuminated Scuff Plates (Front & Rear)

Knitted Fabric Roof Liner

Carbon Fibre Inserts on Door Trims

12-Way Powered Driver Seat (4-Way Lumbar)

8-Way Powered Co-Driver Seat

8-Speaker Audio System

Bench Second Row (60:40 Split)

Second Row Sliding & Reclining

Powered Tailgate With Gesture Control

3-Zone Auto AC

2nd & 3rd Row AC Vents

Rain Sensing Wipers

12.3-inch Digital Driver’s Display

Cruise Control

Paddle Shifters

Push Button Start/Stop

Dual Wireless Charger

USB Ports (1 Type-C + 3 Type-A)

12V Power Outlet (2)

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Tilt & Telescopic Steering

360-degree HD Camera

Reverse Parking Camera

EPB with Auto Hold

12.3-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

All i-SMART Connected Features

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

6 Airbags

ESP

TCS

Hill Hold / Hill Assist / Hill Descent

ABS + EBD + Brake Assist

All 4 Disc Brakes

TPMS

ISOFIX

Rear Wiper & Washer

Rear Defogger

Heated ORVM

Driver Fatigue Warning

MG Majestor: Savvy

Drivetrain: 4x2 and 4x4



(Includes everything in Sharp + the following additions)

Panoramic sunroof

Driver Seat & ORVM Memory (2 Settings)

Ventilated Seats

Multi-Mode Massage Front Seats

JBL Studio 12 Speaker Audio System

Captain Seats Option (2WD)

220V Power Outlet (2nd Row)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS Level 2):

Forward Collision Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention

Blind Spot Detection

Lane Change Assist

Lane Keep Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Door Open Warning

Intelligent Headlamp Control

Speed Assist System

4x4 variant features:

4 Wheel Drive with Low Range

4x4 with 10 Off-Road Modes

Rear Differential Lock

Centre Differential Lock

Front Differential Lock

M-Crawl